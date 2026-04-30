A Nigerian man has shared a WhatsApp chat with his friend in South Africa discussing his experience with xenophobia concerns

The friend explained that such issues were mostly happening in major cities while responding to the idea of returning to Nigeria

He spoke about his living conditions to the man in Nigeria, stirring massive mixed reactions on social media

A Nigerian man has stirred reactions online after sharing a WhatsApp conversation with his friend living in South Africa amid ongoing xenophobia concerns.

The man, identified as Dr Afo, posted a screenshot of the chat on X on April 29, 2026, to provide insight into the situation on the ground.

A Nigerian man shares the response of his friend in South Africa, amid "crisis". Photo credit: Dr Afo/X

Source: Twitter

In the conversation, the Nigerian man had checked on his friend in SA, asking if the reported xenophobia incidents had reached his area. In response, the friend explained that such issues were mostly happening in major cities, adding that he lived in a rural area where he felt safe.

“We are in the rural areas and nobody knows we are Nigerian. Everywhere good,” the friend said.

South Africa is home to one of the largest Nigerian communities on the African continent, with tens of thousands living across major cities such as Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban, as well as in smaller towns and rural areas.

Xenophobic tensions have flared periodically over the years, often targeting foreign nationals, particularly those from other African countries, and typically peaking in economically stressed periods. Human rights organisations have repeatedly called on the South African government to do more to protect immigrant communities.

Nigerian man defends life in South Africa

However, the conversation took a different turn when the Nigerian man suggested that his friend should consider returning to Nigeria temporarily until the situation improves.

Reacting to this, the friend dismissed the idea and expressed strong opinions about living conditions in Nigeria compared to South Africa.

According to him, he had enjoyed a stable electricity supply since relocating, with power not going off for over a year.

He also criticised the economic situation in Nigeria, claiming that life in South Africa was significantly better.

He said in the X post:

"Light has not blinked since I got here over 1 year ago. So I should come to that country where I was busy squatting around and can't afford to feed myself. Die na die abeg. Forget what you're seeing on the news o. South Africa is 1000 better than Nigeria."

A Nigerian man in South Africa replies his friend who told him to return back to Nigeria amid Xenophobia crisis. Photo credit: Dr Afo/X

Source: Twitter

Reactions as Nigerian in South Africa speaks

Legit.ng collected reactions from X users who saw the post. Some of the comments are below.

@loochiiee said:

"Until the post goes viral and they start attacking those in the rural areas… some of y’all are quite senseless tbh."

@rocksinogen said:

"😂😂😂😂 Nothing fit move that guy."

@chukwu_ebu30900 said:

"He is not lying to you. Na who never leave Nigeria 🇳🇬 before go think say Nigeria 🇳🇬 na country."

@Peace_Makarr said:

"Now you've confirmed that you are living in a sh!thole. I told ya."

@dalekszy said:

"Walai, we've not had light for 5days now, not even a blink."

@Adathebeloved said:

"He's right. Why will he come back to Nigeria that he don't know what will keee him."

@Hazainsart said:

"Ommo light never blink for one year in a rural area, hmmmm. Nigeria."

@Southadude said:

"Lmao glad your brother admits even rural South Africa is 1000 times better than Nigeria!"

See the X post below:

Two Nigerians killed in SA crisis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that two Nigerians have been killed in South Africa amid escalating xenophobic tensions.

The Consul-General demanded a thorough investigation into the deaths of Emmanuel and Andrew.

Ninikanwa Okey-Uche warned against negative profiling of Nigerians as criminals.

Source: Legit.ng