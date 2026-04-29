APC, an opposition party in Abia State, has alleged an eviction threat over Renewed Hope Partners' office

An APC chairman, Chika Uhuaba, was said to have accused the council mayor, Nnadozie Nwogwugwu, of pressuring the landlord under threat of property revocation

Uhuaba urged Governor Alex Chioma Otti to intervene against the alleged anti-democratic actions of the council's mayor

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Umuahia, Abia State - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area (LGA) of Abia State has raised concerns over an alleged threat by the council mayor, Nnadozie Nwogwugwu, to evict Renewed Hope Partners from their office in the area.

The party alleged that the move was intended to take over the property for use by the Labour Party (LP) ahead of the 2027 elections.

APC raises concern over alleged move to evict Renewed Hope Partners from their office in Isiala Ngwa South, Abia State, amid purported political tensions in the area. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

APC alleges eviction threat in Abia

According to a statement made exclusively available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, Chika Uhuaba, the APC chairman in Isiala Ngwa South, told journalists that the office space was duly rented for the activities of Renewed Hope Partners, with full payment already made to the landlord.

Uhuaba said:

“We rented the office space for the activities of Renewed Hope Partners and made full payment to the landlord. However, after we hosted a senatorial aspirant for Abia Central during his consultation visit to the area, the mayor began pressuring the landlord to evict us."

Furthermore, Uhuaba alleged that the landlord was threatened with the revocation of the property if he failed to comply.

He stated:

“The mayor has been telling the landlord to evict us or face revocation of the property, insisting that the state government needs the place for use."

Abia: Uhuaba calls out Otti

Uhuaba questioned why the Abia State government, under Governor Alex Otti, which he said had consistently declared support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, would allegedly move against those pursuing the same agenda.

He said:

“It is surprising that a government which claims to support the President’s re-election would turn around to persecute partners working for the same cause."

Chika Uhuaba, APC Chairman in Isiala Ngwa South, expresses surprise at what he described as an inconsistency in Abia Governor Alex Otti's political alignment. Photo credit: @alexottiofr

Source: Twitter

He called on the Abia State governor to intervene and caution the council mayor, stressing that such actions were against democratic principles.

The APC chieftain added:

“We call on Governor Otti to call the mayor of Isiala Ngwa South to order, because such moves negate the tenets of democracy."

Read more Abia State news:

Otti told to resign from LP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, encouraged Otti to join the APC.

Kalu said the Abia governor should team up with the ruling party "because he was one of us."

Source: Legit.ng