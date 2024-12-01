Josh Richards is an actor, podcaster, social media personality and businessman from Canada. He gained immense prominence for sharing lip-syncs, dance, and comedy skits on TikTok. Besides his thriving career, he has also hit the headlines for his relationships, having been romantically linked with some famous female personalities. Who is Josh Richards' girlfriend now, and who did he date?

Josh Richards commands a massive fan base across various social media platforms. His posts often include sports content, dancing, lip-syncing, comedy, and video skits. Josh has also been featured in various shows and films, including Dream Scenario and Summertime Dropouts. Have a look at Josh Richards' girlfriends' timeline to learn more about his love life.

Profile summary

Full name Joshua Kenneth Richards Gender Male Date of birth 31 January 2002 Age 22 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Aquarius Place of birth Toronto, Ontario, Canada Current residence Encino, California, United States Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Greenish-blue Mother Patricia Father Jimmy Graham Richards Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Gabriela Moura School St. Mary Catholic Secondary School Profession Actor, podcaster, singer, influencer, YouTuber Net worth $6 million X (Twitter) TikTok @joshrichards, @neverlosejosh Instagram @joshrichards YouTube JoshRichards

Josh Richards' girlfriend history

Since he came into the limelight, many people have been interested in the Canadian social media personality's dating history. He has been romantically linked with a few women in the entertainment industry, including Nessa Barrett. Below is a detailed look into Josh Richards' relationship history.

1. Gabriela Moura (2023–Present)

Gabriela Moura is a Brazilian social media influencer best known for sharing lip-sync and dance videos on TikTok. She is Josh Richards’s current girlfriend. The pair frequently share details about their relationship on social media, especially TikTok. They also participate in viral trends and promote products together.

Gabriela and Josh first met through social media in 2021 when Josh sent her a private message. They met in person two years later when Josh invited Gabi to his birthday party in January 2023. The pair announced their relationship in July 2023 with a TikTok video. In September 2023, Josh recounted the beginning of their relationship and how they first met. He said:

It took a while until she came to L.A. because she lived in Brazil. I invited her to my birthday party, so that’s when we first met, and the rest is history.

Prior to that, fans had speculated about a possible romance between the two after they started appearing together on TikTok in mid-2023. The rumours were confirmed during a January 2024 episode of the Bottoms Up With Fannita podcast, where Richards revealed that he and Moura had been dating since the summer. He said:

It’s been seven months. Our first date was at Dave & Buster’s ... I feel like it’s the best place to go and get to know somebody.

2. Nessa Barrett (2019–2020)

Nessa Barrett is an American singer-songwriter who gained widespread recognition on TikTok. She released her debut single, Pain, in 2020 and her first album, Pretty Poison, in September 2021. Josh Richards and Nessa Barrett met through mutual friends and began collaborating on content.

The former partners were first romantically linked in late 2019 and made their relationship official on Instagram in January 2020. They dated on and off for over a year before calling it quits in March 2021.

Josh confirmed their breakup during an exclusive interview with People, stating:

Nessa will always have a place in my heart. We have learned so much from each other. I wish her nothing but the best, and we are so proud of our time together. Our relationship has ended, but my respect for her will never change.

The TikTok star also opened up about their decision to split in an emotional YouTube video titled We Broke Up that they posted on 19 June 2020.

We didn't want lies or rumours being spread. There comes a point in relationships where you realize maybe it isn't best to be together. We realized that we needed to mature and we needed to grow as people. We were in a very serious relationship but we weren't ready for as serious as it was.

3. Julie Jisa (2021)

Julie Jisa is a social media personality best known for posting POV videos on TikTok, where she has accumulated a significant fan base. Julie Jisa and Josh Richards sparked relationship rumours in mid-2021 when Julie appeared in one of Josh's TikTok videos.

While fans speculated about their romantic involvement, Josh clarified that their interaction was casual, explaining that Julie is a friend of Brianna LaPaglia, who costars on Josh's podcast, BFFs featuring Josh Richards and Dave Portnoy.

On 9 June 2021, Josh confirmed to Seventeen that he was not dating Julie Jisa, despite making a video together. He said:

I have hung out with her two times, and they were months apart. We wanted to film a funny TikTok together; it is really not that deep.

FAQs

Who is Josh Richards? He is a Canadian actor, entrepreneur, podcaster, YouTuber, and social media personality best known for posting lip-syncs, dance, and comedy skits on TikTok. Where is Josh Richards from? He was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. What is Josh Richards’ age? The TikTok star is 22 years old as of 2024. He was born on 31 January 2002. Who are Josh Richards’ parents? His parents are Patricia and Jimmy Graham Richards. Who is Josh Richards’ girlfriend? The social media influencer has been dating Gabriela Moura since 2023. How did Gabriella and Josh meet? The social media stars met through social media in 2021 when Josh sent her a private message. They met in person two years later when Josh invited Gabi to his birthday party in January 2023. How long did Nessa and Josh date? Nessa and Richards dated from November 2019 to March 2021. What is Josh Richards’ height? He is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall.

Social media fans have been interested in knowing Josh Richards’ girlfriend. The rising actor is in a relationship with social media influencer Gabriela Moura. He has also been previously linked with a few women within the entertainment industry, including American singer Nessa Barrett.

