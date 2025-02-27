The evolution of Maleek Milton from aspiring actor to Nollywood sensation

Emeka Miltons Alumona, popular as Maleek Milton, is a Nollywood actor, entrepreneur, and TV personality. He is widely known for his role in the film The Confused Prince. His evolution from aspiring actor to Nollywood sensation is a result of his hard work, resilience, and dedication to breaking barriers in the industry.

Key takeaways

Maleek Milton, born Emeka Miltons Alumona , is a Nollywood actor and entrepreneur.

, is a Nollywood actor and entrepreneur. His breakthrough role came in The Confused Prince , solidifying his place in the industry.

came in , solidifying his place in the industry. He has acted alongside top Nollywood stars like Destiny Etiko and Regina Daniels.

Besides acting, he is the CEO of M&M Group, showcasing his business acumen.

Profile summary

Full name Emeka Miltons Alumona Nickname Maleek Milton Gender Male Date of birth 11 July 1983 Age 41 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Enugu State, Nigeria State of origin Enugu State Tribe Igbo Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Black Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Children 1 (alleged) Profession Actor, entrepreneur, television personality

Maleek Milton's biography

The Nollywood actor was born in Enugu State, Nigeria. What is Maleek Milton's tribe? He is a Nigerian citizen from the Igbo tribe.

The actor was raised alongside his three siblings, two brothers and a sister. His sister is Mandy Lumona, the CEO of Lumona Beauty Skincare Cosmetics. One of his brothers is called Nuelz Anthony.

What is Maleek Milton's age?

The TV personality is 41 years old as of February 2025. He was born on 11 July 1983, making his zodiac sign Cancer.

Career

Maleek Milton is an actor, entrepreneur, and TV personality. According to his LinkedIn account, he has been in the entertainment industry since 2009. He made his big screen debut for his role in My Carelessness.

The actor advanced and played significant roles in Nollywood productions such as Female Police, My Beautiful Wife is All a Lie, Local Liar, Audio Money, The Fears and Scars of a Woman, Yahoo King, and Prince of Fall for Me.

His breakthrough came following his role in the film The Confused Prince. Maleek's talent has enabled him to work with notable Nigerian actors like Ekene Umenwa, Destiny Etiko, Ngozi Nzeonu, Stephen Odimgbe, Chizzy Alichi, Regina Daniels, Luchy Donalds, Joseph Daniels, Ken Erics, and Sonia Uche.

According to his IMDb profile, here are some of his acting credits.

Year Movie/TV show Role 2024 My Madam & 1 Nonso 2023 The Unlucky Desmond 2023 Dark Angels Bossman 2023 Wet and Wild Bernard 2023 Chase to the Grave 2022 Wanted by All Obinna 2021 The Cab Ladies Isusu Na Isusu 2021 Beautiful Cruz 2021 Clandestine 2020 Posh Battle

Aside from acting, Milton is a businessman. He is the CEO of the M&M Group.

Is Maleek Milton married?

The Nollywood actor is unmarried and has never married. He keeps his love life under wraps. However, in 2024, he revealed during an interview that he had a crush on Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko. Here is what he said as reported by Royalblogofficial on Threads:

Destiny Etiko has been my dream girl and I had to approach her and explain things to her, but she told me she wasn't ready for marriage and I respect her decision and I moved forward.

According to several sources, Maleek is alleged to have a daughter, but the rumour is yet to be substantiated. The mother of the said baby is also unknown.

FAQs

Who is Maleek Milton? He is a Nigerian actor, entrepreneur, and TV personality. What is Maleek Milton's date of birth? He was born on 11 July 1983. Which state is Maleek Milton from? He is from Enugu State, Nigeria. What is Maleek Milton's village? He hails from the village of Enugu State, Nigeria. What is Maleek Milton's real name? The actor's real name is Emeka Miltons Alumona. Who are Maleek Milton's siblings? The Nigerian entrepreneur has three siblings: two brothers, one of whom is Nuelz Anthony, and a sister, Mandy Lumona. Who is Maleek Milton's daughter? He is alleged to have a daughter but hasn't disclosed her name.

Maleek Milton is a Nollywood actor, businessman, and TV personality who has starred in numerous movies and television series, including Female Police, Drop of Tears, Chase to the Grave, and My Madam & 1. His journey from aspiring actor to Nollywood sensation resulted from hard work and patience.

