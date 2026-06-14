Five Indian Air Force personnel were killed when an Antonov An-32 transport aircraft crashed during a routine flight operation in Assam

The Air Force confirmed that emergency response efforts and preliminary inquiries were launched immediately after the accident

Authorities opened an investigation to determine the cause of the crash, while images from the scene showed wreckage and thick smoke

Five members of the Indian Air Force lost their lives after a military transport aircraft crashed during a flight operation in the northeastern state of Assam.

The aircraft, an Antonov An-32, went down in the Jorhat area while carrying out what the Air Force described as a routine mission.

The Antonov An-32 aircraft crashed during a routine operational sortie in Assam. Photo: AP

Source: Original

As reported by Al-Jazeera, authorities confirmed the fatalities on Saturday and said emergency teams were deployed to the scene immediately after the incident.

What caused the Assam plane crash?

The Indian Air Force said the aircraft “met with an accident” during the sortie, but the circumstances surrounding the crash have not yet been established.

“Crash site management and initial enquiries are on at this time,” the Air Force said in a statement. Officials also confirmed that a formal investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.

Television footage from the crash location showed heavy smoke rising from the wreckage. Images also indicated that the aircraft had broken apart on impact.

The Antonov An-32 is a twin engine military transport aircraft widely used by the Indian Air Force for personnel movement and cargo operations. India maintains a sizeable fleet of the aircraft, with roughly 100 currently in service.

Plane crash in South Sudan

In a related story, a small passenger aircraft has crashed in South Sudan, killing all 14 people on board, according to the country’s civil aviation authority.

The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that the victims included the pilot and 13 passengers, among them 12 South Sudanese nationals and two Kenyans.

Authorities confirm that all 14 passengers on a CityLink Aviation Ltd flight die following a crash near Juba. Photo credit: National Press Club

Source: UGC

Aircraft lost contact minutes after take-off

The ill-fated flight, operated by CityLink Aviation Ltd, departed from Yei at about 09:15 local time (07:15 GMT) on Monday morning en route to Juba.

Officials said communication with the aircraft was lost roughly 30 minutes into the journey before it eventually went down about 20 kilometres south-west of the capital.

Weather conditions suspected in crash

Preliminary findings suggest adverse weather may have played a role in the tragedy, particularly poor visibility, although investigations are ongoing.

In a statement, the aviation authority said the crash site had been secured and a team dispatched to establish the exact cause of the incident.

“Initial reports have suggested the aircraft may have come down due to adverse weather conditions, particularly low visibility,” the authority stated.

Photos from Air Canada plane crash emerge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported photos from the Air Canada plane crash at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, which claimed the lives of two pilots.

In an X post by @aviationbrk, the Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada struck a Port Authority vehicle.

The fire truck was responding to a separate incident around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Source: Legit.ng