Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber’s relationship explained: who else has Jenn dated?

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber’s relationship has sparked curiosity since their pairing on DWTS season 33. Their undeniable chemistry both on and off the dance floor led to intense speculation about a possible romance. While they haven't officially defined their relationship, Jenn moving in with Sasha has only deepened the intrigue. But who else has Jenn dated in the past?

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber seen in Los Angeles (L). The duo arrive at NBC's "Suits LA" Los Angeles Premiere (R). Photo: Hollywood To You/Star Max/, Michael Buckner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber’s relationship began when they were paired on DWTS Season 33.

Season 33. Jenn moved in with Sasha , and they became close roommates.

, and they became close roommates. Despite growing speculation, Jenn and Sasha have chosen not to label their relationship.

Jenn’s past boyfriends include Devin Strader, Grant Ellis and Jonathan.

Closer look at Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber’s relationship

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber first met when they were paired as partners on season 33 of Dancing with the Stars (DWTS). The decision to team them up came at the last minute, following The Bachelorette’s After the Final Rose segment, where Jenn revealed her messy split from Strader.

Their partnership quickly became one to watch, with undeniable chemistry on and off the dance floor, sparking speculation about a potential romance. Although they were eliminated mid-season on 29 October 2024, their bond remained strong.

In the aftermath of their elimination, Jenn openly credited Sasha for being the person who helped her stay grounded. Their friendship deepened, leading to a significant change—Jenn moved in with Sasha.

Sasha Farber and Jenn Tran attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on 9 November 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

The two became roommates, and Jenn often appeared on Sasha’s social media pages. In an interview with People, she opened up about their dynamic, saying:

He's been a really great roommate who feeds me. You know, I get some animal therapy from his dogs, who are really cute. So yeah, he's been a really good roommate. The best roommate I've had yet.

Their reunion on the DWTS finale on 26 November reignited rumours as they performed together again. The chemistry between them was evident, and in post-show interviews, they continued their playful dynamic.

Despite growing speculation, Jenn and Sasha avoid labelling their relationship. In an interview while filming Stir the Pot, Jenn provided an update, saying:

We are taking life one day at a time, and we're not in any rush to define anything or put anything out there. We are just having fun and enjoying the moment that we're in.

Sasha Farber and Jenn Tran seen walking together on 6 November 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Hollywood To You/Star Max

Source: Getty Images

Jenn Tran’s dating history

Jenn Tran has had a series of high-profile relationships that captured public attention. From her groundbreaking role as the lead in The Bachelorette to her DWTS partnership, her romantic journey has been eventful. Here is a closer look at her dating history.

Devin Strader (May 2024–August 2024)

Jenn Tran and Devin Strader's relationship began when Jenn took on the lead role in season 21 of The Bachelorette. Devin captured her heart as she searched for love, leading to a historic moment during the season finale, which aired on 3 September 2024.

Jenn decided to break tradition and take control of her love story by proposing to Devin instead of waiting for him to do so. Before her big moment, Us Weekly reported that Jenn confided in the Canadian TV personality Jesse Palmer about her decision:

I’m not gonna let Devin propose to me today. I’m gonna propose to Devin.

The renowned television personality popped the question, and Devin said yes, sealing what seemed like the beginning of a lifelong journey together. However, once the cameras stopped rolling, Jenn noticed a shift in Devin’s behaviour.

Jenn Tran and Devin Strader embracing each other outdoors. Photo: @realityblurb on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Per E! News, she clarified that she started feeling like Devin was not putting effort in their relationship;

He started pulling away. I was confused. I didn’t understand because we had just left so happy. I promised my life to somebody that I thought was going to put every effort into the relationship and I just didn’t feel that. I felt like I was secondary to everything in his life at that point.

Eventually, in August 2024, Devin made a heartbreaking decision. During a brief 15-minute phone call, he allegedly told Jenn he no longer loved her and regretted their engagement. What began as a hopeful love story ended in heartbreak, with Jenn left feeling blind-sided and Devin facing scrutiny from the public.

Grant Ellis (July 2024)

The former professional basketball player, Grant Ellis, first entered the reality dating scene as a contestant on season 21 of The Bachelorette. Throughout the season, Grant wore his heart on his sleeve, falling hard for Jenn. However, despite his efforts, it became clear that the feeling between Jenn Tran and Grant Ellis was not fully reciprocated.

Grant Ellis arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series "The White Lotus" Season 3 at Paramount Theatre on 10 February 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach

Source: Getty Images

Grant Ellis made it far in the competition but was ultimately eliminated in week 6, before the hometown dates. Reflecting on his journey during his final on-camera interview, Grant shared his heartfelt aspirations, saying:

I want to be happy. I want a wife. I want to be in love. I want to give everything to somebody, and I want them to give everything to me in return. I don't know what else to say. I did not think that was going to happen tonight.

Before appearing on The Bachelorette, Grant was allegedly in a seven-year relationship that ended amicably due to differing life goals. On 27 January 2025, Grant returned to the franchise as the lead in season 29 of The Bachelor.

Jonathon Johnson (September 2024)

Jenn Tran and Jonathan first met during her season of The Bachelorette, where he quickly became a fan favourite. He made it to the final three, developing a strong connection with Jenn, before being eliminated ahead of the finale. Despite not winning her final rose, their bond remained intact, setting the stage for an unexpected reunion months later.

On 3 September 2024, during the After the Final Rose special, Jenn revealed that her engagement to Devin Strader had ended just two months after she had chosen him.

On 8 September 2024, she reunited with Jonathan, sparking speculation about their relationship. The two posted cryptic TikTok videos together, leaving fans wondering if they were more than friends.

As Jenn adjusted to life post-Bachelorette, she moved to Los Angeles and found comfort in Jonathan’s support. Speaking about their friendship, she told E! News:

He’s been such a good friend of mine. I just moved here to L.A., and I just don’t know a lot of people, so it’s been nice to have someone to lean on, and he really has been a rock for me. And truly just a great friend.

Are Jenn Tran and Jonathan still dating?

Jenn Tran and Jonathan posing together at night with a cityscape in the background. Photo: @thebachelornews on facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

While she insisted they were only friends, she did not rule out the possibility of something more in the future. During the aforementioned interview with E! News, she clarified:

I mean, we’re such good friends, but never say never. I think the best relationships start off as friends, but right now, I’m really just focusing on myself and my dance steps.

Jonathan publicly supported Jenn following her difficult breakup, praising her strength and grace. In an Instagram post shared on 5 September 2024, he wrote:

I am so incredibly honoured to have been a part of Jenn’s journey! She has been an inspiration to women everywhere, and I’m so proud of the way she carried herself throughout this process.

Jenn deeply appreciated his support during this transitional period. In an interview with NBC Asian America on 17 September, she reflected on their friendship, saying:

Jonathan’s been such a light in all of this. I didn’t come out of this journey with a fiancé, but I at least got a really good friend out of it, a really good human out of it, and that makes me really excited.

FAQs

Who is Jenn dating now? Jenn Tran has not confirmed a current relationship but remains close to Sasha Farber. How did Sasha and Jenn meet? They were paired as partners on Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars. How long were Sasha and Emma married? Emma Slater filed for divorce from Sasha in February 2023 after four years of marriage. Who did Jenn Tran pick? The reality TV star proposed to Devin Strader, but their relationship ended shortly after. Are Jenn Tran and Jonathan dating? They are close friends but have not confirmed a romantic relationship. Who does Jenn Tran end up with? She ended with Devin Strader on The Bachelorette, but is currently single, focusing on herself and her career.

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber’s relationship has become a hot topic since their DWTS pairing, with fans eager to understand their dynamic. While they remain noncommittal about labels, their bond has only strengthened over time.

