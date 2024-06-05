Esther Raphael's age, background, ethnicity, social media
Esther Raphael is a Nigerian TikTok star, dancer, and social media influencer. She is widely known for her engaging and entertaining videos on TikTok. Due to her fame and success, fans have been curious about his fortune and personal life at her age. But what is Esther Raphael's age?
Esther Raphael, famous as The Buba Girl, showcases her dancing skills and fashion sense on TikTok. Since entering the limelight, she has garnered much attention and views on her social media platforms. In 2023, the content creator hit the headlines when a controversial video of her leaked online. Esther Raphael's age has also been a topic of discussion among her fans for various reasons.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Esther Raphael
|Nickname
|The Buba Girl
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|24 April 2001
|Age
|23 years as of 2024
|Zodiac sign
|Taurus
|Place of birth
|Lagos State, Nigeria
|Current residence
|Lagos State, Nigeria
|Nationality
|Nigerian
|Ethnicity
|Efik
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in inches
|5'5"
|Height in centimetres
|165
|Weight in pounds
|134
|Weight in kilograms
|61
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Relationship status
|Single
|Profession
|Dancer, social media personality, TikTok star
What is Esther Raphael's age?
The social media influencer is 23 years old as of 2024. She was born on 24 April 2001. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.
Esther Raphael is a content creator born in Lagos State, Nigeria. She is a Nigerian national from the Efik ethnic group.
Career
Esther Raphael is a TikTok star, social media personality, and dancer. She is known for her dance videos, funny viral challenges, and fashion vlogs. She has amassed a massive following of 1.2 million and 43 million likes on TikTok.
The social media personality is also on Instagram, where she shares photos and lifestyle videos with her 158k followers.
Esther Raphael's controversy
On 28 August 2023, the TikToker's video was leaked on social media, causing an uproar. The content creator claimed she was blackmailed by the person who leaked the video. However, others speculated that the content creator released the footage to clout chase. Esther has not officially addressed the video incident, leaving fans with more questions than answers.
What is Esther Raphael's height?
The Nigerian dancer is approximately 5 feet 5 inches, equivalent to 165 centimetres, and weighs around 134 pounds or 61 kilograms.
FAQs
- Who is Esther Raphael? She is a Nigerian TikTok star, social media personality, and dancer.
- Where is Esther Raphael from? She was born in Lagos State in Nigeria.
- How old is Esther Raphael? The TikTok star is 23 years old as of 2024. She was born on 24 April 2001.
- What is Esther Raphael's moniker? She goes by the nickname The Buba Girl.
- What is Esther Raphael's Snapchat name? According to her Instagram profile, the social media personality's Snapchat username is @estherraphael.
- Is Esther Raphael dating? No, she is seemingly single as of 2024.
- How tall is Esther Raphael? She is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall.
Many people have been curious about Esther Raphael's age since her rise to stardom. The Nigerian TikTok star, dancer, and social media personality goes by the name The Buba Girl. She has garnered a massive following on TikTok and Instagram.
