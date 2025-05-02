The Juju legend, King Sunny Ade, appeared at a burial in Akure, Ondo State, just days after being rumoured missing

A lady claiming to be his daughter had said he was missing, but KSA’s team confirmed he was safe and sound

Fans celebrated his talent, energy, and grace, calling him an enduring symbol of African music greatness

Legendary Nigerian Juju singer, King Sunny Ade (KSA), has put swirling rumours about his well-being to rest after a video surfaced online showing him performing energetically at a social function.

The Grammy-nominated music icon was captured in high spirits on Thursday, May 1, 2025, as he thrilled guests at a burial ceremony in Akure, Ondo State.

Dressed elegantly in a blue suit and supported by his full band, the 77-year-old Juju maestro showed no signs of slowing down as he performed one of his timeless Yoruba classics to an excited crowd.

The Juju legend, King Suuny Ade, appeared at a burial in Akure, Ondo State, just days after being rumoured missing. Photos: Native/Google @citypeopletv/Instagram

Source: Instagram

This latest appearance comes just days after one of KSA’s daughters, took to social media to raise an alarm about the singer’s alleged disappearance and claimed he had been “adopted” by unknown persons.

The post caused widespread concern, with fans and industry figures expressing worry over the icon’s safety.

However, KSA’s media team swiftly debunked the rumour, assuring the public that the music legend was alive, healthy, and not in any danger. Still, the online panic persisted—until now.

The new video, which has since gone viral, has been met with relief and joy from fans across social media, who are excited to see the legend doing what he does best.

Many described the performance as "reassuring" and praised KSA for his continued grace and energy despite his age.

See the video here:

Fans react to video of King Sunny Ade

Social media users flooded the comment sections with praise and relief after seeing the Juju icon alive and well.

@mcayflow said:

"Iconic and sensational! King Sunny Ade is one of the greatest performers Africa has ever seen. A legend with global respect. Grammy-nominated and still going strong!"

@olabimpe.jyeyeoge4real wrote:

"The living legend himself! What a joy to see him performing again. God bless you, Baba."

@babatopeesan commented:

"So this is the same Baba they said was kidnapped? Long live the King! 👏👏👏"

@truthisbitter9ja shared:

"Where exactly does KSA get this kind of energy from? 77 and still performing like it’s nothing. This is greatness!"

@babatohjasioflagos joked:

"They said Baba was missing, meanwhile he’s out here enjoying life and entertaining fans. Na enjoyment sure pass!"

@adedotunvibes added:

"This is why we should celebrate our icons while they are still alive. King Sunny Ade is pure gold."

@officialsammywaves wrote:

"Still holding it down at 77! This is what you call talent and consistency. Baba no dey tire!"

@bukkygram__ posted:

"If grace was a person, it would be King Sunny Ade. Pure class and composure!"

@adunni_fola said:

"Please let’s stop spreading fake news about legends. This man deserves nothing but our respect."

Fans celebrated his talent, energy, and grace, calling him an enduring symbol of African music greatness. Photos: @kingsunnyade

Source: Instagram

Ayra Starr called out for greeting KSA casually

Recall that Legit.ng reported that many Nigerians criticized songster Ayra Starr for not greeting KSA well.

The pair had met at an event in 2024 when the Mavin star spotting the 78-year-old sitting next to Bose Ogulu, Burna Boy's mum, greeted him casually.

Displeased with the attitude many fans called out Ayra who later apologised.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng