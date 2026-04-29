2027 Election: New Twist as APC Raises Alarm, “It is Surprising"
- APC, an opposition party in Abia State, has alleged an eviction threat over Renewed Hope Partners' office
- An APC chairman, Chika Uhuaba, was said to have accused the council mayor, Nnadozie Nwogwugwu, of pressuring the landlord under threat of property revocation
- Uhuaba urged Governor Alex Chioma Otti to intervene against the alleged anti-democratic actions of the council's mayor
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Umuahia, Abia State - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area (LGA) of Abia State has raised concerns over an alleged threat by the council mayor, Nnadozie Nwogwugwu, to evict Renewed Hope Partners from their office in the area.
The party alleged that the move was intended to take over the property for use by the Labour Party (LP) ahead of the 2027 elections.
APC alleges eviction threat in Abia
According to a statement made exclusively available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, Chika Uhuaba, the APC chairman in Isiala Ngwa South, told journalists that the office space was duly rented for the activities of Renewed Hope Partners, with full payment already made to the landlord.
Uhuaba said:
“We rented the office space for the activities of Renewed Hope Partners and made full payment to the landlord. However, after we hosted a senatorial aspirant for Abia Central during his consultation visit to the area, the mayor began pressuring the landlord to evict us."
Furthermore, Uhuaba alleged that the landlord was threatened with the revocation of the property if he failed to comply.
He stated:
“The mayor has been telling the landlord to evict us or face revocation of the property, insisting that the state government needs the place for use."
Abia: Uhuaba calls out Otti
Uhuaba questioned why the Abia State government, under Governor Alex Otti, which he said had consistently declared support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, would allegedly move against those pursuing the same agenda.
He said:
“It is surprising that a government which claims to support the President’s re-election would turn around to persecute partners working for the same cause."
He called on the Abia State governor to intervene and caution the council mayor, stressing that such actions were against democratic principles.
The APC chieftain added:
“We call on Governor Otti to call the mayor of Isiala Ngwa South to order, because such moves negate the tenets of democracy."
Read more Abia State news:
- Lady travels with night bus from Lagos to Abia, pays N27,000 as fare
- Nnamdi Kanu or defection to APC? Abia governor breaks silence on actual reason for meeting with Tinubu
- Tinubu, Abia governor Alex Otti reportedly meet in Aso Rock amid push for Nnamdi Kanu’s release
- Abia Governor Otti lambasted for imposing “unjustifiable” levies on Aba traders: "this is tyranny"
Otti told to resign from LP
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, encouraged Otti to join the APC.
Kalu said the Abia governor should team up with the ruling party "because he was one of us."
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.