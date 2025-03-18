Global site navigation

Who is Lucien Laviscount's wife? A look at his dating history and rumoured relationships
Who is Lucien Laviscount's wife? A look at his dating history and rumoured relationships

by  Isaac Wangethi 7 min read

Lucien Laviscount, the British actor famous for his roles in Scream Queens and Emily in Paris, has captivated fans not only with his acting but also with his romantic life. So, who is Lucien Laviscount's wife? While Laviscount isn't married, his dating history is filled with intriguing relationships and rumoured romances.

Lucien attends The BRIT Awards 2025 (L). Lucien attends British Vogue's & GQ's celebration of fashion & film in partnership with Tiffany & Co.(R). Photo: Lia Toby, Alan Chapman (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Lucien Laviscount doesn't have a wife and has never been married, but has been involved romantically with several high-profile women.
  • After being cast as the love interest in Shakira's music video Punteria, he was rumoured to be in a relationship with Columbian singer Shakira.
  • Lucien allegedly dated Kerry Katona who is 12 years older than him, after meeting in 2011 when they appeared side-by-side on Celebrity Big Brother.

Profile summary

Full nameLucien Leon Laviscount
GenderMale
Date of birth9 June 1992
Age32 years old (as of March 2025)
Zodiac signGemini
Place of birthBurnley, Lancashire, England
Current residenceLondon, England
NationalityBritish
EthnicityMixed
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'10"
Height in centimetres178
Weight in pounds165
Weight in kilograms75
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourBrown
FatherSonia Laviscount
MotherEugene Laviscount
Siblings2
Relationship statusSingle
High SchoolRibblesdale High School
ProfessionActor
Instagram@its_lucien
TikTok@lucienlaviscount_

Who is Lucien Laviscount's wife?

As of this writing, the British actor is not married and has never been married. She is seemingly single. Lucien disclosed that he's not in a hurry to get married during an interview with Page Six in 2024. He stated:

My mom and dad got married last year. They’ve been together for 38, 39 years. So marriage has never really been a massive kind of thing.

Lucien Laviscount's dating history

Since entering the entertainment industry, the Emily in Paris star has had several high-profile relationships that have garnered significant attention. Here is a closer look at his dating history.

Dominique Jackson (2009)

Dominique Jackson at The Empire State Building in New York City
Dominique Jackson lights the Empire State Building in celebration of NYC Pride. Photo: Noam Galai
Dominique Jackson and Lucien Laviscount are believed to have dated briefly during his early career. The two were both teenagers. At the time, Lucien starred as Ben Richardson in Coronation Street and Dominique played a role in Hollyoaks as Lauren Valentine.

Dominique Hannah Jackson is a British actress born in Oldham, Greater Manchester, England. She is well known for her roles in The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Buried Treasure, and Ice Cream Girls.

Sophie Reade (2010)

Sophie, the 2009 Big Brother winner and Lucien dated in 2010. The two were first spotted together shortly after her relationship with Gary Lineker's son, George, ended. In 2011, Sophie revealed that she was determined to reconcile with her ex-boyfriend, Lucien.

Here is what Sophie described Lucien when speaking to Now Magazine as reported by Yahoo!

He’s the whole package. On Big Brother I described my perfect guy – funny, good looking and nice – and that’s him.

Lucien was a contestant on Channel 5's Celebrity Big Brother and was romantically linked to Amy Childs and Kerry Katona who were also in the house. Sophie mentioned:

I may have to fight to get him back off her. My plan is to call him when he's out of the house and meet up with him. Then we'll see what happens. You never know, maybe the spark's still there.

Chelsee Healey (2011)

Chelsee Healey at The Hippodrome in London, England
Chelsee Healey attends the Inside Soap Awards. Photo: Mike Marsland
Rumours circulated in 2011 that Chelsee and Lucien were dating. It was after the Waterloo Road co-stars were spotted kissing and stumbling around outside the Floridita restaurant in Soho, London at the Christmas party. They are believed to have dated for a few months.

Kerry Katona (2011)

Kerry Katona at The Avenue in Manchester, England
Kerry Katona attends the Balsan and Chapel menswear preview at Neighborhood. Photo: Carla Speight
Source: Getty Images

Kerry and Lucien allegedly dated in 2011 during the Celebrity Big Brother show. They shared affectionate moments during and after the show. Their relationship didn't last for long, as they had a 12-year gap that affected their love.

Kerry disclosed this while speaking to Mirror. She stated:

Lucien has it all – he's a geek, intelligent, loveable, great for cuddles, understanding. He is everything all rolled into one. But I don't think I'm his type. I've got four kids and he's 19. My eldest is 10 – her step-dad would only be nine years older than her. I'm sure I could get locked up for that! If he was a little older, then yes, I'd destroy him! The age gap is definitely holding us back.

Lucien had a different view on the age gap. In an interview with OK! magazine, the actor mentioned:

She's not too old for me! I have a thing for older women. I like women who know where they're at. It's so frustrating to hear Kerry talk like that because she's amazing. When I'm with her, I don't feel like there's an age gap at all.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock (2012)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock at KOKO in London, England
Leigh-Anne Pinnock onstage performing at KOKO in London, England. Photo: Jo Hale
Source: Getty Images

Lucien was also rumoured to have been romantically linked to Little Mix star, Leigh-Anne Pinnock in 2012. Rumours sparked after they were seen together on a dinner date at Benihana restaurant in London.

Leigh-Anne, an English singer and actress, is married to a football player, Andrey Gary. The couple have twin daughters.

Brooke Vincent (2013)

Brooke Vincent at Angela Mason Salon in Didsbury, England
Brooke Vincent attends the salon opening of Angela Mason Hair Extensions. Photo: Shirlaine Forrest
Source: Getty Images

Dating rumours between Brooke and Lucien emerged in 2013, while both were starring in Coronation Street. However, neither confirmed the dating allegations.

Brooke is an actress from the United Kingdom. She has appeared in several films and television series including Escape to Victory, Be My Baby, and The League of Gentlemen.

Keke Palmer (2015)

Keke Palmer at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California
Keke Palmer, winner of the Entertainer of the Year award, poses in the press room during the 56th NAACP Image Awards. Photo: Unique Nicole
Source: Getty Images

Keke Palmer and Lucien started dating while starring in Scream Queens in 2015. They had great on-screen chemistry that led them to date in real life. They were spotted on multiple dates in Los Angeles.

Their relationship didn't last long, as they allegedly parted ways after a few months. Keke is an American singer and actress. She has a child with her former partner, Derius Jackson.

Kelly Osbourne (2019)

Kelly Osbourne at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Kelly Osbourne attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+. Photo: Arturo Holmes
In 2019, there were allegations that the TV personality, Kelly Osbourne, was Lucien Laviscount's girlfriend. The two had been seen together, leaving a Los Angeles restaurant holding hands.

Jesy Nelson (2021)

Singer Jesy Nelson at SiriusXM Studio in New York City
Singer Jesy Nelson visits SiriusXM Studio in New York City. Photo: Ben Gabbe
Source: Getty Images

Lucien Laviscount and Jesy Nelson, an English singer, and actress, were rumoured to have dated in 2021. The rumours arose after they were seen kissing, embracing and staring into one another's eyes when heading home from a night out at Yatay restaurant in Soho.

They later headed to a nightclub in Mayfair, where they ended the night. However, neither Jesy nor Lucien confirmed the relationship.

Hannah John-Kamen (2021)

Hannah John-Kamen at SDCC in San Diego, California
Hannah John-Kamen attends the Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez
Hannah John-Kamen, an English actress, allegedly dated Lucien in 2021. Rumours of them dating spread after the two were seen holding hands when heading out from the Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall. Both parties remained silent about the speculations.

Shakira (2024)

Shakira performs at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico
Shakira performs during a concert as part of the "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" World Tour. Photo: Medios y Media
Dating speculations between Lucien Laviscount and Shakira sparked when Lucien was cast as the love interest in the music video for her single with Cardi B, Punteria in February 2024. The rumours were fueled when the two were spotted arriving at Carbone for dinner on 26 March 2024 after Shakira's surprise concert in Times Square, New York City.

The British actor addressed the dating rumours saying:

I think people are gonna speculate. They're gonna do, do what they do. I love to create. I love to do what I do. And as long as I can continue to do things like this and to make people happy and smile and take people on journeys, yeah, I just want to tell stories.

Shakira is a Columbian singer best known for her song, Hips Don't Lie. She separated from Gerard Piqué, a Spanish former professional football player with whom she shares two sons, Milan and Sasha.

FAQs

  1. Is Lucien Laviscount married? The actor is unmarried and has never been married.
  2. Who is Lucien Laviscount? He is a British actor, best known for his role as Alfie in Emily in Paris.
  3. How old is Lucien Laviscount? The actor is 32 years old as of March 2025. He was born on 9 June 1992.
  4. Who are Lucien Laviscount's parents? His parents are Sonia and Eugene Laviscount.
  5. Who is Lucien Laviscount's partner? The famous actor is seemingly single as of March 2025.
  6. How old was Lucien Laviscount when he dated Kerry Katona? Lucien was 19 when he allegedly dated Kerry, a TV personality, in 2011.
  7. Who did Lucien used to date? The actor was romantically linked to various women in the entertainment industry, such as Sophie Reade, Chelsee Healey, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Lucien Laviscount does not have a wife and has never been in marriage before. However, he has been romantically linked to several women of high calibre such as Kerry Katona, Sophie Reade, and Chloe Green.

