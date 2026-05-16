A Nigerian man shared a viral video showing the moment a commercial motorcyclist transported a full-sized coffin on a highway

The rider strapped the ornate silver and gold casket horizontally across the back seat of his motorcycle while speeding down the busy road

Social media users expressed intense reactions to the unconventional and risky transport method after the footage gathered over 1 million views online

A video showing an adventurous commercial motorcyclist transporting a large coffin on his bike has generated a massive buzz on social media.

The footage, which has garnered over 1,000,000 views, captures the moment the okada man navigated a multi-lane highway with the heavy casket strapped behind him.

A Nigerian man shares a moment when a commercial motorcyclist transported a coffin on a highway. Photo credit: @ani_danielson/X

Source: Twitter

The incident took place in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, along a major road divided by red and white concrete barriers.

Okada rider carries coffin in Uyo

The video shows the rider speeding down the express while the massive silver and gold casket extended awkwardly over both sides of the motorcycle.

The footage became an instant hit online due to the sheer risk involved in using a two-wheeled vehicle for a task usually reserved for hearses or large vans.

An X user identified as @ani_danielson shared the video on May 15, 2025, to highlight the bizarre happening.

Sharing the clip, @ani_danielson stated:

"E no get anything wey we no dey see for this our Uyo because wetin be this.😳😳"

Reactions trail viral okada video

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

@Presh4114 said:

"God Abeg ooo.😂"

@elsian99 said:

"Na Paul walker be that ooh. The title of the movie is fast and furious."

@he_isNAGA said:

"He dey use means of transportation take carry him destination.😂"

Watch the terrifying video below:

Female bolt driver shares experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady got people talking as she shared her eventful experience on her first day at work as a female Bolt driver.

Source: Legit.ng