Burna Boy was one of the Nigerian celebrities who graced the prestigious Met Gala 2025 with his presence

The Nigerian music star, in a clip, was seen with Chloe Bailey, his ex and Halle’s sister, whispering into each other’s ears

Their conversation was audible enough to grasp that they were discussing the American music star

Nigerians were impressed by singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy's move at the Met Gala after dragging him online regarding his outfit.

Rumours about Burna Boy's breakup with Chloe Bailey continued to cause a stir online following their messy split.

Burna Boy & Halle Bailey talk about Chloe at the Met Gala. Credit: @chloeXhalle

Source: Instagram

It would be recalled that Odogwu, as the singer is fondly called, had been entangled in an online drama with a Lagos baddie, Sophia Egbueje, after failing to fulfil his promise of buying her a Lambo. It was during this time that Chloe unfollowed Burna Boy and began sharing cryptic posts online.

In a new development, the Grammy-winner was spotted with Halo's mum, Halle Bailey, who also doubles as Chloe's junior sister at the 2025 Met Gala.

According to the clip, Halle could be heard explaining why Chloe could not make it to the annual benefit for the museum's Costume Institute show. The clip soon caught the interest of online in-laws, who dropped their hot takes.

Watch the video here:

Chloe talks about her Lagos experience

Chloe Bailey must have had a perfect time in Lagos when she visited, as she shared her experience in a video that went viral.

Recall that the top American singer was in Lagos for a short while during the 2024 Christmas celebration, and she made headlines over her regular hangouts with Burna Boy.

She returned before the Valentine's Day celebration in February. She also shared an adorable post about Lagos, Nigeria, with her fans.

Reactions to clip of Burna Boy with Halle Bailey

Read some reactions below:

@happiness.igbinosa1 said:

"Her sister come hot🔥and fine pass her😍."

@theamyjonathan said:

"If they were still together, he would have known that information."

@nyinyechi0 said:

"Odogwu you no get your Odogwuress number?"

@the10thwonderoftheworld_ said:

"She hiding from him lol."

@_jacksonmajay said:

"Them don sly Odogwu."

@shiabj3426 said:

"Because she is kicking with him and Damson."

@ogbesemeji said:

"Baba wan gba rematch."

@hauwa_sugamama said:

"So they’re still dating after the lambo saga?"

Stefflon Don posts video amid Burna and Chloe rumours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that British rapper and singer Stephanie Allen, popularly known as Stefflon Don, left Nigerians talking over reports that she shared an old video of herself with award-winning singer Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy.

Stefflon Don, who used to be in a relationship with Burna Boy, was said to have shared an old video of when the City Boy crooner bought her a Rolls-Royce for her birthday.

Stefflon Don's video, however, stirred reactions because it surfaced online after the singer was spotted with American singer and actress Chloe Bailey, whom he is now rumoured to be dating, in Lagos.

