Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has applauded Ademola Lookman’s performance against Arsenal

Lookman passed the late fitness test, overcoming his adductor issue to start and completed the full 90 minutes

The Super Eagles forward missed a glorious chance to give Atletico the lead and win the game in the 75th minute

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has applauded Ademola Lookman’s performance against Arsenal, despite having an unbelievable miss.

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid settled for a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Ademola Lookman missed the chance to win the match for Atletico against Arsenal. Photo by Guillermo Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

Viktor Gyokeres scored for Arsenal from the penalty spot in the first half, and Julian Alvarez scored for Atletico in the second half also from the penalty spot.

The result sets up an interesting second leg encounter at the Emirates Stadium in London, with both teams aiming for the final and have a chance to win their first-ever trophy.

Simeone praises Lookman's game

Ademola Lookman passed a late fitness test to start the match and completed the 90 minutes, having not played since the Copa del Rey final loss to Real Sociedad.

Simeone’s update on the Super Eagles forward before the match claimed that he was still in discomfort, but surprisingly completed the match instead of the usual 60 minutes.

Lookman missed a glorious chance to give Atletico the lead in the second half with the score at 1-1, playing a left-footed shot directly into the arms of David Raya.

Simeone despite this miss claimed he loved how Lookman played, particularly citing the defensive aspect of his game, which he has called for improvement since he arrived.

“I loved Lookman’s game; we’re getting an important player to understand that his defensive work helps us,” he said as quoted by Marca.

Simeone hit back at the claims that Atletico Madrid were lucky to come out with a draw as they could have lost if Arsenal were awarded the second-half penalty.

The Argentine claimed that his side were not lucky and were the better side in the decisive moments of the game and could have walked out with a win.

“I don’t believe in luck, I believe in decisiveness. The first half was even, maybe they were better with the ball but didn’t create many chances,” he said as quoted by Into the Calderon.

Diego Simeone reacts after Lookman missed a goalscoring chance. Photo by Adam Davy.

Source: Getty Images

“They have a very strong squad, their substitutes came on and were better than the starters. Even so, in the second half we were better than them.

“They dropped their intensity and we improved our organisation. We were better at the back and created chances through Griezmann and Lookman.”

Mikel Arteta’s side remains confident of progressing to the next round when they play at the Emirates Stadium in London and have the support of their home fans.

Why VAR overturned Arsenal's penalty

Legit.ng previously explained why VAR overturned Arsenal’s penalty in the second half when David Hancko fouled Eberechi Eze in the box.

Referee Daniel Makkelie initially pointed to the spot, but after a lengthy VAR checked, he overturned it for lack of sufficient contact on the foul.

Source: Legit.ng