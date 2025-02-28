Big Boogie's legacy: an iconic journey from the streets to stardom

Big Boogie is an American rapper who has captured the audience with his Southern trap style of rapping. His albums such as Underrated and REDRUM Wizard have significantly marked the music scene. Boogie's road to fame has been paved with resilience, hard work, and dedication to breaking barriers in the music industry.

Big Boogie performs onstage during CMG Gangsta Art Tour (L). Boogie flaunts cash at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Arrivals at Drai’s Beach Club (R). Photo: Prince Williams (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Boogie's real name is John Lotts.

Boogie's dad passed away when he was in 10th grade.

He is signed to the Collective Music Group (CMG) record.

He started his music journey in 2017.

His breakthrough in music came in 2021 after releasing the album Underrated.

Profile summary

Real name John Lotts Nickname Big Boogie Gender Male Date of birth 4 November 1996 Age 28 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Tallulah, Louisiana, United States Current residence Atlanta, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 4 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Carmen Pritchett Children 1 Profession Rapper Instagram @big_boogie_music TikTok @bigboogieofficial X (Twitter) @big_boogie__R4L Facebook @BigBoogieR4L

Big Boogie's biography

Big Boogie's real name is John Lotts. He was born in Tallulah, Louisiana, United States, and moved with his family to Frayser, Memphis, USA, when he was a teenager. The rapper was in 10th grade when his dad died.

In an interview with DJ Smallz, Boogie narrated how his father died while he was speaking to him on the phone. In early 2019, he composed a song for his father, but has yet to release it.

The American rapper was raised alongside his siblings, some being his two sisters Alex McKinley and Joanna, and a brother named Brandon Webber. His sister Joanna, died after she was hit by a bus, while his brother Brandon was killed by the police in 2019.

Top-5 facts about Big Boogie. Photo: Prince Williams/Getty Images (modified by author)

Boogie talked about his brother's death when he was asked during an interview with iHeartRadio about the title of his album '12 4'. He stated:

12-4 is my brother Brandon’s birthday. He got killed by the police so I wanted to name the song 12-4 for his birthday on December 4th. Every time I hear it, I’m thinking of him. It’s like he’s telling me ‘Let’s go!

What is Big Boogie's age?

The American rapper is 28 years old as of February 2025. He was born on 4 November 1996, making his zodiac sign Scorpio.

Career

Boogie is a rapper whose journey into music began in high school, where he was always on rhythm. One of his school teachers got him in the school band, and he became a drummer. But what made him to start rapping was his friends in the neighbourhood. He said:

I was always dancing, I always had rhythm. My teacher made me get in band because I was so bad in school, skipping class and all that. They saw something in me before I saw it.

He added:

My neighborhood made me rap, really. They were like, ‘You can rap, you sound good. It fits you.’ So I started rapping, and my neighborhood got behind me, when I started doing my first little shows.

Rapper Big Boogie performs onstage during the 2022 Spring Music Fest. Photo: Paras Griffin

Big Boogie began his professional music career in 2017, after releasing his debut mixtape, Definition of Pain, which had a song Life Story that was a local hit. The following year, he released a popular single, Let Me Know.

In 2020, Big signed to Yo Gotti's label Collective Music Group (CMG) Records and released his label debut album Final Nightmare in the same year. The following year, he released Underrated album which consists of hit songs such as Pop Out that peaked at number 11 on the Urban Mainstream charts.

Additionally, the album generated over 200 million streams on its way to RIAA gold certification. He has also released other albums such as Definition of Big Dude, REDRUM Wizard, and ETHER. In his career, Big has collaborated with rappers like Gloria Hallelujah aka GloRilla, Lola Brooke, 42 Dugg, Bankroll Jizzle, YTB Fatt, and DJ Drama.

Rapper Big Boogie performs at Little Caesars Arena. Photo: Scott Legato (modified by author)

Below are some of his popular tracks.

Tweak Out

BOP

Home Girl

Calling My Phone

Enough Talking

Wop Wop

Heal My Scars

Kush Breath

Mental Healing

Only You

Members Intro

Left Right

Halloween

Who is Big Boogie's girlfriend?

The hip-hop star is in a romantic relationship with Carmen Pritchett. Big Boogie and Carmen went public in August 2024. The two have sometimes been performing and touring together. For instance, they were together at the North Carolina concert in September 2024.

Carmen is a social media influencer who co-started Carmen and Corey, a popular YouTube channel, alongside her former fiancé Cory Pritchett Jr. Carmen and Corey Pritchett Jr. share two sons.

Big Boogie visits SiriusXM Studios. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Additionally, Boogie has one daughter called Raya Joi Lotts with his baby mama Reauna, a rapper. His daughter was born on 18 December 2019. She has been a great inspiration for him to work hard. In the aforementioned interview with iHeartRadio, he said the following about his daughter:

Yeah. It's like on my new song "Outside" I just put out on the second day of the New Year. I said "I had a daughter as soon I made it. I'm a great pops." You feel what I'm saying? As soon I took off, my daughter was born. It was amazing to me. So my daughter came from my career. I can't do nothing but go crazy for my career because she came from it. I feel like if I ain't never go hard in my career, I would've never met her. So that's how I look at it. That's why I'm so crazy about my career.

FAQs

Who is Big Boogie? He is an American rapper known for his Southern rap style. How old is Big Boogie? He is 28 years old as of February 2025. What is Big Boogie the rapper's real name? His real name is John Lotts. What part of Louisiana is Big Boogie from? He hails from Tallulah, Louisiana, United States. How did Big Boogie get famous? The hip-hop star became popular for releasing hit albums such as Underrated, Final Nightmare, and REDRUM Wizard. Who is Big Boogie signed with? He is signed to Yo Gotti's label, CMG Records. Does Big Boogie have a girlfriend? He is dating Carmen Pritchett, a social media personality. Who is Big Boogie's daughter? He has a daughter named Raya Joi Lotts.

Big Boogie is a rapper from the United States. His journey from the streets to global stardom as an entertainer has grown despite encountering numerous challenges. He has released several hit tracks such as Pop Out, Mental Healing, and Heal My Scars.

