Brianna Chickenfry and West Wilson have been having a back-and-forth over a rumoured relationship. Speculation that the two were dating started after they spent time together during the Super Bowl Weekend in New Orleans. West Wilson revealed they had made out, but he is not dating her.

Brianna Chickenfry poses in a red dress (L) and West Wilson smiles in a white striped jumper and black tie (R). Photo: @briannalapaglia, @westling.conrad on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

West Wilson is a Summer House star, and Brianna Chickenfry is a TikTok sensation and podcaster.

star, and Brianna Chickenfry is a and . The two attended the Super Bowl Weekend in New Orleans together, sparking a possible relationship.

On 8 February 2025, the West addressed the rumours, stating that the two had made out, but he is not dating Brianna Chickenfry.

, the West addressed the rumours, stating that the two had made out, but he is not dating Brianna Chickenfry. The Barstool Sports podcaster has denied making out or dating West, stating that they are good friends.

What happened between Brianna Chickenfry and West Wilson?

Internet personality and podcaster Brianna Chickenfry and reality TV star West Wilson were rumoured to be dating. Speculations started in February 2025 after the two were spotted hanging out together at the Super Bowl Weekend in New Orleans.

Brianna posted a video of herself hanging out with West and three other guys. She also shared an Instagram Story of her and the reality star sharing a martini the same night. The next morning, the TikTok star posted a TikTok video revealing that she had made out with someone in public the night before, but didn’t name names. Fans assumed she was referring to West, sparking the rumours.

Brianna LaPaglia at the GQ Bowl held at Hotel Peter and Paul on February 7, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Christopher Polk

In a TikTok video posted by American comedian Adam Glyn on 8 February 2025, Wilson denied claims that he and Brianna were officially dating.

I’m not dating her. We’re hanging out, like all of us here inside. But no, I am not dating her.

He then admitted they had made out. He revealed:

I think we made out last night. So, yeah, it’s cool. It’s good.

During an interview with People on February 12, Wilson addressed the speculation surrounding his alleged relationship with Briana after revealing he "made out" with her. He referred to the viral TikTok video posted by Adam Glyn, stating that he was ambushed by TMZ, and he was "so smoked".

That was the first time I've ever had like a TMZ ambush. And it was at 3 a.m. and we were walking to some party, and it was like one chick, one guy with their flashes on.

When asked to clarify whether the two had made out or not, he playfully answered:

No one knows.

West Wilson attends The PEOPLE interview with The Boys of Bravo's "Summer House" at the Dotdash Meredith Auditorium on February 12, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

Later, Page Six caught up with Brianna at the Sports Illustrated The Party in New Orleans ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl. The reporter observed that she had been spending a lot of time with the Summer House reality star, West Wilson. The podcaster jokingly asked:

Who? What?

When asked if she was dating West, the internet sensation vehemently denied it, saying:

I haven’t thought about it. I’ve just been thinking about the Super Bowl, thinking about who’s gonna win the game, and placing my bets. I haven’t had time to think about West. No, no.

Whether the two will potentially date in the future, the content creator said:

I don’t know.

Speaking to the People earlier, LaPaglia said she was happy to be in New Orleans as a single lady following her split from country singer Zach Bryan.

There are a lot of events, it’s a lot of parties, but it’s work, so I've kind of just been in work mode. A couple of my crushes are here, so maybe I'll run into them.

West Wilson attends Rehab Monster and Five Iron Golf's partnership launch party on May 01, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Chance Yeh

On 19 March 2025, Summer House After Show West stated that he regretted making the “we made out” comment. He stated that he was wasted at the time and had learnt a lesson about keeping things to himself.

I caved and was like, ‘Oh, I made out with xyz.’ I didn’t realize how fast this sh*t becomes insane. West claimed he’s “learning lessons” about keeping things to himself.

Are Brianna and West dating?

No, Brianna and West are not dating. They have both denied the rumours, stating they are not a couple. However, they are good friends.

Who made TikToks about hooking up with West Wilson?

The American comedian and journalist Adam Glyn posted a TikTok video of West admitting to making out with LaPaglia. Additionally, Brianna made TikTok videos about her alleged make-out session.

Internet personality Brianna LaPaglia arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. Photo: Etienne Laurent

On 21 March 2025, LaPaglia posted a video on TikTok addressing Wilson's interview with People. She stated that at no point did she admit to making out with the Summer House star. She added that the two are good friends and have always been. Bri added that she might send him the TikTok video.

FAQs

Who is Brianna Chickenfry? Brianna LaPaglia also known as Brianna Chickenfry is a TikTok star and podcaster best known as a host of Barstool Sports. Who is West Wilson? Wilson is an American reality TV personality and social media influencer best known for his appearance in Summer House. Why do people call her Brianna Chickenfry? According to Just Jared, the American podcaster got the name Brianna "Chickenfry" when a Vine video of her comparing her legs to Burger King Chicken Fries went viral. Who did West make out with? He is alleged to have made out with Brianna Chickenfry. What happened to West Wilson? After the Summer House show, West transitioned into a new phase of his life as a social media influencer. Are Zach and Brianna still together? No, the Internet sensation broke up with country singer Zach Bryan in October 2024. Does Brianna have a new boyfriend? According to Us Weekly, the podcaster is single and is embracing her new life after parting ways with Zach Bryan.

Brianna Chickenfry and West Wilson's drama started when they were spotted at the Super Bowl Weekend in New Orleans. The Internet personality and Summer House star have denied dating, stating they are good friends.

