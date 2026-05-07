Arthur Scott, the late Odira Nwobu’s manager, has opened up about his untimely demise and the controversies surrounding it

The actor passed away late last year under mysterious circumstances and was buried a few weeks ago

Legit.ng had an exclusive chat with him about the late actor’s legacy and the issues surrounding his death

The movie industry was thrown into mourning in November 2025 when a rising star, Odira Nwobu, was reportedly cut short while he was in South Africa.

There were several controversies surrounding his death, including debates that continued even at the time of his burial. Arthur Scott shared his insight with Legit.ng about the late actor and the questions surrounding his passing.

Odira Nwobu’s manager, Arthur Scott, speaks on the actor’s demise, his legacies. Photo credit@arthurscott/@odiranwobu

Source: Instagram

Odira’s passing is a great loss – Arthur Scott

Arthur Scott described the demise of Odira Nwobu as mysterious, while also speaking about how long they worked together and the bond they shared.

“I would say Odira’s passing was a mysterious one, and it is really a great loss to me and to a lot of people out there and to me. We worked together for 12 years before his untimely passing, and as for our relationship, it is close. We shared a lot of business and fun moments. He trusted me with a lot, including his social media password. I was his motivator, and his family knows this. He even told his mother that if not for me, he wouldn’t have built a house.”

Arthur Scott speaks on Odira’s autopsy

When asked about the autopsy result of Odira Nwobu and his thoughts on it, Scott shared his reservations.

“Death is mysterious. The first thing that went viral was that he allegedly died while on top of a woman. How did the news go viral if he was actually with close pals? And if he was with a woman, why was her identity hidden? Regarding the autopsy, the elder brother said it was not released to them, which means something is not clear. I decided not to push further because we are not family. I didn’t see any confirmed cause of death. The story changed from dying on top of a woman to poisoning.”

Odira Nwobu’s manager, Arthur Scott, speaks glowingly about late actor. Photo credit@odiranwobu

Source: Instagram

No CCTV footage at hotel – Arthur Scott

Scott also spoke about the confusion surrounding the case and the lack of clear evidence.

“The whole thing happened in another country, and there was no CCTV footage to pinpoint what really happened. The family also complained that the company involved has not released the first autopsy result. So they don’t really know if it was blood pressure or poisoning. He was a jolly good fellow, so it is difficult to say what happened.”

"I couldn’t attend his burial” – Arthur Scott

He explained why he was absent from the burial ceremony.

“I wasn’t present at his burial because I already had an appointment that ran from April 8 to April 19, before the burial date was announced. But I financed his candlelight night and was present. Being present or absent doesn’t show love. The trauma of his death is still affecting me. I will also continue to support his daughter.”

Family accepts Odira’s baby mama – Scott

Scott also shared details about the late actor’s relationship and family acceptance.

“Odira was engaged to a Liberian lady he met in the Philippines. They had a child together, and there was a child dedication attended by his family, including his mother. They had plans to be together, but there was a misunderstanding. Though she didn't travel because of the misunderstanding but to show the baby to her people at home. I was surprised that it was not indicated that he is a father on his poster. It is a family decision.”

“I will preserve his legacy” – Arthur Scott

Scott added that he plans to continue projects linked to the late actor.

“I am continuing the ideas we planned together. I have a project called Odira Nwobu Legacy, focused on charity and supporting the less privileged. There are also films he produced that are yet to be released. I also plan to support his child. Sadly, a business venture he recently started led to the accident that claimed his life and affected others in the team.”

Content creator blames Odira Nwobu's friends

Legit.ng had reported that a content creator who was also in South Africa when Odira Nwobu passed had entered what contributed to the untimely demise.

The actor passed away in South Africa, and his demise was confirmed by his director in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng. The content creator, who spoke about Odira's death, shared videos as evidence, shifting the blame.

Source: Legit.ng