The evolution of Maleek Milton from aspiring actor to Nollywood sensation
Emeka Miltons Alumona, popular as Maleek Milton, is a Nollywood actor, entrepreneur, and TV personality. He is widely known for his role in the film The Confused Prince. His evolution from aspiring actor to Nollywood sensation is a result of his hard work, resilience, and dedication to breaking barriers in the industry.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Emeka Miltons Alumona
|Nickname
|Maleek Milton
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|11 July 1983
|Age
|41 years old (as of February 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|Enugu State, Nigeria
|State of origin
|Enugu State
|Tribe
|Igbo
|Current residence
|Lagos, Nigeria
|Nationality
|Nigerian
|Ethnicity
|African
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'8"
|Height in centimetres
|173
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Black
|Siblings
|3
|Relationship status
|Single
|Children
|1 (alleged)
|Profession
|Actor, entrepreneur, television personality
Maleek Milton's biography
The Nollywood actor was born in Enugu State, Nigeria. What is Maleek Milton's tribe? He is a Nigerian citizen from the Igbo tribe.
The actor was raised alongside his three siblings, two brothers and a sister. His sister is Mandy Lumona, the CEO of Lumona Beauty Skincare Cosmetics. One of his brothers is called Nuelz Anthony.
What is Maleek Milton's age?
The TV personality is 41 years old as of February 2025. He was born on 11 July 1983, making his zodiac sign Cancer.
Career
Maleek Milton is an actor, entrepreneur, and TV personality. According to his LinkedIn account, he has been in the entertainment industry since 2009. He made his big screen debut for his role in My Carelessness.
The actor advanced and played significant roles in Nollywood productions such as Female Police, My Beautiful Wife is All a Lie, Local Liar, Audio Money, The Fears and Scars of a Woman, Yahoo King, and Prince of Fall for Me.
His breakthrough came following his role in the film The Confused Prince. Maleek's talent has enabled him to work with notable Nigerian actors like Ekene Umenwa, Destiny Etiko, Ngozi Nzeonu, Stephen Odimgbe, Chizzy Alichi, Regina Daniels, Luchy Donalds, Joseph Daniels, Ken Erics, and Sonia Uche.
According to his IMDb profile, here are some of his acting credits.
|Year
|Movie/TV show
|Role
|2024
|My Madam & 1
|Nonso
|2023
|The Unlucky
|Desmond
|2023
|Dark Angels
|Bossman
|2023
|Wet and Wild
|Bernard
|2023
|Chase to the Grave
|2022
|Wanted by All
|Obinna
|2021
|The Cab Ladies
|Isusu Na Isusu
|2021
|Beautiful
|Cruz
|2021
|Clandestine
|2020
|Posh Battle
Aside from acting, Milton is a businessman. He is the CEO of the M&M Group.
Is Maleek Milton married?
The Nollywood actor is unmarried and has never married. He keeps his love life under wraps. However, in 2024, he revealed during an interview that he had a crush on Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko. Here is what he said as reported by Royalblogofficial on Threads:
Destiny Etiko has been my dream girl and I had to approach her and explain things to her, but she told me she wasn't ready for marriage and I respect her decision and I moved forward.
According to several sources, Maleek is alleged to have a daughter, but the rumour is yet to be substantiated. The mother of the said baby is also unknown.
FAQs
- Who is Maleek Milton? He is a Nigerian actor, entrepreneur, and TV personality.
- What is Maleek Milton's date of birth? He was born on 11 July 1983.
- Which state is Maleek Milton from? He is from Enugu State, Nigeria.
- What is Maleek Milton's village? He hails from the village of Enugu State, Nigeria.
- What is Maleek Milton's real name? The actor's real name is Emeka Miltons Alumona.
- Who are Maleek Milton's siblings? The Nigerian entrepreneur has three siblings: two brothers, one of whom is Nuelz Anthony, and a sister, Mandy Lumona.
- Who is Maleek Milton's daughter? He is alleged to have a daughter but hasn't disclosed her name.
Maleek Milton is a Nollywood actor, businessman, and TV personality who has starred in numerous movies and television series, including Female Police, Drop of Tears, Chase to the Grave, and My Madam & 1. His journey from aspiring actor to Nollywood sensation resulted from hard work and patience.
