A UK-based Nigerian lady has shared her struggle to secure a sponsorship job before her visa deadline

She opened up that updating her CV to meet ATS requirements led to receiving job enquiries within 24 hours

The development gave her hope as her story sparked encouragement and reactions from other job seekers online

A Nigerian lady living in the United Kingdom has sparked hope among fellow "Japa" citizens after sharing how she finally began receiving job offers as her visa deadline approaches.

The lady, identified on TikTok as @princessufuoma_, shared a video on April 2, 2026, stating that she has only 29 days left to secure a sponsorship job to remain in the country legally.

A Nigerian lady in the UK speaks over her inability to secure a sponsorship job. Photo credit: @princessufuoma_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

@princessufuoma_ had earlier posted online that she had 32 days to her visa expiring. After months of frustration and silence from employers, she decided to change her approach.

UK-based Nigerian lady speaks on visa expiration

In a recent video, the lady explained that she spent an entire day reworking her curriculum vitae (CV) to make it compatible with Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS). Most UK companies use this software to filter out resumes that don't meet specific keyword criteria.

“I spent a good amount of time working on my CV—the ATS thingy—and I will tell you for a fact that I think it’s working,” she said.

A Nigerian lady living in the UK gets frustrated over the 29 days visa-expiration deadline. Photo credit: @princessufuoma_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

To prove her strategy was effective, she showed her laptop screen to the camera, displaying recent email from recruiters in Birmingham. Within just 24 hours of updating her CV, she had already received two promising enquiries.

The Nigerian lady expressed immense relief and, at the same time, slight frustration, noting that the pressure of the 29-day countdown was beginning to ease.

Reactions as UK-based Nigerian lady shares update

Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTok users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.

iamsamuelabbey said:

"Try and look into an agency called Brook street , the have public sector jobs and more in Birmingham nd other city. Recently got a job yesterday, even tho u apply you have to be pressing them via email to push ur cv for clients."

Kayy🥰|food|lifestyle said:

"Ufuoma, we are praying for you o because I can imagine how anxious you might be🥹. But God will make this happen."

SoulsWhispers said:

"All the best of luck dear,I pray I get help as well,I'm still applying, keeping fingers crossed. I've worked on my cv as well ATS friendly. I wish myself good luck and wish you good luck as well."

Wolverhampton braider said:

"God will come through for us, I have been searching for a job too, but it is hard to get someone to sponsor without a driving licence."

Watch the video below:

Lady visa wish fulfilled days before expiring

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady was facing a looming visa deadline, with only 10 days left before it expired, and she was really disturbed about it.

However, in an exciting turn of events, her visa issue was resolved at the eleventh hour, a development she attributed to God's intervention.

Source: Legit.ng