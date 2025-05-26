The rise of Sharon Francis from Awka to Nollywood stardom
Sharon Francis is a Nollywood actress, model, and TV personality. Since 2011, she has captivated audiences through Igbo and English-language films. Sharon's journey from Awka's stages to Nollywood stardom inspires young talents across southeastern Nigeria.
Key takeaways
- Sharon developed a passion for acting at a young age, performing in school and church dramas at age six.
- Sharon has appeared in numerous TV shows and films, including Once Upin a Virgin, Family Deliverance, Black Cat, Red Mafia, and Beach 24.
- Sharon made her acting debut in 2011 as an undergraduate.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Oluchi Sharon Francis Nnaemeka
|Nickname
|Ugogbe Awka
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|14 February 1992
|Age
|33 years old (as of 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Place of birth
|Awka, Anambra State, Nigeria
|State of origin
|Anambra State
|Tribe
|Igbo
|Current residence
|Nigeria
|Nationality
|Nigerian
|Ethnicity
|African
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Siblings
|5
|Relationship status
|Single
|Children
|1
|School
|Infant Jesus Nursery and Primary School, Destiny Comprehensive Secondary School
|University
|Nnamdi Azikiwe University
|Profession
|Actress, model, TV personality
|Net worth
|$50,000—$150,000
Sharon Francis' biography
The Nollywood actress was born in Akwa, Anambra State, Nigeria. She is a Nigerian citizen from the Igbo tribe. Sharon is the youngest among her five siblings.
A look at Sharon Francis' age and educational background
The actress is 33 years old as of 2025. She was born on 14 February 1992, making her zodiac sign Aquarius.
Sharon began her education journey at Infact Jesus Nursery and Primary School. She later attended Destiny Comprehensive Secondary School, where she actively participated in the drama group. After high school, she enrolled for a bachelor's degree in Psychology at Nnamdi Azikiwe University.
Inside Sharon Francis' remarkable career
Sharon discovered her passion for acting at the age of six. She began her professional acting career in 2011 with her debut in the film Shattered Mirror, alongside legends Majid Michel and Nkem Owoh.
During an interview with Vanguard, the actress shared how she felt when she was chosen to play a role in Shattered Mirror. She stated:
It was September 4, 2011. I will never forget that date. After so many auditions, I was pronounced perfect for a role in the movie “Shattered Mirror” starring Majid Michel and Nkem Owoh. The feeling was profound and amazing.
She added:
It hasn’t been so rosy, I must say but that big man up there has been faithful. My victories have been more than my defeats because I have done so many films that I cannot count them. Guess what? There isn’t a single movie of mine that has not been a blockbuster.
Sharon's big moment came in 2014, when she portrayed Nma in Matters Arising alongside Ruth Kadiri and Majid Michel. The actress shared in the aforementioned interview how the movie gave her the crucial boost and confidence that has shaped her career course. Below is part of what she mentioned:
The movie “Matters Arising“ was shot in Enugu State, starring Majid Michel, Ruth Kadiri and my humble self. I pledge allegiance to that movie because it contributed to my boost and confidence as an actress.
Sharon's breakthrough came following her role in the action thriller First Hit alongside Zubby Michael. Her talent has enabled her to work with notable Nigerian actors like Ngozi Nzeonu, Destiny Etiko, Racheal Okonkwo, Yul Edochie, Olu Jacobs, Chinenye Nnebe, and Regina Daniels.
The actress has been featured in over 70 films and TV series, including Street of Canaan, Blood Chase, The Mark, Fever, Believers, and Sweetest One. According to her IMDb profile, here are some of her acting credits.
|Film/TV series
|Role
|Year
|Gong of Love
|Onewa
|2024
|Loved and Lost
|Tracy
|2023
|The Tigress
|Ifebuche
|2022
|Shattered Mirror 2
|Sandra
|2012
|Shattered Mirror
|Sandra
|2012
What is Sharon Francis' net worth?
According to The City Celeb, Sharon Francis' net worth is alleged to range between $50,000 and $150,000. Earnings from her professional acting career are believed to be her primary income source.
Is Sharon Francis married?
The Nigerian actress is unmarried and has never been married. She keeps her love life under wraps and is seemingly single as of May 2025. The actress has a daughter.
FAQs
- Who is Sharon Francis? She is a Nollywood actress, model, and TV personality.
- How old is Sharon Francis? The actress is 33 years old as of 2025. She was born on 14 February 1992.
- Which state is Sharon Francis from? She is from Anambra State, Nigeria.
- When did Sharon Francis start acting? She began acting professionally in 2011.
- How many siblings does Sharon Francis have? Sharon has five siblings, and she is the youngest among them.
- Does Sharon Francis have children? Yes, she has a daughter.
- Who is Sharon Francis dating? She is presumably single.
- Did Sharon Francis do BBL? No, she did not do BBL.
- What is Sharon Francis' net worth? The model has an alleged net worth of between $50,000 and $150,000.
Sharon Francis is a Nollywood actress, model, and TV personality who has starred in numerous films and television series, including Beach 24, Sweetest One, The Mission, Loved and Lost, and Abomination. Her rise to Nollywood sensation resulted from hard work, resilience, and determination.
