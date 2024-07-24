Who are Emma Watson's siblings? A peek into the actress' family

Emma Watson is a British actress widely known for portraying Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films. She has also appeared in movies such as Prada Paradoxe and The Bling Ring. As a public figure, many have developed an interest in her personal life. For instance, many want to know Emma Watson's siblings and parents.

Alex Watson attends the Soho House Awards (L), and Emma's half-sisters, Lucy and Nina. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images, @ninalucy_watson on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Emma developed a passion for acting at a tender age. She attended Stagecoach Theatre Arts School at Oxford to perfect her acting skills. Most of Emma Watson's family members remain out of the spotlight, and many don't know much about them. She has four siblings, some of whom are actors.

Profile summary

Full name Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson Gender Female Date of birth 15 April 1990 Age 34 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Paris, France Current residence Paris, France Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Chris Watson Mother Jacqueline Luesby Siblings 4 Relationship status Single School Stagecoach Theatre Arts, Brown University Profession Actress, activist Instagram @emmawatson X (Twitter) Facebook

Who is Emma Watson?

Emma was born on 15 April 1990 in Paris, France. Her parents, Jacqueline Luesby and Chris Watson, were both British lawyers. When she was five, her parents divorced, and she returned to Oxfordshire, England, with her mother and brother. Emma Watson graduated from Brown University in May 2014.

Who are Emma Watson's siblings?

The British actress has four siblings: one younger biological brother, Alex, and three half-siblings, Toby, Lucy, and Nina, from her father's second marriage. Here are Emma Watson's siblings, from oldest to youngest.

Alex

Actress Emma Watson and Alex Watson attend the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1". Photo: Jim Spellman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Place of birth: Paris, France

Paris, France Date of birth: 15 December 1992

15 December 1992 Age: 31 years old (as of July 2024)

31 years old (as of July 2024) Profession: Former model, actor, entrepreneur

Alex Watson is Emma's younger brother. He was born on 15 December 1992 in Paris, France. As of July 2024, he is 31 years old, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Alex is the only son of Jacqueline Luesby and Chris Watson. His parents divorced when he was three years old.

Alex is a former fashion model and actor. He appeared with his sister Emma Watson in a campaign for Burberry for the label's Spring 2010 collection. He modelled for Silhouette eyewear. During an interview with The Independent, Alex mentioned his modelling career was a surprise. He stated:

I guess it would be getting scouted by storm and my whole modelling career kicking off. I never thought I'd have the potential to do anything like that or thought about myself in that way. So it is pretty surprising.

At 16, he worked at pubs and restaurants and in the alcohol industry for Diageo. He also worked with brands like Tanqueray gin, Ketel One Vodka, and Johnnie Walker whisky. Alex and his sister Emma founded a gin company, Renais, which uses local ingredients like Kimmeridgian, local terroir, and hand-picked Grand Cru grapes.

In 2007, Alex starred alongside her sister Emma in the movie adaptation of J.K. Rowling's famous novel series, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

Emma and Alex share a strong bond. They often attend events together. For instance, in July 2023, they attended a match at Wimbledon. Additionally, he accompanied his sister during the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 in 2010.

In an interview with HELLO, Alex talked about how he and his sister, Emma, are close and supportive of each other. He said:

Ems and I are very close. We're hugely supportive of each other, mostly I try to give her reasons to laugh. I think we were both looking for a new challenge and thought we'd make a great team, and here we are.

Emma also disclosed how Alex encouraged her to pursue her career as a director. She revealed this while speaking to the Financial Times. She stated:

People always told me I should direct and produce, even when I was on Potter. I was worried it was just technical, not creative, and I couldn't bring what I think is probably my skill set. It was only Alex coming to me with this, and friends asking for favours – 'I need to do a photo shoot' or 'I'm making a video' – that made me realise I actually know quite a lot about that.

Toby Watson

Place of birth: Paris, France

Paris, France Date of birth: 26 February 2003

26 February 2003 Age: 21 years old (as of 2024)

21 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Toby is Emma's half-brother. After Emma's parents, Jacqueline and Chris, divorced, his dad married Julie Watson. Chris and Julie have three kids: Toby, Lucy, and Nina.

Toby was born on 26 February 2003 in Paris, France. He is 21 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Pisces. Little is known about him as he keeps his life under wraps.

Lucy and Nina

Young Lucy and Nina posing for a photo. Photo: @ninalucy_watson X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 17 September 2004

17 September 2004 Age: 19 years old (as of July 2024)

19 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Profession: Actress

Lucy and Nina are Emma's half-sisters. They are the twin daughters of Julie and Chris Watson. They were born on 17 September 2004 and are 19 years old as of July 2024. Their zodiac sign is Virgo.

The twins are also in the entertainment industry as actresses. Lucy has been featured in the movie Ballet Shoes alongside Emilia Fox, portraying the younger version of her half-sister, Emma. In 2018, Nina appeared in the film Linea De Sangre. She has also been featured in Ballet Shoes and Wolf's Mouth.

FAQs

Who is Emma Watson? She is a British activist and actress. How old is Emma Watson? She is 34 years old as of 2024. How many siblings does Emma Watson have? She has four siblings: Alex, Toby, Lucy, and Nina. Does Emma Watson have half-siblings? She has three half-siblings, Toby, Lucy, and Nina, from her father's second marriage to Julie Watson. Who are Emma Watson's parents? Her parents are Jacqueline Luesby and Chris Watson. Is Alex Watson Emma Watson's brother? Alex is the actress' younger brother. Is Emma Watson related to Emily Watson? Emma is not related to Emily Watson in any way. The two only share a common surname and British background.

Emma Watson's siblings are Alex, Toby, Lucy, and Nina. Some are in the limelight, while others are not. She shares a strong bond with her brother Alex, with whom she founded a gin company called Renais.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Billy Beane's net worth. Billy is the executive president of the Oakland Athletics and a former baseball player. He attended Mt. Carmel High School and graduated from the University of California.

Billy Beane was born in Orlando, Florida, United States. In 2007, he was appointed to Netsuite's board of directors. Billy is the husband of Tara Beana. Learn more about him in his bio, including whether he has children.

Source: Legit.ng