Tina Caruso stood out as one of the few participants who found love on Love on the Spectrum, previously dating Pari Kim before their recent breakup. Beyond reality TV, Caruso is a CVI and disability advocate as well as a blind professional photographer.

Tina Caruso shows on of her cameras (L). The reality TV star attends an event (R). Photo: @blindsided_in_boston on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Tina Zhu Xi Caruso is a blind professional photographer and disability advocate, using her work to raise awareness about cerebral visual impairment (CVI) and promote accessibility.

Tina studied at Massachusetts College of Art and Design , graduating in 2025 with a degree in photography.

, graduating in 2025 with a degree in photography. She previously dated Pari Kim, but they have since separated and remain friends while continuing their advocacy efforts.

Profile summary

Full name Tina Zhu Xi Caruso Gender Female Date of birth 1999 Age 27 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth China Current residence Boston, Massachusetts, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Lesbian Hair colour Dark brown Relationship status Single College Massachusetts College of Art and Design, Mitchell College Profession Reality TV star, CVI and disability advocate, photographer Instagram @blindsided_in_boston

Exploring Tina Caruso’s background and early life

Tina Zhu Xi Caruso was reportedly born in 1999 in China and adopted by American parents at 11 months old, later growing up in Boston, Massachusetts.

At age six, she was diagnosed with nystagmus, dyslexia, and ADHD, which affected her vision and learning. As a result, she received special education support throughout her early schooling.

Five facts about Tina Caruso. Photo: @blindsided_in_boston on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

At 19, she was diagnosed with cerebral visual impairment (CVI), a condition caused by damage to the brain’s visual processing centres. The diagnosis helped explain her long-standing visual challenges and shaped her advocacy work.

For her undergraduate studies, Tina attended Mitchell College from 2018 to 2020, where she also joined the women’s cross-country team. She later completed a college readiness programme at Thames at Mitchell, designed for students with disabilities.

In 2021, she enrolled at Massachusetts College of Art and Design to study photography. Tina graduated in 2025, marking a key milestone in her journey as a photographer and disability advocate.

What is Tina Zhu Xi Caruso known for?

Tina Caruso smiles as she shows a camera. Photo: @ blindsided_in_boston on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tina Zhu Xi Caruso is best known for her appearance on Love on the Spectrum, where she gained attention for her authentic approach to dating and relationships on the autism spectrum. During the show, she formed a meaningful romantic connection with Pari Kim.

Beyond reality TV, Caruso thrives as a blind professional photographer and a passionate advocate for disability awareness. She raises awareness about cerebral visual impairment (CVI) by capturing how she sees the world through her camera. Through her work, she emphasises that CVI exists on a spectrum and shares her unique visual perspective to educate others.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Tina began working in 2016 as a busser at Flatbread Company before becoming a dishwasher at American Flatbread Somerville. In January 2022, she took on a role as a student lab monitor, assisting others with printing and art-related projects.

Tina Zhu Xi Caruso, a functionally blind photographer, poses for a photo with her white cane. Photo: Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe

Source: Getty Images

In 2023, she joined an internship programme at Perkins School for the Blind, where she has also been a volunteer CVI advocate since December 2021. Through these roles, she has contributed to supporting individuals with visual impairments while strengthening her advocacy work.

Tina Caruso from Love on the Spectrum also has a growing presence on social media, particularly Instagram, where she shares insights into her life and work. She uses her platform to promote awareness of CVI and other learning disabilities, encouraging inclusion, accessibility, and broader understanding of visual diversity.

Are Tina and Pari still together?

Tina Zhu Xi Caruso and Pari Kim are no longer in a relationship. The pair first connected during season 3 of Love on the Spectrum after meeting on a blind date, quickly becoming one of the show’s notable couples. However, fans began questioning their status after they were not seen together for some time.

Tina Zhu Xi Caruso and Pari Kim attend the WeHo Pride Icons Award Ceremony to celebrate Pride Month hosted by the City of West Hollywood at Employees Only. Photo: Araya Doheny

Source: Getty Images

Tina later addressed the speculation on Instagram, confirming that they had parted ways and remain friends. In an Instagram Stories post shared on 24 April 2026, she wrote:

A few people have been asking if me and Tina are still together. I just wanted to be honest and let you all know that we are just friends now, two trains on different tracks, but I wish her the best and a bright, T-riffic future!

In a separate post, Tina clarified that the breakup was mutual and rooted in personal growth. She also compared their dynamic to characters from Wicked, writing:

It’s mutual. @purpleprincesspari and I have spit up. We’re just friends now. We are like Glinda and Elphaba in the way we advocate for what we believe in. I’m the Elphaba, and I can’t wait to show the world how I advocate.

She added that both she and Pari would continue advocating for causes they care about, including public transportation and disability awareness, even as they move forward separately.

FAQs

Was Tina Zhu Xi Caruso born in America? She was born in China and adopted by American parents at 11 months old, growing up in Boston, Massachusetts. What is Tina from Love on the Spectrum’s age? She was born in 1999, making her 27 years old as of 2026. What visual impairment does Tina have? The reality TV star has cerebral visual impairment (CVI), a neurological condition that affects how the brain processes visual information. Did Tina Zhu Xi Caruso go to college? She attended Mitchell College and later studied photography at Massachusetts College of Art and Design, graduating in 2025. What does Tina Zhu Xi Caruso do for a living? She works as a blind professional photographer and is also a disability advocate, raising awareness about CVI and accessibility. What happened to Pari and Tina from Love on the Spectrum? The pair who met on Love on the Spectrum have since broken up. They confirmed they are now just friends and continue to support each other. Where is Tina from Love on the Spectrum now? She is based in Massachusetts, where she continues her photography career and advocacy work, including involvement with Perkins School for the Blind. Is Tina from Love on the Spectrum on Instagram? She is active on Instagram, where she shares her photography and raises awareness about CVI and disability inclusion.

Tina Caruso has built a meaningful platform beyond her time on Love on the Spectrum. Through her photography, she offers a unique perspective shaped by cerebral visual impairment. Her advocacy continues to inspire greater awareness and inclusion for people with disabilities.

Legit.ng recently published Adan Correa’s biography. He rose to prominence after appearing on Love on the Spectrum season 3, where he stood out for his strong Catholic faith and values. He is also known as the son of American businessman and politician Jose Luis Correa.

During the show, Adan developed a romantic relationship with Dani Bowman. However, they eventually parted ways due to differences in values, particularly regarding long-term expectations and views on intimacy before marriage. Read his full biography to learn more about his career and personal life.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng