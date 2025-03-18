Ecuadorian activist Helena Gualinga is rumoured to be Shawn Mendes' girlfriend. The two sparked headlines after being spotted having good moments in Machu Picchu. Discover all of his high-profile exes and rumoured girlfriends.

Key takeaways

Singer-songwriter Shawn and Helena Gualinga have fueled dating rumours after being seen together on multiple occasions.

have fueled dating rumours after being seen together on multiple occasions. The Canadian singer has been allegedly romantically involved with high-profile women such as Camila Cabello, Sabrina Carpenter, and Hailey Bieber .

and . His most notable and publicised relationship was with the singer Camila Cabello, his long-time friend.

Profile summary

Full name Shawn Peter Raul Mendes Gender Male Date of birth 8 August 1998 Age 26 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Pickering, Ontario, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 180 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Manuel Mendes Mother Karen Rayment Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating (Rumoured) Girlfriend Helena Gualinga School Pine Ridge Secondary School Profession Singer, songwriter Instagram @shawnmendes TikTok @shawnmendes X (Twitter) @ShawnMendes Facebook @ShawnMendesOfficial

Who is Shawn Mendes' girlfriend?

The Canadian singer is allegedly dating Helena Gualinga. Helena is an Ecuadorian activist and an Indigenous Kichwa Sarayaku community member. She is known for protecting the Amazon rainforest.

In early 2025, Shawn and Helena were seen having affectionate moments in Peru's Machu Picchu. Shawn later shared his photos from this trip on his Instagram page. The caption read:

Feeling like a lucky boy these days

Neither Shawn nor Helena have confirmed or denied the dating rumours.

Shawn Mendes' dating history

Shawn Mendes tries to keep his love life under wraps. However, he has been linked to women of high calibre. Here is an in-depth look at Shawn Mendes' love life.

Chloë Grace Moretz (2016)

Chloe Grace Moretz attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Source: Getty Images

Shawn and Chloë Grace Moretz were rumoured to be in a romantic relationship in 2016. Rumours of their romance started after they exchanged flirty texts on X (Twitter). However, the two didn't confirm or deny the rumours.

Chloë and Brooklyn Beckham are on record to have dated on and off for four years between 2014 and 2018. During the time, she also allegedly dated Mendes.

Hailey Bieber (2017–2018)

Hailey Bieber attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Shawn was also rumoured to be dating Hailey Baldwin Bieber, an American model, TV personality, and entrepreneur. The rumours started when they were seen at Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights in October 2017.

They were also spotted getting cosy during Hailey's Halloween party which she co-hosted with Kendall Jenner at The h.wood Group's Delilah in West Hollywood. Additionally, they were photographed showing a PDA in Mendes' hometown, Toronto, Canada.

In May 2018, the two walked the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala which fueled more rumours. Shawn explained the reason for walking the red carpet with Hailey, citing that they were friends. He disclosed this while speaking to People. He stated:

No, we were not making our big debut. We were both asked to walk by Tommy Hilfiger.

He added:

Obviously Hailey and I are friends, and it was just really cool for me to be able to walk with her because she’s a vet and it was my first year, so it kind of took the pressure off a little bit. I was thrilled to be able to go with her.

Later in 2018, Shawn eventually admitted they were more than friends in an interview with Rolling Stone. He mentioned:

I don't even wanna put a title on it. I think it was more of a zone of limbo. She's still one of the f---king coolest people ever — she's not just a beautiful person visually, but she's one of the most beautiful hearts I've ever met. I think I'm an idiot to not, you know …. But you can't control your heart.

In June 2018, Hailey rekindled her love with Justin Bieber after parting ways in 2017. They later engaged in July 2018 and tied the knot in September 2018.

Jocelyne Miranda (2022–2023)

In late February 2023, Shawn was rumoured to be dating his chiropractor, Dr. Jocelyne Miranda. Fans speculated that their bond was beyond the professional relationship after being photographed when on a hike in Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles.

Paparazzi also spotted them in February while going for a coffee run after the Grammys. The two neither confirmed nor denied dating rumours.

Sabrina Carpenter (2023)

Sabrina Carpenter attends The BRIT Awards 2025. Photo: Jim Dyson

Source: Getty Images

Shawn and Sabrina Carpenter are rumoured to have briefly dated in 2023. The rumours started when they were spotted together on several events and outings. They were first photographed in February 2023, having a walk together in Los Angeles.

On 10 March 2023, the two were spotted leaving Miley Cyrus' album release party for Endless Summer Vacation. A few days later, Shawn and Sabrina attended the Oscar party, Vanity Fair.

Shortly after, a source shared with Entertainment Tonight that the two were dating stating:

Shawn and Sabrina are seeing each other. They have been hanging out a lot and trying to keep things low-key. They were at a birthday party together a couple of weeks ago and were cute together.

Shawn eventually reacted by denying dating her during an interview with RTL Boulevard in March 2023. He stated:

We are not dating. But I think we should talk about Tommy Hilfiger pro.

Sabrina Carpenter is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She is widely known for starring in the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World. Sabrina has released hit tracks such as Please Please Please, On My Way, and A Nonsense Christmas.

Camila Cabello (2019–2021, 2023)

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello pose in the press room during the 2019 American Music Awards. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Shawn's romantic relationship with an American singer-songwriter, Camila Cabello is the most notable and publicised one. The two first met in 2014 during a tour with Austin Mahone and became friends. They began collaborating on songs and spending more time together.

The two were first rumoured to be dating in August 2015, when Shawn tweeted:

Going to try to learn Spanish again... Haha

Camila replied to him by tweeting:

don't worry, you'll learn fast because you have an INCREDIBLE Spanish teacher whose name rhymes with Vamila Carmello

In an interview when they were told they would make a cute couple, the two turned it into a joke. Mendes said:

We can't do that! I mean Spanish and Canadian don't really mix

Cabello added:

We actually hate each other in real life. We can't stand each other.

In 2019, they released a hit song, Señorita which fueled the dating rumours. Mendes and Cabello later confirmed they were dating in the summer of 2019. In July 2019, they were seen holding hands on an infinity pool as they celebrated the Fourth of July together.

In 2021, Shawn and Cabello shared news of their breakup in a matching statement on their Instagram Stories. Here is what they shared as reported by CNN Entertainment:

Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.

Are Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes together?

Musicians Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony attend Z100's Jingle Ball. Photo: Brad Barket

Source: Getty Images

Mendes and Cabello remained friends. In April 2023, rumours spread they had rekindled their love. They were spotted kissing at Coachella. In March 2024, Cabello disclosed during her Call Her Daddy interview, why she and Mendes got back together briefly in summer 2023.

Below is what she said as reported via Billboard:

It’s crazy because I’m kind of impulsive in that way. If I feel it, I say it. I would rather say it and see what happens and then wake up the next day and find out that it’s been heavily documented. I opted for that route. It is what it is. It was a fun time; it was a fun moment.

She added:

Breaking up again, it wasn’t even like a decision. I think you’re just kind of like, ‘Yeah this doesn’t really…it’s not a fit—it doesn’t feel right.’ Luckily, I was in a place in my life where…it took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn’t feel right, and we don’t really need to try so hard to make it work. It’s all good, let’s move on.

FAQs

Who is Shawn Mendes? He is a Canadian singer and songwriter. How old is Shawn Mendes? The famous singer is 26 years old as of March 2025. He was born on 8 August 1998. Who is Shawn Mendes dating? The singer is rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with Helena Gualinga, an Ecuadorian activist. Are Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter still together? No, the two had a close bond, but they were not dating. Are Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes together? They parted ways in 2021, but reconciled in 2023 and after dating briefly, they broke up again. Who was Shawn Mendes in a relationship with? Shawn has been romantically linked to high-profile women including Hailey Bieber, Camila Cabello, and Sabrina Carpenter. Who are Shawn Mendes' parents? His parents are Karen Rayment and Manuel Mendes.

