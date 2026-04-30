Famous actor Yul Edochie's wife, Judy Austin, has come under fire following a comment on the embattled socialite, Rosy Meurer's video

Rosy Meurer, who made headlines over the past few days, shared a sultry video of herself, reacting unbothered to the controversy trailing her marriage, which got the attention of Judy

Legit.ng gathered reactions from critics who ridiculed the actress for complimenting the embattled wife of Olakunle Churchill

Popular Nollywood actress Judy Austin has faced severe backlash on social media after reacting to a video posted by her colleague, Rosy Meurer, who is being trailed by allegations of a marriage crisis.

Rosy Meurer has been making headlines in recent days following speculation about trouble in her marriage to Olakunle Churchill. The rumours started after she reportedly unfollowed her husband on social media, sparking talk of a possible crisis.

Judy Austin faces backlash over comment on Rosy Meurer’s video. Credit: Rosymeurer, Judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Things escalated when Churchill shared a post suggesting that his children would always come first above anyone else. In another update, he dismissed claims that he had filed for divorce. He clarified that he was never legally married to Rosy, hence, the divorce rumours were unfounded.

Despite the growing online side talks, Rosy appeared unbothered in her latest post on Instagram. She shared a sultry video of herself dancing and enjoying life, seemingly ignoring the controversy surrounding her marriage.

However, it was Judy Austin’s comment under the post that triggered fresh reactions. The actress gushed over Rosy’s video, but many social media users did not take it lightly.

She simply noted:

"Beautiful lady❤️❤️❤️."

Critics did not appreciate her opinion and quickly flooded Judy’s comment with backlash, bringing up her own controversial relationship with Yul Edochie.

Many accused Judy of being in no position to publicly support or praise another woman in a situation involving marital controversy, referencing claims that Yul left his former wife and children before marrying her.

Judy Austin under fire amid Rosy Meurer, Churchill marriage drama. Credit: Judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Reactions trailing Judy Austin's comment about Rosy Meurer

Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@o.nora4 penned:

"Must u comment? Dem go drag dirty commot ur body ooo😂😂."

@tren.dy9886 said:

"Association of husband snatchers."

@liviar.awuor wrote:

"Stop focusing on commenting on her posts oooh rather focus about real marriage let them take bride price ontop your head e get why !!!!! Whether you born storm or wind weather go change anytime soon 😂😂😂😂"

@viviansnazzy noted:

"Madam rest! Leave Rosy she's not ur type... She's classy,u see her carry man for head?"

@temitonia5 stated:

"Ode Rose no dey your level madman even with only introduction.evil woman get out."

Watch Rosy Meurer's video below:

Rosy Meurer's pound yams for her husband in an old clip resurfaces

Legit.ng reported that the actress, Rosy Meurer's old clip resurfaced online, showing the effort she once put into pleasing her husband, Olakunle Churchill. In the clip, Rosy was seen pounding yams the traditional way and preparing a full meal for him, which many saw as a sign of dedication in their relationship. The video started trending again after Churchill claimed he was never legally married to her.

Source: Legit.ng