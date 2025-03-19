Anthony Edwards' kids: a look at his personal life beyond basketball

Anthony Edwards' kids have been a topic of public interest, especially amid his legal battles and personal disputes. The NBA star recently made headlines for his legal battle with Ayesha Howard over the paternity and child support of their daughter, Aubri Summers Howard. His confirmed children are Aris Ariel Carlyle, Aubri, and Aislynn, while Amir remains an alleged son.

Aubri sleeps in a baby basket (L), Aislynn in her dad's arms (C), and Aislynn posing at home (R). Photo: @little.ms.golden, @theanthonyedwards on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The NBA player has confirmed three of his children: Aris Ariel Carlyle, Aubri, and Aislynn.

of his children: Aris Ariel Carlyle, Aubri, and Aislynn. His firstborn daughter is Aris Ariel Carlyle, born in September 2023 .

. Edwards' well-known baby is his daughter, Aislynn, whom he shares with his longtime girlfriend, Shannon Jackson .

. In September 2024, Anthony filed a paternity and child support lawsuit regarding his daughter, Aubri Summers Howard, against her mother, Ayesha Howard.

Profile summary

Full name Anthony Edwards Nickname Ant-Man Gender Male Date of birth 5 August 2001 Age 23 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'4" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 225 Weight in kilograms 102 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Roger Caruth Mother Chrisha Yvette Edwards Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Jeanine Robel aka Shannon Jackson Children 4 School Holy Spirit Preparatory School University University of Georgia Profession Professional basketball player Instagram @theanthonyedwards_ TikTok @theanthonyedwards_ X (Twitter) @theantedwards_

Anthony Edwards' kids

How many kids does Anthony Edwards have? The NBA player has three confirmed kids and one alleged son. The children are from different women. Below is what is known about Anthony Edwards' kids.

Aris Ariel Carlyle

Aris is the first child and daughter of the basketball player, Anthony, with his ex-girlfriend, Daja Carlyne. She was born in September 2023 making her one-year-old as of March 2025.

In February 2024, her father filed a petition for legitimation, custody, parenting time, and child support against her mother, Daja. Her dad cited that he wasn't sure whether his name appeared on her birth certificate as her biological father.

He also requested the court to reward him with joint legal and physical custody of her. However, her mother asked for primary custody of her daughter, with Edwards having reasonable parenting time.

Aris' dad also claimed that he should be paying $3,222 per month in child support, not the $5,000 he had been giving to her mother. Ultimately, the parties reached a final consent agreement, but it was not made public.

Amir

Amir is alleged to be Anthony Edwards' son. He was born in October 2023. His mother is Ally D. Ally is said to have shared screenshots of alleged texts between herself and Amir's dad, on her Instagram Stories. She also inquired about his number of kids, and the NBA disclosed he had a baby on the way.

The screenshots were accompanied by a caption that reads:

Dis was in november when I been knew he had a little girl before our son literally a MONTH before but seee how i always kept it P literally said congrats on the one on da way. So thats 3 kids now.

The NBA player is yet to address Ally's claims.

Aislynn

Anthony Edwards posing for a photo holding his daughter Aislynn and a bag (L). NBA player sitting around the kitchen holding baby Aislynn (R). Photo: @theanthonyedwards_ (modified by author)

Aislynn is the second daughter of a professional football player. She was born on 1 March 2024, making her one-year-old as of 2025. Her mother is Shannon Jackson, a social media influencer. She has an older half-brother, Krue. Krue's dad is rapper Chief Keef.

Aislynn was born the day the Timberwolves played the Sacramento Kings, and therefore her dad had to leave at half-time to check on Aislynn's mom. Allen Stiles, the King's broadcaster, reported the news via X (Twitter) saying:

Anthony Edwards is out with his baby on the way, per the Kings broadcast. This now turns into a game the Kings should have the mindset to sneak a win.

Aislynn's parents began dating in 2020 and in December 2023, they announced they were expecting their first child. Aislynn's dad is proud of being her father. He spoke about it in Netflix's Starting 5 docuseries, where he stated:

I can’t speak on fatherhood as a whole, but right now it’s just the best feeling right now in the world, for sure. Parenting and basketball, I mean, I got a life over here. I got a life over here. So yeah, it’s pretty simple. I go here, and I’m one person. And I come home, and I’m a whole 'nother person.

Aubri Summers Howard

Aubri Summers is Anthony's third daughter. She was born in October 2024. Her mother is Ayesha Howard. Aubri's parents have made headlines following the legal battles concerning child support and paternity tests.

In September 2024, her dad filed a paternity lawsuit a month before she was born and after her birth. The results turned out that he was her father. However, the NBA player told the court that he wasn't interested in the child's custody or visitation.

Here is what he wrote in a declaration as reported by Intouch Weekly.

[Ayesha] and I have one minor child together, Aubri Summer Howard. Paternity was recently established through DNA testing. I am not seeking child custody or visitation of Aubri. Therefore, the only issues to be resolved are financial in nature.

He therefore claimed the only issue pending was child support. Edwards accused Aubri's mother of filing her lawsuit in California instead of Georgia, with intentions of scoring a higher child support award. Anthony's lawyers stated in the aforementioned source:

[Ayesha’s] conduct here is unjustifiable and a bad faith attempt to obtain a higher child support order. Ayesha’s conduct of manufacturing a false reality and using the parties’ child for financial gains should not be tolerated.

Ayesha denied the claims and said she had relocated to California before Aubri was born. Aubri's dad won when a judge ruled that California didn't have jurisdiction when it came to child support. On 19 February 2025, Ayesha's lawyer, Max Fishman from Kessler & Solomiany's law firm, dropped out.

Aubri has an older half-brother, Jason, whose father is rapper Lil Baby.

FAQs

How many children does Anthony Edwards have? Anthony has three confirmed daughters and an alleged son. Does Shannon Jackson have any children with Anthony Edwards? The social media influencer, Shannon has a daughter, Aislynn with Anthony. Who was Anthony Edwards' first wife? He has never been married. However, his first baby mama is Daja Carlyle. Who is Anthony Edwards' son? The NBA player allegedly shares a son, Amir, with a lady called Alley D. Who is Anthony Edwards' daughter? He has three daughters, Aris Ariel Carlyle, Aislynn, and Aubri, all from different women. Who is Anthony Edwards? He is an American NBA superstar, who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves. How old is Anthony Edwards? He is 23 years old as of March 2025.

Anthony Edwards has made headlines severally following his disputes with the baby mamas. Fans are particularly interested in Anthony Edwards' kids. He has four children, though he has only publicly confirmed three.

