Terrorists killed five worshippers abducted from ECWA Omugo church amid rising insecurity in Kwara state

The affected community reportedly paid N20 million ransom, yet the abductors demanded N300 million for the release of the remaining victims

Three remaining captives are in critical condition as insecurity escalates with multiple recent attacks in Kwara state

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Omugo, Kwara state - Terrorists have reportedly killed five of the eight worshippers abducted from the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Omugo, Ifelodun local government area (LGA) of Kwara state.

According to a report by Vanguard on Wednesday evening, June 3, the revelation was made by an escaped abductee.

Terrorists reportedly kill five of eight ECWA worshippers abducted in Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led Kwara state. Photo credit: @RealAARahman

Source: Twitter

Recall that in March, suspected bandits invaded the ECWA branch during a weekly service and abducted worshippers.

Despite prior deployment of military and paramilitary units, supported by air surveillance, the attack still occurred.

A joint security team comprising police, military personnel, and forest guards later reportedly rescued three victims unhurt, while others remained in captivity, according to the Kwara State Police Command.

Police spokesperson Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi confirmed the earlier rescue operation, describing it as a swift and coordinated response.

Reverend Sunday Omole, the minister-in-charge of ECWA Omugo in Oro-Ago, had in May appealed to the federal government to expedite efforts to secure the release of the remaining victims.

He disclosed that the community had already paid N20 million and provided goods worth over N300,000, yet the abductors refused to release the victims and demanded an additional N300 million ransom.

Omole added that the attackers appeared intent on exploiting the community.

Bandits kill 5 ECWA worshippers

The latest report of the deaths of five worshippers, including the pastor’s wife, was contained in a new update from Rev. Omole.

It reads:

“It is with deep pain in my heart that I inform the church, families and individual concerned in regard to the 8 people that were abducted from ECWA OMUGO on 22nd of March, 2026.

“We received one of our sons, Mr Sunday Bakare also abducted over a month ago. He escaped and brought the following news that only 3 out of 8 of our people are remaining with the kidnappers. The remaining 5 have gone to be with the Lord.

“They are:

Elder Chief David Omopariola, Chief Joseph Ibitoye Afariogun, Mrs Iyabo Aniyi, Elder Joshua Akanbi Adeyemi and Mrs. Rachel Oluwaremilekun Omole(his wife)

The statement added:

“Brethren, let’s know that God knows why He allows this to happen. The great comforter will comfort us in Jesus name.

"The prayers of the saints in the beginning of the church also worked and answered still they had martyrs. John 16:33 says (NIV) “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace . In this world you will have trouble . But take heart! I have overcome the world.” Heaven is our home and Gain. Let’s reason as child of God as we navigate this moment. God bless you, and comfort you all in Jesus name, Amen."

Kwara state under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq faces worsening insecurity amid a rising wave of violent attacks across several communities. Photo credit: @RealAARahman

Source: Twitter

Kwara insecurity deepens amid attacks

Furthermore, it was gathered that the three remaining worshippers are in critical condition, while the escapee is currently receiving medical attention at a private hospital in Omu-Aran.

The incident in Omugo comes amid rising insecurity in Kwara state, including a series of attacks in Kaiama, Edu, and Patigi LGAs that have left several people dead and displaced hundreds.

Legit.ng had reported attacks in the Woro and Nuku communities, where over 176 people were killed and multiple abductions were recorded in early February. Residents of Omugo and surrounding communities have since expressed fear and frustration.

Bandits kill 17 in Sokoto

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than 17 people, including seven visitors who had travelled for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, were killed when bandits attacked Dangulbi community in Tureta LGA of Sokoto state.

Residents said the attackers, numbering in the hundreds and riding on motorcycles, invaded the community, firing indiscriminately, looting shops and forcing villagers to flee into nearby forests.

Residents narrated that the bandits remained in the community, preventing funeral rites.

Source: Legit.ng