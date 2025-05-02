Fans have transferred the never-ending comparison between Davido and Wizkid to their women

Following Chioma's lavish birthday on April 30, Twitter users moved to compare a photo of Chioma with that of Jada P

The picture used in the comparison further ignited conversations on social media as fans clashed over the women

Nigerian social media users are once again divided as they pick sides between Davido's Chioma and Wizkid's baby mama, Jada P.

It will be recalled, singer Davido threw Chioma a lavish 30th birthday party on April 30 and even presented her with a brand new G-Wagon.

The mother-of-two became the subject of conversation and envy, as many could not get enough of the love and respect she experienced on her special day.

However, a Twitter user, identified as @Abena_safowah, posted a photo of Chioma and Jada P side by side. One was that of Chioma flaunting her ring, while the other was a mirror selfie of Jada P with the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In no time, reactions began to roll in, and they pointed out how Chioma cannot stand alone without Davido.

Some others called Jada P unflattering names, which turned into a back-and-forth between fans.

See the post below:

Reactions as many compare Chioma to Jada P

Read some reactions below:

@ayo_olukya said:

"And who told you she’s flaunting her phone she’s taking a mirror selfie. iPhones are nothing here."

@evileve001 said:

"One is married and fulfilled in life, a certified chef managing and taking care of the biggest artist in the world."

@BlaqBwoyy said:

"One is manager for a very big artiste while the other is a stay at home mum. I know which one Im choosing. The other is just like Asa Asika who can be replaced for a transaction, I know my GOAT."

@BigChrisH3 said:

"One built a solid career for herself. The other was an “urgent 2k” babe who found grace through a benefit-a-referral process. A friend introduced his home girl, and not long after, she got pregnant and became a full-time housewife."

@emanuelpeters16 said:

"lol.. one is an housewife and depends on her husband for pocket money and gifts while Jada an hard working mother and a multimillionaire in dollars, a world class eterprenure, a world class entertainment and talent manager with clients like Chris Brown, worked with Akon, and Skyla Tylaa. Jada can buy her own GWagon."

@undiluted_ola said:

"One is a trophy wife, and another one is an asset of inestimable values. Use your head next time you want to marry."

@manlikeralph25 said:

"Chioma na tear rubber Jada na second hand make."

@Dimeji_OLA01 said:

"One Werey said Chioma nah chef 😂😂Sha no let Hilda Baci hear you cuz she fit tear chioma slap, on the other hand we have a manager that has wines and dine with billionaires, top artists all over the world,featured in billboards and the like. Everybody rest."

@Baddaniel said:

"Both are happy women, so tell us watin your sisters come Dey flaunt??"

@blazzytimmy said:

"Jada real hardworking working chioma babymama 😂."

$100k bills to be lavished on Davido's Chioma

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, one of the videos from Chioma's lavish 30th birthday party caught the attention of online users.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Davido moved Chioma to tears as he ushered her into her surprise birthday venue.

A video sighted by Legit.ng saw bundles of $100 bills being emptied on a table and prepared to be lavished on Chef Chi.

