Gospel singer Goke Bajowa and Boye Best buried the hatchet at the latter's highly anticipated album launch in Lagos

The singers performed the disputed hit song "Iwo Ko Lodami" together on stage to signal a new era of peace

Bajowa confirmed a major future project, promising an official collaborative remix of the track that caused the rift

Singers Goke Bajowa and Adeyinka Adeboye, popularly known as Boye Best, have settled their dispute.

The reconciliation played out in public at Boye Best’s album launch in Lagos on Wednesday, April 29.

In clips circulating online, the two singers were seen sharing a warm embrace on stage. They also performed the very song at the centre of their dispute, Iwo Ko Lodami, together.

Goke Bajowa confirms remix with Boye Best after both settle dispute at Lagos album launch. Photos: Boye Best.

Source: Instagram

Addressing the audience during the event, Bajowa acknowledged that his perception of Boye Best had evolved.

“People told me that Boye Best is a good person and today I have confirmed,” he said.

He also revealed that their reconciliation would go beyond words.

“We are going to do an official collaboration of Iwo Ko Lodami,” he added.

How their disagreement started

The now-resolved conflict began after Bajowa accused Boye Best of performing and sharing the song for over five years without permission or proper credit.

In an Instagram post, Goke Bajowa claimed that Boye Best had used Iwo Ko Lodami in a promotional video linked to what appeared to be an album launch, allegedly giving fans the impression that he owned the track.

Responding to the accusations at the time, Boye Best denied any wrongdoing.

He explained that the controversial promotional video was created by a lounge manager in Ikeja who had invited him to host an event.

According to him, the manager misrepresented the event as his album launch and included a clip of him performing the song without his knowledge.

Watch the Instagram video here:

Reactions trail Bajowa, Boye Best's reconciliation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@royalhugssurprises stated:

"See me just smiling shame on you devil. I just love peace of mind. Can’t we all just live like this dear humans to all of you that still compete, just know that this like is time and season and nothing is forever, so let’s love each other"

@ayabaesthergeorge noted:

"Wow, see me smiling like mumu, goose pimples all over my body, this is so amazing, I never knew my Brother @goke_bajowa could dance like this, This shows the song Olorun ko dabi eniyan will never die, it's a masterpiece, Remain blessed forever @boyebest ,This is how life should be, Ko la far rara, Ohhhhh my God I really love this and I don't even know how to support in my own little way, God bless you both my Amazing Brothers"

Bajowa and Boye Best embrace peace publicly, perform disputed hit song together in Lagos. Photos: Boye Best/Goke Bajowa.

Source: Instagram

Judikay joins Mercy Chinwo to drag EeZee

Legit.ng previously reported that Judikay took music label boss Eezee Tee to court and accused him of stealing her $264k.

In the documents shared online, Judikay raised some issues in the report of the funds she was supposed to get within a stipulated period.

She complained about several overlapping months, altered reports, and the absence of some reports of her revenue, while other artists got theirs.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng