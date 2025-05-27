The rise of Anna Banner from beauty queen to influential Nollywood actress

Anna Banner is an actress, model, social media influencer, and entrepreneur from Nigeria. She gained much attention after she was crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) 2013. Anna is also known for her past relationship with the famous Nigerian singer and songwriter Flavour.

The beauty queen was appointed Special Assistant on Culture and Tourism during her reign as MBGN.

during her reign as MBGN. Banner made her acting debut in 2014 with the series Super Story .

with the series . The Nigerian model has a daughter named Sofia Okoli with singer Flavour .

with singer . Anna is dating businessman Abdullahi Ahmed Osikhena Sa’ad.

Anna Banner's biography

Anna Ebiere Banner was born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. She is a Nigerian national of Igbo ethnicity.

Anna's parents hail from Bayelsa State in Nigeria. The actress also occasionally shares their photos on her social media pages. According to The Sun, Anna has two mothers: her real mother and a godmother. The Nigerian model added that she has three brothers, one from her mum and two from her godmother.

I have two mothers. My real mum and my godmother. They have been with me forever and have always put me through. They made me who I am today. I had two brothers from my godmother and one brother from my mum, so I have three brothers.

Anna Banner attended Middlesex University, UAE, after high school. However, she dropped out in 2015 after she became pregnant at the age of 20. Anna later graduated from Wisconsin International University in Ghana.

What is Anna Banner's age?

The Nigerian model is 30 years old as of 2025. Anna was born on 18 February 1995. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Why is Anna Banner famous?

Anna Banner is a model, actress, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. She gained the spotlight in 2013 after she was crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN). The Nigerian model also represented Nigeria at the Miss World pageant the same year. Anna was also appointed as the Special Assistant on Culture and Tourism to Governor Henry Dickson.

Anna Banner made her acting debut in 2014. She starred in the Nigerian television series Super Story. In 2015, the producer of Super Story, Wale Adenuga, offered her a role in another series, Too Blind To See. Anna also starred in Lovers and Sinners 12.

Besides modelling and acting, Anna is a businesswoman. On 21 April 2025, she launched Love Story By Anna, an online baby and kids clothing store. The Nollywood actress runs a foundation called the Anna Banner Empowerment Foundation. She helps to empower young girls who have lost hope due to early pregnancies.

Anna is also a social media influencer. She has worked with many brands, including Lancôme, Fastest Cakes, VeeBeez Hair, and NELO. As a model, she has been featured in top fashion and lifestyle magazines, including House of Maliq and ThisDay Style.

Does Anna Banner have a husband?

The Nigerian actress is not married. She is, however, dating Nigerian businessman Abdullahi Ahmed Osikhena Sa’ad runs Osikhena Global Investment Ltd, located in the Garki area of Abuja. The two began dating in February 2021.

Flavour and Anna Banner’s love story and life as co-parents

Anna previously dated Nigerian singer-songwriter Chinedu Okoli, better known as Flavour. Anna Banner and Flavour are rumoured to have started dating in 2014. The then model appeared as a video vixen in his music video, Golibe.

Anna became pregnant with Flavour's child in 2015 while studying at Middlesex University in Dubai, UAE. Despite her parents' disappointment, she decided to keep the baby, dropping out of university the same year.

In August 2015, she welcomed their daughter, Sofia Okoli, in the United States. According to Vocal Media, she stated that she loved Flavour, even though the pregnancy was unplanned.

I got pregnant for somebody I really loved. It wasn’t planned. It was my mistake but I wouldn’t call my child a mistake. I was careless. But I thank God it happened with a man who I loved and who didn’t turn his back on me.

Flavour was present at Sofia's dedication in November 2015. In June 2016, the two broke up, with Anna announcing that they were no longer together. She added that she decided to move on and focus on her career. Despite the separation, Flavour and Anna have been co-parenting their daughter.

According to Bella Naija, Flavour's baby mama, Anna Banner, stated that she still loved him in 2017. This was followed by her posting a now-deleted romantic photo on Instagram with Flavour in December 2019.

Actress and model Anna Banner has made a great impact in the Nigerian entertainment industry. The former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) co-parents her daughter Sofia Okoli with Nigerian singer and songwriter Flavour Nabania.

