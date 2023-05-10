Ruger’s biography: age, real name, net worth, is he married?

Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known by his stage name Ruger, is a fast-rising singer-songwriter from Nigeria. He gained immense popularity in 2021 when he released his hit single, Bounce. He is also known for his other hit songs such as Girlfriend, Snapchat and Dior. Ruger’s biography documents all the details you want to know about him.

Pictures of the Nigerian singer, Ruger. Photo: @rugerofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Ruger has been in the music industry since 2020. He first came into the spotlight in January 2021 after he was signed to Jonzing World Records, a record label owned and managed by D’Prince. He released his debut single One Shirt featuring Rema on 20 January 2021. Since then, the singer has released numerous songs including Ruger, Lock Down and Bounce.

Profile summary

Real name Michael Adebayo Olayinka Famous as Ruger Gender Male Date of birth 23 September 1999 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Lagos State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian State of origin Lagos State Tribe Yoruba Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Singer, songwriter Net worth $322,000 Instagram @rugerofficial TikTok @rugerofficial

Ruger’s biography

The rising singer was born Michael Adebayo Olayinka in Lagos State, Nigeria, where he was raised. He is a Nigerian national of African heritage. His parents are from Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, Nigeria. Ruger is the only son among his siblings.

How old is Ruger?

Ruger is 23 years old as of 2023.When was Ruger born? He was born on 23 September 1999. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

The Nigerian entertainer began his music career at a young age and was part of his school music band and his church choir. He started creating songs and performing at various shows and school functions during his high school days.

Ruger first gained public recognition in January 2021 after he was signed to Jonzing World, a Nigerian record label and management company created by a recording artist D'Prince. He also had a publishing and distribution deal with Columbia Records, and Sony Music Entertainment, U.K division.

He made his debut in the Nigerian music industry in January 2021 when he released his debut single One Shirt featuring Rema. On 19 February 2021, he released Ruger, a self-titled single of his debut extended play, titled PANDEMIC, which was released on 4 March 2021.

Ruger gained more popularity with the release of his debut EP and its lead single Bounce, which became his major hit and reached number one on Apple Music in Nigeria, and other African countries.

In November 2021, he released his second EP, titled The Second Wave, with Dior as the lead single. The song peaked at number 32 on the Top 50 chart, and number 15 on the UK Afrobeats Singles Chart. The musician has since released other numerous songs. Below is a list of some of his songs.

Bounce

Bow

Abu Dhabi

Yekpa

Monalisa

Ruger

Lock Down

Social Media

Girlfriend

Champion

Warning

WeWe

Useless

Dior

Snapchat

What is Ruger’s net worth?

According to Naija Net Worth, the Nigerian singer has an alleged net worth of $322 thousand. He primarily earns his income from music, endorsement contracts and shows and tours.

Is Ruger married?

No, the entertainer is neither married nor dating anyone at the moment. He is seemingly single since he has not confirmed any details about his relationship history.

Fast facts about Ruger

Who is Ruger? He is a fast-rising Nigerian singer and songwriter best known for hit single Bounce. Where is Ruger from? He was born in Lagos state, Nigeria. What is Ruger’s age? He is 23 years old as of 2023. He was born on 23 September 1999. What tribe is Ruger from? He is of the Yoruba tribe. What is Ruger’s real name? The singer’s real name is Michael Adebayo Olayinka. Is Ruger married? No, he is not married. He is currently presumed single. What is Ruger’s net worth? The Nigerian singer has an estimated net worth of $322 thousand.

Ruger’s biography has all the information you need to know about him. He is a fast-rising Nigerian singer and songwriter best known for his hit singles including Bounce, Dior, Snapchat and Girlfriend. The singer is signed to Jonzing World, a Nigerian record label founded by a Nigerian Afropop recording artist, record executive and entrepreneur D'Prince.

