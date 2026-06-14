Five Dead as Huge Military Aircraft Crashes During "Routine Operation"
- Five Indian Air Force personnel were killed when an Antonov An-32 transport aircraft crashed during a routine flight operation in Assam
- The Air Force confirmed that emergency response efforts and preliminary inquiries were launched immediately after the accident
- Authorities opened an investigation to determine the cause of the crash, while images from the scene showed wreckage and thick smoke
Five members of the Indian Air Force lost their lives after a military transport aircraft crashed during a flight operation in the northeastern state of Assam.
The aircraft, an Antonov An-32, went down in the Jorhat area while carrying out what the Air Force described as a routine mission.
As reported by Al-Jazeera, authorities confirmed the fatalities on Saturday and said emergency teams were deployed to the scene immediately after the incident.
What caused the Assam plane crash?
The Indian Air Force said the aircraft “met with an accident” during the sortie, but the circumstances surrounding the crash have not yet been established.
“Crash site management and initial enquiries are on at this time,” the Air Force said in a statement. Officials also confirmed that a formal investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.
Television footage from the crash location showed heavy smoke rising from the wreckage. Images also indicated that the aircraft had broken apart on impact.
The Antonov An-32 is a twin engine military transport aircraft widely used by the Indian Air Force for personnel movement and cargo operations. India maintains a sizeable fleet of the aircraft, with roughly 100 currently in service.
Plane crash in South Sudan
In a related story, a small passenger aircraft has crashed in South Sudan, killing all 14 people on board, according to the country’s civil aviation authority.
The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that the victims included the pilot and 13 passengers, among them 12 South Sudanese nationals and two Kenyans.
Aircraft lost contact minutes after take-off
The ill-fated flight, operated by CityLink Aviation Ltd, departed from Yei at about 09:15 local time (07:15 GMT) on Monday morning en route to Juba.
Officials said communication with the aircraft was lost roughly 30 minutes into the journey before it eventually went down about 20 kilometres south-west of the capital.
Weather conditions suspected in crash
Preliminary findings suggest adverse weather may have played a role in the tragedy, particularly poor visibility, although investigations are ongoing.
In a statement, the aviation authority said the crash site had been secured and a team dispatched to establish the exact cause of the incident.
“Initial reports have suggested the aircraft may have come down due to adverse weather conditions, particularly low visibility,” the authority stated.
Photos from Air Canada plane crash emerge
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported photos from the Air Canada plane crash at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, which claimed the lives of two pilots.
In an X post by @aviationbrk, the Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada struck a Port Authority vehicle.
The fire truck was responding to a separate incident around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng