Lucien Laviscount, the British actor famous for his roles in Scream Queens and Emily in Paris, has captivated fans not only with his acting but also with his romantic life. So, who is Lucien Laviscount's wife? While Laviscount isn't married, his dating history is filled with intriguing relationships and rumoured romances.

Lucien attends The BRIT Awards 2025 (L). Lucien attends British Vogue's & GQ's celebration of fashion & film in partnership with Tiffany & Co.(R). Photo: Lia Toby, Alan Chapman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Lucien Laviscount doesn't have a wife and has never been married, but has been involved romantically with several high-profile women.

and has never been married, but has been involved romantically with several high-profile women. After being cast as the love interest in Shakira's music video Punteria , he was rumoured to be in a relationship with Columbian singer Shakira .

, he was rumoured to be in a relationship with . Lucien allegedly dated Kerry Katona who is 12 years older than him, after meeting in 2011 when they appeared side-by-side on Celebrity Big Brother.

Profile summary

Full name Lucien Leon Laviscount Gender Male Date of birth 9 June 1992 Age 32 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Burnley, Lancashire, England Current residence London, England Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Sonia Laviscount Mother Eugene Laviscount Siblings 2 Relationship status Single High School Ribblesdale High School Profession Actor Instagram @its_lucien TikTok @lucienlaviscount_

Who is Lucien Laviscount's wife?

As of this writing, the British actor is not married and has never been married. She is seemingly single. Lucien disclosed that he's not in a hurry to get married during an interview with Page Six in 2024. He stated:

My mom and dad got married last year. They’ve been together for 38, 39 years. So marriage has never really been a massive kind of thing.

Lucien Laviscount's dating history

Since entering the entertainment industry, the Emily in Paris star has had several high-profile relationships that have garnered significant attention. Here is a closer look at his dating history.

Dominique Jackson (2009)

Dominique Jackson lights the Empire State Building in celebration of NYC Pride. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Dominique Jackson and Lucien Laviscount are believed to have during his early career. The two were both teenagers. At the time, Lucien starred as Ben Richardson in Coronation Street and Dominique played a role in Hollyoaks as Lauren Valentine.

Dominique Hannah Jackson is a British actress born in Oldham, Greater Manchester, England. She is well known for her roles in The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Buried Treasure, and Ice Cream Girls.

Sophie Reade (2010)

Sophie, the 2009 Big Brother winner and Lucien dated in 2010. The two were first spotted together shortly after her relationship with Gary Lineker's son, George, ended. In 2011, Sophie revealed that she was determined to reconcile with her ex-boyfriend, Lucien.

Here is what Sophie described Lucien when speaking to Now Magazine as reported by Yahoo!

He’s the whole package. On Big Brother I described my perfect guy – funny, good looking and nice – and that’s him.

Lucien was a contestant on Channel 5's Celebrity Big Brother and was romantically linked to Amy Childs and Kerry Katona who were also in the house. Sophie mentioned:

I may have to fight to get him back off her. My plan is to call him when he's out of the house and meet up with him. Then we'll see what happens. You never know, maybe the spark's still there.

Chelsee Healey (2011)

Chelsee Healey attends the Inside Soap Awards. Photo: Mike Marsland

Source: Getty Images

Rumours circulated in 2011 that Chelsee and Lucien were dating. It was after the Waterloo Road co-stars were spotted kissing and stumbling around outside the Floridita restaurant in Soho, London at the Christmas party. They are believed to have dated for a few months.

Kerry Katona (2011)

Kerry Katona attends the Balsan and Chapel menswear preview at Neighborhood. Photo: Carla Speight

Source: Getty Images

Kerry and Lucien allegedly dated in 2011 during the Celebrity Big Brother show. They shared affectionate moments during and after the show. Their relationship didn't last for long, as they had a 12-year gap that affected their love.

Kerry disclosed this while speaking to Mirror. She stated:

Lucien has it all – he's a geek, intelligent, loveable, great for cuddles, understanding. He is everything all rolled into one. But I don't think I'm his type. I've got four kids and he's 19. My eldest is 10 – her step-dad would only be nine years older than her. I'm sure I could get locked up for that! If he was a little older, then yes, I'd destroy him! The age gap is definitely holding us back.

Lucien had a different view on the age gap. In an interview with OK! magazine, the actor mentioned:

She's not too old for me! I have a thing for older women. I like women who know where they're at. It's so frustrating to hear Kerry talk like that because she's amazing. When I'm with her, I don't feel like there's an age gap at all.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock (2012)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock onstage performing at KOKO in London, England. Photo: Jo Hale

Source: Getty Images

Lucien was also rumoured to have been romantically linked to Little Mix star, Leigh-Anne Pinnock in 2012. Rumours sparked after they were seen together on a dinner date at Benihana restaurant in London.

Leigh-Anne, an English singer and actress, is married to a football player, Andrey Gary. The couple have twin daughters.

Brooke Vincent (2013)

Brooke Vincent attends the salon opening of Angela Mason Hair Extensions. Photo: Shirlaine Forrest

Source: Getty Images

Dating rumours between Brooke and Lucien emerged in 2013, while both were starring in Coronation Street. However, neither confirmed the dating allegations.

Brooke is an actress from the United Kingdom. She has appeared in several films and television series including Escape to Victory, Be My Baby, and The League of Gentlemen.

Keke Palmer (2015)

Keke Palmer, winner of the Entertainer of the Year award, poses in the press room during the 56th NAACP Image Awards. Photo: Unique Nicole

Source: Getty Images

Keke Palmer and Lucien started dating while starring in Scream Queens in 2015. They had great on-screen chemistry that led them to date in real life. They were spotted on multiple dates in Los Angeles.

Their relationship didn't last long, as they allegedly parted ways after a few months. Keke is an American singer and actress. She has a child with her former partner, Derius Jackson.

Kelly Osbourne (2019)

Kelly Osbourne attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

In 2019, there were allegations that the TV personality, Kelly Osbourne, was Lucien Laviscount's girlfriend. The two had been seen together, leaving a Los Angeles restaurant holding hands.

Jesy Nelson (2021)

Singer Jesy Nelson visits SiriusXM Studio in New York City. Photo: Ben Gabbe

Source: Getty Images

Lucien Laviscount and Jesy Nelson, an English singer, and actress, were rumoured to have dated in 2021. The rumours arose after they were seen kissing, embracing and staring into one another's eyes when heading home from a night out at Yatay restaurant in Soho.

They later headed to a nightclub in Mayfair, where they ended the night. However, neither Jesy nor Lucien confirmed the relationship.

Hannah John-Kamen (2021)

Hannah John-Kamen attends the Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Hannah John-Kamen, an English actress, allegedly dated Lucien in 2021. Rumours of them dating spread after the two were seen holding hands when heading out from the Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall. Both parties remained silent about the speculations.

Shakira (2024)

Shakira performs during a concert as part of the "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" World Tour. Photo: Medios y Media

Source: Getty Images

Dating speculations between Lucien Laviscount and Shakira sparked when Lucien was cast as the love interest in the music video for her single with Cardi B, Punteria in February 2024. The rumours were fueled when the two were spotted arriving at Carbone for dinner on 26 March 2024 after Shakira's surprise concert in Times Square, New York City.

The British actor addressed the dating rumours saying:

I think people are gonna speculate. They're gonna do, do what they do. I love to create. I love to do what I do. And as long as I can continue to do things like this and to make people happy and smile and take people on journeys, yeah, I just want to tell stories.

Shakira is a Columbian singer best known for her song, Hips Don't Lie. She separated from Gerard Piqué, a Spanish former professional football player with whom she shares two sons, Milan and Sasha.

FAQs

Is Lucien Laviscount married? The actor is unmarried and has never been married. Who is Lucien Laviscount? He is a British actor, best known for his role as Alfie in Emily in Paris. How old is Lucien Laviscount? The actor is 32 years old as of March 2025. He was born on 9 June 1992. Who are Lucien Laviscount's parents? His parents are Sonia and Eugene Laviscount. Who is Lucien Laviscount's partner? The famous actor is seemingly single as of March 2025. How old was Lucien Laviscount when he dated Kerry Katona? Lucien was 19 when he allegedly dated Kerry, a TV personality, in 2011. Who did Lucien used to date? The actor was romantically linked to various women in the entertainment industry, such as Sophie Reade, Chelsee Healey, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Lucien Laviscount does not have a wife and has never been in marriage before. However, he has been romantically linked to several women of high calibre such as Kerry Katona, Sophie Reade, and Chloe Green.

