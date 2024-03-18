Sam Reid's wife, age, movies and TV shows and latest updates

Sam Reid is an Australian actor. He is best recognized for outstanding roles in Belle, Prime Suspect, and Interview with the Vampire. He started acting in 2007. He has bagged numerous awards, such as Equity Ensemble and Critics Choice. Besides his acting career, his personal life has been a subject of interest among his fans. Who is Sam Reid's wife?

Australian actor Sam Reid posing with one of his hands in his pocket (L). The actor drinking from a small cup (R). Photo: @samreid.fans on Instagram (modified by author)

Sam Reid keeps most of his private life low-key. He was raised alongside his siblings in Australia. The actor has played notable roles in popular films, and others have earned him awards. He has been famous in the film industry since 2007. His brother and sister are working in the film industry.

Profile summary

Full name Sebastian Sam Reid Gender Male Date of birth 19 February 1987 Age 37 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Australia Current residence Australia Nationality Australian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2'' Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 190 Weight in kilograms 86 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Siblings 2 School Cranbrook School College London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art Profession Actor

Who is Sam Reid's wife?

Is Sam Reid married? The famous actor does not have a wife and has never been married. Moreover, he keeps his dating life private and has never revealed if he is dating or not. He is presumably single.

Sam Reid’s relationships

The actor keeps his dating life a secret. However, a closer look at his dating history shows he has dated some famous women in the entertainment industry. He was rumoured to be in a relationship with Emily Browning, a famous actress. The two sparked dating rumours in 2010. However, they ended their relationship in 2012.

He allegedly dated Jessica De Gouw, an Australian actress known for films such as The Final Hours, The Secrets She Keeps, and Cut Snake. The two were rumoured to be in a relationship, but no one confirmed the dating rumours. The two starred in the television series The Hunting.

The actor was rumoured to be in a relationship with Gugu Mbatha-Raw. She is an English actress known for her role as Dido Elizabeth Belle in the 2013 film Belle. According to her IMDb profile, she has appeared in popular movies such as The Morning Show, Motherless Brooklyn, and The Girl Before.

Rumours about their relationship sparked after the famous actor broke up with Emily Browning. Sam Reid and Gugu Mbatha-Raw shared a red carpet during the premiere of Belle. However, the two never confirmed the rumours.

Where is Sam Reid from?

Five facts about Sam Reid. Photo: @samreid.fans on Instagram (modified by author)

The actor was born in Australia. Where did Sam Reid grow up? He spent his childhood in rural Monaro, Australia. His father was a cattle farmer. He has a brother and a sister, Rupert and Kali Reid. His brother Rupert is a famous actor best known for his role as Declan in the television series Heartbreak High. His sister, Kali, is a film producer.

Sam Reid is American, and his ethnicity is mixed. He is of Irish and Scottish descent. He is Irish from his mother's side. He attended Cranbrook School in Sydney. The actor is an alumnus of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

How old is Sam Reid?

The Australian actor is 37 years old as of 2024. He was born on 19 February 1987. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

He has always had a passion for acting since childhood. He auditioned for the film Anonymous while studying at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. He made his acting debut in 2007 when he landed the role of Marty Arent in the television series All Saints. In 2010, he played the role of Prince Harry in The Taking of Prince Harry.

He rose to fame when he landed the role of John Davinier in Belle. The film is about a biracial daughter, Dido Elizabeth Belle, who faces challenges due to her skin colour.

In 2023, he was nominated for the Critics Çhoice Awards for Best Actor in a Horror Series for his role in Interview with the Vampire. His other awards, for which he has been nominated, include Logie, Prague Independent Film Festival, and AACTA awards.

Sam Reid’s movies and TV shows

According to his IMDb profile, the Australian actress has 30 acting credits. Below is a list of his movies and television shows.

Year Movies/TV show Role 2022 Interview with the Vampire as Lestat de Lioncourt 2021-2023 The Newsreader Dale Jennings 2021 The Legend of Molly Johnson Sergeant Nate Klintoff 2019 Waiting for the Barbarians Lieutenant 2019 The Hunting Ray 2019 Lambs of God Ignatius 2019 Standing Up for Sammy Mikey 2019 Bloom Young Max 2017 2:22 Jonas Edman 2017 Prime Suspect: Tennison DI Len Bradfield 2017 After The Smoke Jack 2016 The Limehouse Golem John Cree 2016 Despite the Falling Snow Alexander 2015 The Astronaut Wives Club Jon Glenn 2014 Serena Vaughn 2014 Masterpiece Mystery Nat Fletcher 2014 Tigers Frank 2014 The Riot Club Hugo 2014 '71 Lt. Armitage 2013 Belle John Davinier 2013 The Railway Man Young Finlay 2013 Marple Nat Fletcher 2012 Inhuman Resources William Tucker 2012 Hatfield & McCoys Tom McCoy 2012 Whitechapel Damon Nelson 2012 Endeavour Brian Lomax 2011 MI-5 Harry 2010 The Taking of Prince Harry Prince Harry 2007 All Saints Mart Avent

Sam Reid’s height and weight

How tall is Sam Reid? Sam Reid from Belle is 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres. He weighs approximately 190 pounds or 86 kilograms.

Return to "Interview with the Vampire" season 2

The Australian actor was listed among the cast members who will return to Interview with the Vampire season 2. He will return as his frenemy Lestat de Lioncourt. Other cast members who will be in the series include Ben Daniels as Santiago, Roxane Duran as Madeleine, and Chris Stack as Thomas 'Tom' Anderson. The series will be officially released on AMC on 12 May 2024.

FAQs

Who is Sam Reid? He is an Australian actor famous for his role as John Davinier in the film Belle. Where was Sam Reid born? The actor was born in Australia. Who is Sam Reid’s partner? He is presumably single. What is Sam Reid's age? He is 37 years old as of 2024. What is Sam Reid's nationality? He is Australian. Which school did Sam Reid go to? The famous actor attended Cranbrook School in Sydney.

Many people still want to know who Sam Reid'wife is because of his celebrity status. The actor is unmarried and has never been married. He keeps his private life private, especially his love life. He is an Australian actor known for portraying John Davinier in Belle. He has a brother and a sister who are also famous in the film industry.

