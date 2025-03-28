Aaron Carter’s net worth was alleged to range between $400 thousand and $550 thousand at his demise. He gained prominence in the entertainment industry at a young age and amassed substantial earnings at the peak of his career. However, for several reasons, including financial mismanagement, his net worth dwindled, leaving little to be inherited by his child.

Aaron Carter arrives at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club (L). The singer performs at Gramercy Theatre (R). Photo: Gabe Ginsberg, Ilya S. Savenok (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Aaron Carter was among the most successful entertainers in his childhood, making millions of dollars through music sales and film and TV appearances .

. His net worth diminished significantly due to financial mismanagement, debt, and costly family and legal disputes .

. Princeton Lyric Carter, the singer’s only son, inherited his estate, which was of insignificant value due to overwhelming liabilities.

Aaron Carter's net worth at death

Singer and actor Aaron Carter died in November 2022, leaving behind a net worth alleged to be between $400 thousand and $550 thousand, according to Celebrity Net Worth and Style Caster.

What was Aaron Carter’s net worth at the peak of his career?

In an interview with Oprah: Where Are They Now in 2016, the singer reportedly claimed that his net worth was more than $200 million when his career thrived. He said:

No disrespect to my brother, but when Nick was 18 years old and I was 10 years old, I was just kind of starting to make lots of money. I made over $200 million in my career before I even turned 18 years old.

Five facts about Aaron Carter. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images (modified by author)

The singer was one of the most successful child stars in the 2000s, with his music career spanning from 1997 to 2022. He released six studio albums with several hit songs, including I’ll About You, I Want Candy, Through My Own Eyes, Leave It Up to Me, and Sooner or Later. According to Discogs, the late singer sold approximately 14 million records.

His music earnings were not his only source of income, as he was also involved in acting. Aaron’s first acting credit was in 1998 when he appeared in an episode of Figure It Out. He was later featured in several films and TV series, including Supercross, College Fright Night, House of Carters, and 7th Heaven.

In 2018, the singer bought a lavish three-bedroom mansion in Lancaster, California, for $430 thousand. However, two years later, he listed the 2,686-square-foot property for sale at $599 thousand.

How did Aaron Carter lose his money?

Aaron Carter attends his concert after party at Angels & Kings on 19 January 2012 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Aaron Carter was young and had put all his trust in his parents to manage his finances, but seemingly, that was not what they did. In the aforementioned interview with Oprah, he talked about his parents’ mishandling of his finances, saying:

Under the Coogan Law, [my parents] were supposed to be putting 15 percent of my money into my Coogan Account. I got, like, $2 million when I turned 18 years old. I should have had at least $20 million in my account.

In addition to getting less than he expected to get when he turned 18, he also inherited a tax debt of approximately $3.5 million. The debt only made his financial situation worse, probably resulting in a negative net worth.

Jane Carter (L) and Aaron Carter at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on 10 October 2019 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Presley Ann

In 2013, Aaron Carter filed for a bankruptcy petition, asking for a waiver of approximately $2 million in debt. His publicist, Steve Honig, commended the move, saying it was necessary and positive to set him on the right path to move forward. Steve also added that the bulk of the debt was from over a decade ago, when he was a minor and wasn’t in control of his finances.

The petition reportedly indicated that at the time, his possessions were valued at approximately $8,200. The entertainer’s financial struggles hit the headlines in 2019 when he appealed for financial support through a GoFundMe campaign to raise $100 thousand so that he could move out of California to a safer location.

According to Mirror, the singer reportedly attempted to sell his house in Lancaster, California, days before his death. On one of his posts on X (Twitter), he shared pictures of the house with a price tag of $799,900 and said he was selling his second home to start a new chapter with his family in his third home.

Who inherited Aaron Carter's money?

Aaron and Nick Carter (L) arrive for the "Simple Life 2" Welcome Home Party at The Spider Club on 14 April 2004 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Aaron Carter died intestate, meaning he did not leave a will to determine who inherits his estate. However, according to California succession law, since he was unmarried, his estate passes to his son, Princeton Lyric Carter.

While there is no dispute as to who inherits his money, the late singer’s estate has been facing financial struggles years after his demise. According to a publication by Marca, his assets cannot settle his liabilities, including tax and other debts. The financial state of affairs leaves little value to be inherited by his son.

Furthermore, legal disputes and family challenges have complicated the situation. His elder brother, Nick Carter, reportedly issued a subpoena seeking access to the late singer’s electronics at the time of death. His baby mother, Melanie Martin, filed for a wrongful death lawsuit against the late singer's doctors, alleging negligence.

Aaron Carter’s cause of death

Singer Aaron Carter performs at the Gramercy Theatre on 19 January 2012 in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

The singer died on 5 November 2022, and his body was found lying in a bathtub in his home in Lancaster, California. His house sitter reportedly came across the body and alerted the authorities, who also confirmed receiving a 911 call that a male had drowned in a bathtub.

Did Aaron Carter kill himself?

According to the New York Times, the police ruled the singer’s death as accidental. A source told The Sun that he did not kill himself, as he had plans to record a new song the following week. In his last interview with The Sun, he revealed that he had gone to rehab in an attempt to get custody of his son.

Aaron Carter's net worth at the time of his death was not reflective of his successful childhood entertainment career. He made significant wealth in his heyday, but all that was eroded by poor financial management, expensive legal disputes, and personal struggles. His career is a reminder of the challenges that come with early fame and the need for financial literacy.

