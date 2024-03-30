Where is Amirah Watson from 'Missing: Dead or Alive' today?

Amirah Watson is the daughter of Mansoor Watson and Tynesha Brooks. She hit the headlines when her story was aired in the Netflix true-crime series Missing: Dead or Alive? The four-part series explores the cases of missing people in Columbia, South Carolina. Where is Amirah Watson from Missing: Dead or Alive?

Amirah Watson disappeared in February 2020. According to the television show Missing: Dead or Alive?, she was kidnapped by her mother, Tynesha Brooks. She was last seen after Mansoor dropped her off at her mother's for a 72-hour visitation.

Profile summary

Full name Amirah Watson Gender Female Date of birth 5 June 2009 Age 14 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth North Carolina, United States Current residence South Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Tynesha Brooks Father Mansoor Watson Stepmother Sheena Watson Siblings 1

Who is Amirah Watson?

The young girl was born on 5 June 2009 to Mansoor and Tynesha Brooks. She is an American national of African-American ethnicity. Her parents separated when she was nine years old. As of writing, she is 14 years old.

What happened with Amirah Watson?

The true story of Amirah Watson, the missing child, was aired by an American investigative series, Missing: Dead or Alive? The story starts when her father, Mansoor, reported the ten-year-old daughter's and her mother's disappearance. He noted that his ex-partner, who is Amirah's birth mother, had taken her.

The young girl was last seen on 31 January 2020 in Dillon County, South Carolina. This is where Mansoor handed her over to Tynesha. The mother and daughter were to spend 72 hours together for the visitation rights.

Unfortunately, Tynesha did not return Amirah as agreed, nor did she answer Mansoor's calls. He decided to drive to her house only to find an empty house.

Amirah's father dialled 911 immediately and reported the disappearance. The police started their investigation by trying to locate the missing girl and her mother. The search was unsuccessful, and that is when they issued a warrant of arrest against her for kidnapping her daughter.

Was Amirah Watson found?

The police continued and called Tynesha's sister, Jackie McKee, who told them she could have gone to a relative's house in Atlanta. Jackie defended her sister, alleging that Mansoor was abusive when they lived together.

The missing girl was found after over a month of the search. The police got information that Amirah Watson and Tynesha Brooks were in Atlanta, Georgia. According to The Sun, the police rescued the girl and her mother was arrested and transferred to Dillon County to face the law.

Where is Amirah Watson today?

In May 2023, an , Missing: Dead or Alive? premiered, airing Amirah Watson's case. Towards the end of the show, it is revealed that she was rescued and reunited with her father, Mansoor. They live in South Carolina with her stepmother, Shena, and have lived privately.

FAQs

Who is Amira Watson? She is a girl who went missing in 2020 after being kidnapped by her biological mother. What happened to Amira from Missing: Dead or Alive? She was found in Atlanta, Georgia, with her mother. Who is Amirah Watson's father? Her father is Mansoor Watson. Who is Amirah Watson's mother? Her mother is Tynesha Brooks. Where is Amirah Watson now? She is with her father, Mansoor Watson. Where does Amirah Watson live? Amirah Watson lives with her father in South Carolina. Is Missing: Dead or Alive based on actual events? The Netflix series is a true crime show based on real-life events.

Amirah Watson was kidnapped by her mother in 2020. She is the daughter of Mansoor and Tynesha Brooks. Her story was aired in the Netflix true-crime series Missing: Dead or Alive. Amira was rescued in 2023 and lives with her father in South Carolina.

