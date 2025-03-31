Is Zach Top in a relationship? Meet his girlfriend, Amelia Taylor

Is Zach Top in a relationship? The American singer-songwriter is dating Amelia Taylor. The couple made headlines after making their debut at the 58th CMA Awards, where Zach proudly introduced her as his girlfriend.

Key takeaways

Zach Top is in a relationship with Amelia Taylor.

Zach confirmed their relationship, stating that Amelia would "stun everybody" in a black dress.

They share a dog named Otis, though Zach was initially reluctant to get one.

Zach was previously married to Kenzie but separated in early 2024.

He was nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 2024 CMA Awards.

Profile summary

Full name Zachary Dirk Top Gender Male Date of birth 26 September 1997 Age 27 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Sunnyside, Washington, USA Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’10” Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Siblings 3 Marital status Dating Partner Amelia Taylor Profession Singer-songwriter Instagram @zachtop Facebook

Is Zach Top in a relationship? Inside his romance with Amelia Taylor

Zach Top is in a relationship with Amelia Taylor. Zach Top’s relationship status was made public before the 58th CMA Awards, where he was nominated for New Artist of the Year, made his relationship public. Top and Amelia made their red carpet debut, capturing attention with their appearance.

When asked about his date and outfit for the event on 19 November 2024, Zach shared:

My red carpet date is my girlfriend, Amelia. We're wearing... I'm wearing a black suit and a black hat. People should listen to me, not look at me too much. She's gonna stun everybody! She’s gonna wear a beautiful black dress. They’ll look at her and listen to me—hopefully.

Zach and Amelia also share a dog, Otis. Initially, Zach was hesitant about getting a pet dog, but Amelia joked on TikTok about how he quickly became attached. Though the couple keeps their relationship low-key, their social media photos suggest they share a strong bond.

When did Zach Top and Amelia Taylor meet?

Details about how Zach and Amelia met remain unclear, but they started dating in 2024. Amelia first hinted at their relationship on social media, sparking excitement among fans. While Zach remained silent initially, he later confirmed their relationship by introducing her as his date for the CMA Awards.

Amelia is known for her online merchandise business, selling various women's clothing. She frequently shares glimpses of their time together on social media. For instance, on 18 March 2025, she posted about their trip to Australia, showing their shared love for adventure.

Who is Zach Top’s ex-wife?

Before his relationship with Amelia Taylor, Zach Top was married to Kenzie. The country singer tied the knot with Kenzie in 2020.

When he first emerged in the country music scene, he was seen wearing a wedding ring. However, by early 2024, he was no longer wearing it, signalling the end of their marriage.

FAQs

Who is Zach Top? Zach Top is a country music artist known for his traditional country sound. Is Zach Top married? No, he is not currently married, but he is in a relationship with Amelia Taylor. Where is Zach Top from? He hails from Sunnyside, Washington, USA. What does Amelia Taylor do? She sells online merchandise featuring women's fashion. How old is Zach Top? Zack Top is 27 years old as of April 2024. What awards has Zach Top won recently? The prominent country singer was nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 2024 CMA Awards. Has Zach Top been married before? Yes, he was previously married to Kenzie before their separation in 2024.

Zach Top’s relationship with Amelia Taylor has captured fans’ interest, especially after their red-carpet debut. Though they keep many details private, their social media interactions reveal a close and affectionate bond.

