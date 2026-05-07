A young man who graduated from Delta State University with a degree in Accounting celebrated his latest achievement

He shared how he balanced academics in DELSU with other extracurricular activities and side hustles

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to share their similar experiences

A man, Patrick Godspower Oghenevwefba, celebrated as she completed his accounting studies at the Delta State University (DELSU).

He narrated how he balanced his academics with leadership positions and side hustles.

A DELSU accounting student with 4 side hustles bags degree and shares achievements. Photo: @johngp5

Source: TikTok

DELSU accounting student bags degree, shares experience

Identified as @johngp5 on TikTok, the man shared his experience in school and advised students who were still schooling.

His words:

"Reintroducing Patrick Godspower OGHENEVWEGBA GP. B.Sc Accounting graduate — but for four years, I was mixing books with real-life side quests. Class Coordinator, A President, A Leader, A Comrade, Music Leader in Church . And not just about accounting… Graphics Designer, Photographer, Cinematographer.Photo Editor

"I balanced lectures, assignments, leadership duties, creativity, stress, hunger, and those daily “God abeg” prayers. People said school is a scam… but I still voted for it, and today I’m cashing out with knowledge, skills, memories, growth, and this degree.

"I didn’t just attend school… I made impact, built value, earned respect, gathered experience, and picked up awards too 🏆 From young undergraduate struggles to this proud moment, every sleepless night, sacrifice, laughter, tears, and prayer was worth it.

"To everyone still on the journey: use school to build yourself. Don’t graduate with only a certificate—graduate with skills, character, and vision. Your own day will come. I came, I served, I learned, I created, I conquered. Patrick Godspower GP - reintroduced, refined, and ready for the next chapter."

See his TikTok post below:

Netizens celebrate Delta State University Accounting graduate

PROMIS£ said:

"You go must tell me ooo starting from your left 🥰🥰🥰 big congratulations my guy."

SMART GLAMOUL NAILS said:

"Congratulations GP🎊 I remember you now you help me when I was doing my screening in 2024😍 God bless you."

HORMOYELE said:

"This is nice Congratulations 🎉 Stranger."

SonOfpatience said:

"Congratulations my guy Nysc shitt next."

David Doumu said:

"Congratulations bro💯💯💯 The sky is your starting block. Soar in Jesus name."

A student who had four side hustles celebrated as he finally bagged an accounting degree. Photo: @johngp5

Source: TikTok

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng