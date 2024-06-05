Esther Raphael's age, background, ethnicity, social media

Esther Raphael is a Nigerian TikTok star, dancer, and social media influencer. She is widely known for her engaging and entertaining videos on TikTok. Due to her fame and success, fans have been curious about his fortune and personal life at her age. But what is Esther Raphael's age?

Esther Raphael is smiling (L) and in a white outfit, holding flowers (R). Photo: @_esther_raphael on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Esther Raphael, famous as The Buba Girl, showcases her dancing skills and fashion sense on TikTok. Since entering the limelight, she has garnered much attention and views on her social media platforms. In 2023, the content creator hit the headlines when a controversial video of her leaked online. Esther Raphael's age has also been a topic of discussion among her fans for various reasons.

Profile summary

Full name Esther Raphael Nickname The Buba Girl Gender Female Date of birth 24 April 2001 Age 23 years as of 2024 Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Lagos State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Efik Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Dancer, social media personality, TikTok star

What is Esther Raphael's age?

The social media influencer is 23 years old as of 2024. She was born on 24 April 2001. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Esther Raphael is a content creator born in Lagos State, Nigeria. She is a Nigerian national from the Efik ethnic group.

Five facts about Esther Raphael. Photo: @_esther_raphael on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Career

Esther Raphael is a TikTok star, social media personality, and dancer. She is known for her dance videos, funny viral challenges, and fashion vlogs. She has amassed a massive following of 1.2 million and 43 million likes on TikTok.

The social media personality is also on Instagram, where she shares photos and lifestyle videos with her 158k followers.

Esther Raphael's controversy

On 28 August 2023, the TikToker's video was leaked on social media, causing an uproar. The content creator claimed she was blackmailed by the person who leaked the video. However, others speculated that the content creator released the footage to clout chase. Esther has not officially addressed the video incident, leaving fans with more questions than answers.

What is Esther Raphael's height?

The Nigerian dancer is approximately 5 feet 5 inches, equivalent to 165 centimetres, and weighs around 134 pounds or 61 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Esther Raphael? She is a Nigerian TikTok star, social media personality, and dancer. Where is Esther Raphael from? She was born in Lagos State in Nigeria. How old is Esther Raphael? The TikTok star is 23 years old as of 2024. She was born on 24 April 2001. What is Esther Raphael's moniker? She goes by the nickname The Buba Girl. What is Esther Raphael's Snapchat name? According to her Instagram profile, the social media personality's Snapchat username is @estherraphael. Is Esther Raphael dating? No, she is seemingly single as of 2024. How tall is Esther Raphael? She is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall.

Many people have been curious about Esther Raphael's age since her rise to stardom. The Nigerian TikTok star, dancer, and social media personality goes by the name The Buba Girl. She has garnered a massive following on TikTok and Instagram.

Legit.ng published an article about Antonio Banderas' net worth. Antonio Banderas is an actor, director, and film producer from Spain. He is widely recognised for his roles in Philadelphia and Desperado. He has also appeared in numerous films, including Cuentos de Borges, Official Competition, and Ruby Sparks.

Antonio Banderas wanted to be a professional footballer earlier in life. He played football in school until he was 14, when he injured his leg. The actor has been in the entertainment scene for over four decades. Find out what Antonio Banderas' net worth is and more about her personal life in the article.

Source: Legit.ng