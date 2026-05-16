Young Bikeman Shows Off Riding Skills While Carrying Huge Coffin on Highway, Video Goes Viral Online
- A Nigerian man shared a viral video showing the moment a commercial motorcyclist transported a full-sized coffin on a highway
- The rider strapped the ornate silver and gold casket horizontally across the back seat of his motorcycle while speeding down the busy road
- Social media users expressed intense reactions to the unconventional and risky transport method after the footage gathered over 1 million views online
A video showing an adventurous commercial motorcyclist transporting a large coffin on his bike has generated a massive buzz on social media.
The footage, which has garnered over 1,000,000 views, captures the moment the okada man navigated a multi-lane highway with the heavy casket strapped behind him.
The incident took place in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, along a major road divided by red and white concrete barriers.
Okada rider carries coffin in Uyo
The video shows the rider speeding down the express while the massive silver and gold casket extended awkwardly over both sides of the motorcycle.
The footage became an instant hit online due to the sheer risk involved in using a two-wheeled vehicle for a task usually reserved for hearses or large vans.
An X user identified as @ani_danielson shared the video on May 15, 2025, to highlight the bizarre happening.
Sharing the clip, @ani_danielson stated:
"E no get anything wey we no dey see for this our Uyo because wetin be this.😳😳"
Reactions trail viral okada video
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:
@Presh4114 said:
"God Abeg ooo.😂"
@elsian99 said:
"Na Paul walker be that ooh. The title of the movie is fast and furious."
@he_isNAGA said:
"He dey use means of transportation take carry him destination.😂"
Watch the terrifying video below:
Female bolt driver shares experience
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady got people talking as she shared her eventful experience on her first day at work as a female Bolt driver.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng