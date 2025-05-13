The Brianna Chickenfry and Grace O'Malley drama explained: why they broke up

Brianna Chickenfry and Grace O’Malley have been close friends since childhood. Their friendship gained public attention when they became social media sensations and even co-hosted a hilarious podcast. Now, their friendship has been under intense public scrutiny after their alleged fallout. Was there a major fallout between them, or it simply a misunderstanding?

Brianna Chickenfry and Grace O’Malley were close friends and co-hosts of the Plan Bri Uncut podcast.

and co-hosts of the podcast. While the reason for their fallout is unknown , many speculate that miscommunication, creative differences, and personal conflicts may have contributed.

, many speculate that miscommunication, creative differences, and personal conflicts may have contributed. Both influencers are now pursuing individual careers in entertainment and social media, with separate projects.

Who are Brianna Chickenfry and Grace O'Malley?

You probably recognise Brianna Chickenfry and Grace O'Malley as co-hosts of the Plan Bri Uncut podcast, but their friendship reportedly began way back. Here is a closer look at who they are and how it all began.

Brianna Chickenfry

Brianna Chickenfry was born Brianna LaPaglia, and she opted for a social media entertainment career after she lost interest in college education. She began sharing engaging content on social media, especially on TikTok, and soon captured the attention of Barstool Sports, which hired her.

As a podcaster, she hosted the Because We Got High podcast with Ria and Kelly and the Plan Bri Uncut podcast with Grace O'Malley. Currently, she co-hosts the BFFs podcast with Josh Richards and Dave Portnoy.

Brianna boasts millions of followers on social media, where she is known for being raw, relatable, and sometimes controversial.

Grace O'Malley

Grace O'Malley is a comedian recognised for her wit, humour, and authenticity, but she gained immense fame when she collaborated with Brianna Chickenfry on the Plan Bri Uncut podcast. The duo complemented each other and became fan-favourite podcasters.

She currently hosts the Disgraceful with Grace podcast and also has a significant social media following.

What happened between Brianna Chickenfry and Grace O’Malley?

Speculations about the end of the duo’s friendship emerged months before they confirmed their fallout. People began to notice subtle signs of tension and disconnect between the two in May 2024. In an episode of the Plan Bri Uncut podcast, they confirmed all was not okay in their relationship, with Grace saying:

Things have been changing between the both of us, and we weren't fully communicating how we felt to each other.

Brianna Chickenfry added:

We just weren't wanting the same exact things like we always wanted.

However, it was not until October 2024 that the rift between them became clearer when Brianna Chickfry broke up with her then-boyfriend, singer Zach Bryan. According to Brianna, the downfall of the friendship began during the period she dated the country and rock musician, who she claimed was emotionally abusive.

She accused Grace of not caring about her when she was going through a lot when she dated Zach Bryan. In a December 2024 episode of the BFFs podcast, Brianna revealed:

I would go to her and be like, 'I feel like because you hate Zach so much, you're forgetting to separate that I'm your best friend. You can hate him, but you can still be there for me.' She never was. She knew everything that I was going through.

She continued:

I needed her so bad, and I know she needed me too during that year. She felt like I left her. That’s why I’m saying these are two separate conversations. Everyone's saying Grace deserves better, Grace lost her best friend. But I lost my best friend too. I brought her along for everything in my life. I gave her everything, and I would do it all over again.

Grace O'Malley, on her part, has not responded directly to Brianna Chicknefry’s claims about the end of their friendship. She allegedly declined an invitation by Portnoy to tell her side of the story on the BFFs podcast. However, as reported by E! News, Grace jokingly commented about the end of her friendship with Brianna during a comedy show, saying:

I'm sorry if I'm not myself tonight. I'm going through a divorce with a few minor differences. For example, it's not a marriage, it was a 15-year friendship. She's not keeping the house, she's keeping the podcast.

Did Brianna Chickenfry and Grace O'Malley’s podcast end?

The last episode of the Plan Bri Uncut podcast aired on 28 October 2024. Although neither Brianna Chickenfry nor Grace O'Malley immediately announced the end of the podcast, they later admitted the show stopped airing.

Brianna first hinted at the end of the podcast when Plan Bri Uncut made it onto Spotify’s Breakout Creators list for 2024’s Wrapped. She posted on her Instagram story that she was working on bringing back some version of Plan Bri.

The post elicited a response from Grace O'Malley, who felt blindsided and was unaware of Brianna's plans to bring back Plan Bri. She shared a long post on her Instagram story on 6 December 2024 that read in part:

I don’t think I’ll ever fully get into every aspect of how this came to be, but it should be said that, although this was not a mutual decision, I’m realising that, in the grand scheme of things, it might actually end up being the right one.

In the aforementioned BFFs podcast interview with Josh Richards and Dave Portnoy, Brianna confirmed she was no longer working together with Grace on the Plan Bri Uncut podcast. She said:

I couldn't do the podcast anymore because we're sitting there pretending to be friends. I just don't feel seen by her. I needed to set a boundary of like, 'I can't continue this show anymore.'

What are Brianna Chickenfry and Grace O'Malley up to now?

After the friends parted ways and stopped airing the Plan Bri Uncut podcast, Grace announced on Instagram on 16 December 2024 that she was leaving Barstool Sports. She later launched her podcast Disgraceful with Grace, where she subtly addresses her experiences and discusses the challenges of working with friends.

Grace also resumed stand-up comedy gigs and live performances. Despite the public nature of their split, she expressed optimism for reconciliation, stating that they will one day figure it out.

On the other hand, Brianna continues to work with Barstool Sports and currently co-hosts the BFFs podcast with Josh Richards and Dave Portnoy. She has always talked about the challenges they had and has emphasised the need to set boundaries and prioritise her well-being.

The podcaster acknowledged the pain of ending both a professional partnership and a long-standing friendship. However, she maintained that it was a necessary step for her personal growth.

Are Grace O'Malley and Brianna still friends? No, the two are not currently friends. Their friendship ended in late 2024 after years of being close and co-hosting the Plan Bri Uncut podcast. Why did Grace and Bri stop being friends? The specific reason for their fallout is unknown, but it is alleged that Brianna and Zach Bryan’s break-up significantly contributed. Brianna felt her then-best friend did not support her when she was going through an abusive relationship. How long have Brianna and Grace been friends? The podcasters were reportedly friends for approximately 15 years. Their friendship started in high school. Is Grace O'Malley still with Barstool Sports? No. She announced her departure from Barstool Sports in December 2024, shortly after her friendship with Brianna ended. Is the Plan Bri Uncut podcast still running? The podcast is no longer running, with the last episode aired on 28 October 2024. Has Grace O’Malley started her own podcast? Yes. Currently, she hosts the Disgraceful with Grace O’Malley podcast. On the comedy podcast, she hosts comedian guests, and they delve into the week’s qualms, breaking news and anything funny. Will Brianna and Grace ever work together again? As of now, it is unknown if the two will ever work together. However, Grace has expressed optimism for reconciliation, hoping that they will one day figure it out.

The split between Brianna Chickenfry and Grace O’Malley is a reminder of the challenges that come with mixing personal relationships with professional endeavours. Their story highlights the need for communication, mutual support, and setting boundaries. Although pursuing different career paths, they continue to entertain their fans.

