Videos from Jerry Eze Foundation's business grant award ceremony in Abuja surfaced on social media

The event, which was attended by popular faces in the country, also had businessman Obi Cubana in attendance

Obi Cubana's presence also sparked speculation, as many questioned if Pastor Jerry was now a part of the City Boy Movement

Nigerian socialite and businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, was among the popular faces who showed support for Streams of Joy International's Pastor Jerry Eze at his foundation's grant ceremony on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in Abuja.

Recall that Pastor Eze's foundation held its business grant award ceremony, and Obi Cubana was present to support the initiative aimed at empowering entrepreneurs.

Obi Cubana praises Pastor Jerry Eze at the cleric’s foundation grant award ceremony in Abuja. Credit: obicubana

Source: Instagram

The businessman shared a video from the event on his Instagram page, which showed him seated in the front row alongside members of his team.

According to reports, 240 people received $3,000 each, totalling 720,000 USD (over one billion naira) through Pastor Eze's foundation.

Reacting to the cleric's gesture, Obi Cubana described him as a blessing to this generation.

"Life isn't about how much money you have, but about the kind of heart you have to give! at the Unvieling of the winners of Jerry Eze foundation business grant for start ups in Tech, Manufacturing and Agriculture," the businessman added in the caption.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jerry Eze opened up about his experience with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) while he was investigated for money laundering.

Eze recounted how he cried every morning while driving to conduct his daily NSPPD prayers due to the investigation.

Mixed reactions trail Obi Cubana's presence at Pastor Jerry's event. Credit: obicubana

Source: Instagram

The Instagram video Obi Cubana shared as he attended Pastor Jerry Eze's foundation grant ceremony is below:

Reactions as Obi Cubana attends Eze's event

Reacting, some netizens made bold claims about Obi Cubana's attendance at Pastor Jerry Eze's event, linking it with the City Boy Movement, a pro-Tinubu group.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

Chinedu Kennedy commented:

"Is he also a city boy?"

Kindness Debby commented:

"This one all the suspecting people done dey run enter NSPPD hope all is well... Nothing GOD no go see fr our hand."

Okeke Cynthia reacted:

"Pastor Jerry should warm up for presidency."

Obieze Charles Chinwendu commented:

"...if it were city boys, they will share rice."

Princess Ozioma Ifejiofor commented:

"From City boy to Pastor Jerry."

Miracle Ogbonna reacted:

"Jerry Eze wife they this government no forget. Jerry Eze dy City boy movement."

Obi Cubana reacts to Jos attack

Legit.ng previously reported that Obi Cubana reacted to the deadly attack in Jos, Plateau state.

In a post via his Instagram story on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, Obi Cubana shared a flyer that included a condolence message to the family of the victims of the attack.

Expressing grief, the businessman wrote,

"God help us; may God comfort the bereaved; may it never happen again."

His social media post also sparked reactions over his support for Tinubu's re-election.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng