What happened to Shoshanna Lonstein? Keeping up with Seinfeld's much younger ex

Shoshanna attends The Shops & Restaurants preview celebration (L). The fashion designer posing in a floral dress (R). Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, @shoshannagruss on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Profile summary

Full name Shoshanna Nicole Lonstein Gruss Gender Female Date of birth 29 May 1975 Age 49 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Manhattan, New York City, USA Current residence New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’2” Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Father Zach Lonstein Mother Terry Lonstein Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Joshua Gruss Children 3 School Nightingale-Bamford School College University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Profession Fashion designer, entrepreneur Net worth $50 million Instagram @shoshannagruss

What happened to Shoshanna Lonstein?

In 2016, Lonstein Gruss experienced a devastating burglary at her Manhattan home while she was vacationing in Montauk Hamlet in New York State with her children. She returned to find her home ransacked, with her closet open, shelves toppled, and her safe broken into.

The burglars stole about 300 pieces of jewellery worth approximately $1.5 million, as well as four passports and three Social Security cards.

Speaking about the incident during a New York Post interview, she expressed deep emotional distress:

I lost everything I ever owned. I’m heartbroken... It’s beyond violation.

Top-5 facts about Shoshanna Lonstein. Photo: Jared Siskin/Getty Images (modified by author)

While her fashion line faced challenges, she continued to work in the industry. In 2013, she was named style director of Elizabeth Arden, though the company has not prominently featured her in marketing campaigns.

Controversial relationship with Jerry Seinfeld

Before Jerry Seinfeld met his wife, Jessica Seinfeld, he was in a controversial relationship with Shoshanna Lonstein. The couple had a significant 21-year age gap, which sparked media scrutiny. Their relationship was particularly contentious because Lonstein was only 17 when they first met.

During an interview with Playboy (via Scraps from the Loft), Seinfeld addressed the criticism surrounding their relationship, stating that he was unaware of her age at the time:

I met this girl, Shoshanna. She’s a very sweet girl, and she’s very pretty. I didn’t know how old she was. I knew she wasn’t 40. I took her to a basketball game, and that was the whole thing.

Jerry Seinfeld and Shoshanna Lonstein at the 48th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Pasadena. Photo: Ron Galella (modified by author)

Although their initial outing was just a date, they officially became a couple when Lonstein turned 18. They remained together for several years before amicably parting ways in 1997. Since then, the American comedian has moved on, marrying Jessica Seinfeld and becoming a father of three.

Insights into Shoshanna’s fashion career

Shoshanna Lonstein Gruss is the founder and creative director of Shoshanna, an eponymous fashion collection launched in November 1998. With financial support from her father, Zach Lonstein, she launched the clothing brand to address an industry gap.

In an interview with the New York Post, she revealed how difficult it was to find well-fitting clothes as a curvy young woman.

Shoshanna Lonstein Gruss attends The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering's 8th Annual Spring Ball at The Pierre Hotel on 12 May 2015 in New York City. Photo: Desiree Navarro

This experience inspired her to create a more inclusive clothing line. Initially, she considered a career in banking, but soon realised her true passion.

When I graduated from UCLA, I actually started interviewing for banking jobs. But at some point, I realised a career in banking felt more like a continuation of school than a passion... I’d always had this desire to make a clothing line that was more inclusive to all women’s body types.

Her parents were sceptical about her decision to start a fashion career, especially her father, who questioned her industry knowledge. She opened up by saying:

My dad thought I was crazy. He used to say, ‘You don’t even know what you don’t know,’ and he was right... In a way, though, I think not knowing what I was doing freed me, because I just kept moving forward.

Shoshanna Lonstein attends The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering's Fall Party at the Four Seasons Restaurant on 11 November 2015 in New York City. Photo: Steven A Henry

Beyond her business, Shoshanna is also involved in philanthropy. She has served as a chairwoman for The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering and supports various organisations, including The Blue Card and several New York City-based initiatives.

What is Shoshanna Lonstein’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American fashion designer’s net worth is allegedly worth $50 million. Her primary source of income is her career in the fashion industry.

Who is Shoshanna Lonstein’s husband?

The fashion icon is unmarried at the time of this writing. However, six years after her breakup with Jerry Seinfeld, Shoshanna Lonstein married Joshua Carl Gruss.

Gruss previously worked in finance. During their marriage, Joshua founded Round Hill Music, where he served as CEO. However, Shoshanna and Joshua Carl Gruss divorced in 2014 after over a decade of marriage.

Meet Shoshanna Lonstein’s children

The successful fashion designer and Joshua Gruss share three children: Sienna Gruss, born in 2005, and twins Angelica and Joseph Gruss, born in 2012. Sienna, a fashion model, has followed in her mother’s footsteps by modelling for Shoshanna’s fashion line while her younger siblings continue their studies.

Where is Shoshanna Lonstein now?

Shoshanna Lonstein Gruss now lives in New York City, where she has built a life away from the public eye. She founded her clothing line, Shoshanna, in 1998. Despite early success, public records indicate that her business has struggled in recent years, generating less than $28,000 in annual revenue.

FAQs

What is Shoshanna Lonstein’s age? She was born on 29 May 1975, making her 48 years old as of 2024. Who are Shoshanna Lonstein’s parents? Her parents are Zach Lonstein and Terry Lonstein. What was Shoshanna Lonstein’s age when she dated Seinfeld? She was 17 when they first met and officially dated at 18. Which university did Shoshanna Lonstein attend? She graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles, with a degree in History and Art History. What is Shoshanna Lonstein’s net worth? She has an approximate net worth of $50 million. What is Shoshanna Lonstein Gruss' height? She stands 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm).

Shoshanna Lonstein has successfully built a thriving fashion career while maintaining a relatively private life. For those still wondering -what happened to Shoshanna Lonstein? She remains a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist, and dedicated mother, continuing to shape the fashion industry with her inclusive designs.

