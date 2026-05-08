An African lady in the United Arabs Emirates (UAE) has opened up on the tips she used in applying for job opportunities

She showed how she made use of two apps on her phone to get work opportunities in the Arab country and her application methods

Many who came across the video hailed her for sharing the tips, as she answered further enquiries in the comments

An African lady who lives in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has shared how she applies for jobs in the country.

She stated that the methods have worked for her and explained what they entailed.

An African lady in UAE explains how she applies for jobs in 2026, mentions 2 apps. Photo: @lifewithlenora

Source: TikTok

Africa lady shares UAE job-hunting tips

Identified as @lifewithlenora on TikTok, the lady said she made use of two apps for the job application process.

According to her, she uses ChatGPT to find the top 50 companies in the career industry.

From there, she copied the name of each company on Chrome Browser to get to their website and apply for the job.

The TikTok video was captioned:

“How I apply for jobs in the UAE. Share with someone who needs this.”

She also stated that while applying, CVs should be kept to one page, so that employers can easily go through them.

The lady demonstrated the process in the TikTok video below:

Netizens react to UAE-based lady's job-hunting techniques

Dr. Tesleem said:

Do you know you can even prompt ChatGPT to search for vacancies on your field of work and also help you submit your CV to the companies?

arjen robben said:

I have tried this method for over 4 months in different areas like hospility & sales job but yet to be lucky

Kambagal said:

I think I have been using wrong format while applying for job, that’s why I don’t get job. Thank you sister

Markdatroy1 said:

Madam thanks for your service but am in Abu dhabi, I would like some advice from you. can u please reply my messages in ur inbox

Habibi Wear said:

just copy the name of the company....go to your web browser and type careers@thecompanyname or recruitment@thecompanyname and you will see all the vacancies of that company.

Hassan D Kamara said:

my sister I has problem with copy when you press copy only one word coming

skyvy said:

Please can you fill your working experience from home in your cv since you don’t yet have a dubai experience

tontesamuel said:

Kindly can I have this video it's gonna help me too in my life , I'll come after to thank you & to give testimony too

An African lady shares techniques she uses to get work opportunities in UAE. Photo: @lifewithlenora

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng