It’s not about not being interested in dating. It’s more about realising that I’m now in a place that’s much more about choice as opposed to feeling that there’s any kind of lack.

Demi Moore is not currently in a relationship. Since her highly publicised 2022 split from Swiss chef Daniel Humm, she has chosen independence, enjoying casual companionship rather than a committed partner. The actress has been married three times: to Freddy Moore, Bruce Willis, and Ashton Kutcher.

Demi Moore at Regent Santa Monica Beach on 9 January 2026 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Olivia Wong (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Demi Moore previously dated chef Daniel Humm in 2022 , but the relationship reportedly ended after less than a year.

, but the relationship reportedly ended after less than a year. Demi's most talked-about romance was her marriage to Ashton Kutcher, which drew major public attention because of their 15-year age gap .

. Demi Moore has three daughters with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis: Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, and Tallulah Willis.

Profile summary

Full name Demi Gene Moore Gender Female Date of birth 11 November 1962 Age 63 years old (as of June 2026) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Roswell, New Mexico, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Father Charles Harmon Mother Virginia King Relationship status Single Children Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, Tallulah Willis Education Fairfax High School Profession Actress, producer, and former model Net worth $200 million Social media Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter)

Who is Demi Moore dating now?

Actress and producer Demi Moore is not currently in a public relationship. Following her critically acclaimed, Oscar-nominated comeback in the body-horror film The Substance, Moore has frequently stated that dating is no longer her primary focus. Instead, she is prioritising her career, family, and friends.

Demi Moore at the closing ceremony red carpet of the 79th Cannes Film Festival, Cannes, France, on 23 May 2026. Photo: Laurent Hou

Source: Getty Images

In a September 2024 interview with The Guardian, the actress disclosed that she doesn’t need a relationship to complete her, saying:

I don’t know. It’s not really been where my focus is, I’ll say that. Particularly in the past four, five years, my focus has been to lean into my work…

Inside Demi Moore’s dating history

Demi Moore has had a highly publicised romantic history spanning over four decades, including three marriages and several high-profile relationships within the entertainment and culinary industries. Below is a closer look at her relationship history.

Freddy Moore (1980–1985)

Demi Moore and Freddy Moore at the ABC Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Freddy Moore

: Freddy Moore Date of birth : 19 July 1950

: 19 July 1950 Date of death : 25 August 2022

: 25 August 2022 Age at death : 72

: 72 Place of birth : Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States

: Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States Profession: Singer

Demi married her first husband, rock musician and frontman for the rock band The Nu-Kats, Freddy Moore, in 1980 when she was just 18 years old. The two met in August 1979 at the Los Angeles nightclub Troubadour.

Following Freddy's divorce from his first wife, the couple married in February 1980. During their marriage, the couple co-wrote a song together, It’s Not a Rumour. They separated in 1983 and officially finalised their divorce in 1985. Despite the split, Moore kept Freddy’s last name. The singer died in August 2022 at age 72.

In her 2019 memoir Inside Out, Demi Moore reflected on cheating during her marriage to Freddy Moore, saying it forced her to confront painful truths about her life and choices.

The night before we got married, instead of working on my vows, I was calling a guy I’d met on a movie set. I snuck out of my own bachelorette party and went to his apartment.

She continued:

Why did I do that? Why didn’t I go and see the man I was committing to spend the rest of my life with to express my doubts? Because I couldn’t face the fact that I was getting married to distract myself from grieving the death of my father. Because I felt there was no room to question what I’d already put in motion. I couldn’t get out of the marriage, but I could sabotage it.

Jon Cryer (1984)

Jon Cryer at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on 20 May 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jonathan Niven Cryer

: Jonathan Niven Cryer Date of birth : 16 April 1965

: 16 April 1965 Age : 61 years old (as of 2026)

: 61 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : New York, New York, United States

: New York, New York, United States Profession: Actor

Demi Moore and Jon Cryer had a short relationship in 1984 after meeting while filming No Small Affair, where they played romantic leads. Cryer liked Demi Moore and later wrote in his memoir So That Happened that he found her attractive and also funny and playful, which made her hard to resist.

Emilio Estevez (1985–1986)

Emilio Estevez and Demi Moore in New York City during a promotional event for Joel Schumacher's 'St. Elmo's Fire in 1985. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Emilio Estevez

: Emilio Estevez Date of birth : 12 May 1962

: 12 May 1962 Age : 64 years old (as of 2026)

: 64 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : The Bronx, New York, United States

: The Bronx, New York, United States Profession: Actor, filmmaker

Demi Moore and actor and filmmaker Emilio Estevez started dating in 1985 and became engaged just six months later. According to Emilio's 1985 interview with The Washington Post, he and Demi knew each other for a long time before they began filming St. Elmo’s Fire. However, their romance ended in late 1986 before they ever walked down the aisle.

In her memoir Inside Out, Demi Moore said that Emilio Estevez was unfaithful, and she later discovered he had fathered a child with another woman, ex-girlfriend Carey Salley, during the time he and Moore were initially dating. Despite their separation, the two remained friends and even costarred in the 2006 movie Bobby.

Bruce Willis (1987–2000)

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore on 8 March 1989 at Mann Bruin Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Walter Bruce Willis

: Walter Bruce Willis Date of birth : 19 March 1955

: 19 March 1955 Age : 71 years old (as of 2026)

: 71 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Idar-Oberstein, Germany

: Idar-Oberstein, Germany Profession: Former actor

Demi Moore met her second husband, Bruce Willis, in August 1987 at a movie screening and married just four months later, on 21 November 1987, in a Las Vegas ceremony at the Golden Nugget Hotel. They welcomed three daughters together: Rumer, born in August 1988, Scout, born in July 1991, and Tallulah, born in February 1994.

The couple also starred in major films during their marriage, including Ghost and Die Hard. Demi and Bruce separated in 1998 and finalised their divorce in 2000. Despite their divorce, they remained close friends and continue to co-parent their children.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California, 6 April 1993. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante

Source: Getty Images

Reflecting on the lasting bond after their separation, Bruce Willis spoke openly about his continued closeness with Demi Moore in a 2000 interview with Rolling Stone, saying:

I still love Demi. We’re very close. We have three children whom we will continue to raise together, and we're probably as close now as we ever were. We realise we have a lifelong commitment to our kids. Our friendship continues.

Following Willis’s diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, Moore has remained a foundational pillar of support for him and Emma and has shared that she visits Willis weekly, as she said on The Drew Barrymore Show in September 2024.

Oliver Whitcomb (1999–2002)

Demi Moore and Oliver Whitcomb on 30 October 2001 in New York City. Photo: Diane L. Cohen

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Oliver Whitcomb

: Oliver Whitcomb Date of birth : 1971

: 1971 Age : 55 years old (as of 2026)

: 55 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Aspen, Colorado, United States

: Aspen, Colorado, United States Profession: Martial arts instructor and fitness entrepreneur

Following her separation from Willis, Demi was romantically linked to martial arts instructor Oliver Whitcomb from 1999 to 2002. The couple dated for nearly three years before parting ways. According to Hello! magazine, the two met when he gave her daughters martial arts lessons at her Idaho mansion.

Their romance was relatively low‑profile compared to Moore’s other relationships, but it was serious enough that they were even rumoured to be engaged at one point.

Ashton Kutcher (2003–2013)

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore at the Skirball Cultural Centre on 12 May 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Christopher Ashton Kutcher

: Christopher Ashton Kutcher Date of birth : 7 February 1978

: 7 February 1978 Age : 48 years old (as of 2026)

: 48 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Cedar Rapids, Iowa, United States

: Cedar Rapids, Iowa, United States Profession: Actor, film producer and businessman

Demi Moore met her third husband, Ashton Kutcher, at a casual dinner party in New York City in 2003 when Moore was 40, and Kutcher was 25. Their relationship quickly became widely talked about because of their 15-year age gap. They officially tied the knot on 24 September 2005, at their home in Beverly Hills.

During their marriage, the film producer became close to Moore’s family and even took on a stepfather role to her three daughters from her marriage to Bruce Willis. After six years of marriage, Moore and Kutcher’s marriage later faced serious challenges, including personal struggles, emotional strain, and infidelity, leading to their separation in 2011 and final divorce in 2013.

During a 2019 interview on Good Morning America, Demi Moore reflected on the struggles that affected her marriage to Ashton Kutcher and said:

I really lost sight of everything that was right in front of me, which is the family I had, and I think the weight that it put on Ashton. It’s kind of a natural thing to pull back when somebody’s clinging too tight.

Sean Friday (2013–2014)

Demi Moore's ex-partner, Sean Friday. Photo: @seanwfrytog on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Sean William Friday

: Sean William Friday Date of birth : 17 December 1986

: 17 December 1986 Age : 39 years old (as of 2026)

: 39 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : California, United States

: California, United States Profession: Musician, songwriter, drummer, and music producer

Sean Friday is an American musician and songwriter best known as the drummer for the Los Angeles-based alternative rock band Dead Sara. He and Demi Moore were in a relationship from around 2013 to 2015 after the end of her marriage to Ashton Kutcher.

The relationship started after Moore’s daughter, Rumer Willis, introduced them at a concert in Los Angeles, where Friday was performing. Their relationship later attracted media attention because of their age difference, as Moore was 51 and Friday was 27 at the time.

As documented by E! News, despite the public attention, the couple appeared happy together and were often seen travelling, attending events, and spending time together before eventually going their separate ways.

Daniel Humm (2022)

Chef Daniel Humm and Demi Moore at the French Open 2022 at Roland Garros on 5 June 2022 in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Daniel Humm

: Daniel Humm Date of birth : 21 September 1976

: 21 September 1976 Age : 49 years old (as of 2026)

: 49 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Strengelbach, Switzerland

: Strengelbach, Switzerland Profession: Chef

Daniel Humm is a world-renowned Swiss chef and restaurateur. He is the owner of Daniel Humm Hospitality in New York, which includes the iconic, three-Michelin-starred restaurant Eleven Madison Park. He and Demi began quietly dating in early 2022 after being introduced through mutual friends.

The couple was first publicly seen together during Paris Fashion Week in March 2022 and later attended the French Open together in Paris. By June 2022, Moore made the relationship Instagram official by sharing a series of romantic photos of her and Humm. After less than a year of dating, Demi Moore and Daniel Humm split in November 2022.

FAQs

Who is Demi Moore? Demi Moore is an iconic American actress and producer who rose to fame in the 1980s as a member of the Brat Pack and starred in blockbuster films like Ghost and A Few Good Men. How old is Demi Moore? The famous Hollywood actress is 63 years old as of 2026. She was born on 11 November 1962. Is Demi Moore in a relationship? Demi is currently single. Is Demi Moore in a relationship with Billy Bob Thornton? Demi and Billy Bob Thornton are not dating. They are just close, platonic friends who have known each other for over 30 years and recently co-starred in the series Landman. Who was the love of Demi Moore's life? Although Demi Moore has never named anyone as the “love of her life,” her marriage to Bruce Willis is widely seen as her most meaningful and lasting relationship. Why did Ashton Kutcher leave Demi Moore? Their marriage collapsed primarily due to Ashton Kutcher's alleged infidelity. How old was Ashton when he married Demi? Ashton Kutcher was 27 years old when they married in a private ceremony on 24 September 2005. Demi Moore was 42 at the time. Who is Demi Moore's third husband? Her third husband was Ashton Kutcher, to whom she was married from 2005 until their divorce was finalised in 2013. What was Demi Moore's longest relationship? Her longest relationship was her 13-year marriage to Bruce Willis, which lasted from 1987 to 2000.

Demi Moore is not currently in a public relationship. Since her 2022 split from Swiss chef Daniel Humm, the famous actress has embraced independence and is reportedly enjoying a casual dating lifestyle, rather than committing to a single partner.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Jaden Smith's girlfriends over the years. As the son of Hollywood stars Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden has often made headlines not only for his career but also for the women he has been linked to over the years.

His notable confirmed relationships include Sarah Snyder, Odessa Adlon, and Sab Zada. The rapper has also been linked to Tyler, the Creator, and Cara Delevingne. As of 2026, the popular rapper is reportedly single and has kept much of his love life away from the spotlight.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng