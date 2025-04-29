Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest became another topic of discussion online amid reports that he was bounced out of the Headies Awards ceremony

On April 28, Legit.ng reported that videos went round showing he moment the celebrity barman was denied entry at the music event

A few hours after that, Chiefpriest shared a video as he addressed his fans and followers, triggering reactions online

Nigerian socialite Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has made a special declaration following accusations of being denied admittance to the 2025 Headies Awards.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the 17th edition of the Headies Awards, one of Nigeria’s biggest music award ceremonies, witnessed an unexpected drama involving the celebrity barman.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares videos from Headies 2025 awards. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The awards ceremony, which took place on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, attracted top music stars, entertainment industry figures, and dignitaries.

However, a surprising twist occurred when the hotelier turned singer, known for his larger-than-life persona and support for Nigerian artists, was allegedly denied entry into the main event hall.

A now-viral video circulating on social media platforms showed the moment CP, as he is also fondly called, was stopped by security personnel at the entrance.

In the clip, the businessman could be seen engaging in what appeared to be a conversation with security operatives, seemingly trying to gain access. While the exact reason for the incident remains unconfirmed, unverified reports suggest that the issue may have been related to accreditation or invitation protocol.

Cubana Chiefpriest flaunts self amid Headies rumours. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Despite the hoopla, Cubana Chiefpriest remains unmoved, as evidenced by his most recent Instagram post.

The entertainment hypeman uploaded a video of himself shaking hands with Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, which proved his attendance at the Headies Awards.

Also, the socialite thanked his followers for their support following his recent performance in Eyinmba, and announced the release of new music.

See his posts below:

Netizens react to Cubana Chiefpriest’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iam_djsunka said:

"But dem delay you for gate . No too dey go where dem no invite you please padi mi."

omo_veronica said:

" Are they age mates, Sanwo Olu senior am so there's nothing bad here."

dah_fwesh_ni wrote:

"But why them first bounce you for entrance."

isioma_yocambel said:

"That’s humility… leave politics aside Gov sanwo olu is loved by many."

jerryibs reacted:

"Someone said CP is so humble😂. I was like yeaah, humble when you are well richer and powerful 😂."

dave_ranking1 wrote:

"If him no humble, the governor fit revoke the Donald fast food land and nothing go happen.."

sharon.chigozirim said:

"Anywhere belle face.. No one should come for me oo I’m having headache."

k.d.bb_ said:

"Seek power through any means… having money is enough for some people.. well integrity is very expensive to some people no matter how rich they are… there are some people that won’t move me off my seat so long I am not breaking the law! Your power & your money na for your pocket.!"

Mohbad, Odumodu, others win big at 17th Headies Awards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Zerry DL, Odumodu Blvck, Late Mohbad, Davido, Tems, and Rema, among others, were the notable winners at the 17th Headies Awards.

The night's catch was when the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, won the Best Street-Hop Artist with his Ask About Me song.

The widow, Wunmi, alongside her son, Liam, and the late singer’s brother Adura, received the plaque on Mohbad’s behalf.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng