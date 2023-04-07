Heather Taras’ biography: what is known about Daymond John’s wife?

Heather Taras gained prominence after her relationship with Daymond John, the CEO of FUBU, became public. She is reportedly a professional nurse, and lately, she has been establishing herself as an Instagram model. What else would love you love to know about Daymond John’s wife?

Daymond John’s wife, Heather Taras, is a former nurse. Photo: @heather_john on Instagram (modified by author)

Heather Taras has been married to Daymond John for approximately five years, and they have a one child. She is a social media influencer and has garnered a considerable following on Instagram, where she shares modelling and lifestyle pictures while endorsing various fashion and beauty brands.

Profile summary

Full name Heather Taras Gender Female Date of birth 5 February 1984 Age 39 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, USA Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-28-38 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-97 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Relationship status Married Partner Daymond John Children 1 Profession Entrepreneur, rising social media influencer Net worth $1 million - $5 million Instagram @heather_john

Heather Taras’ biography

She was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, United States of America. Heather Taras’ parents are Brooklyn natives, and she occasionally shares their pictures on social media. She grew up alongside an older brother who passed away.

She is an American national of mixed ethnicity. Where does Heather John live now? She resides with her family in New York City, New York, USA.

What is Heather Taras’ age?

Heather John is 39 years old as of 2023. She was born on 5 February 1984. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What does Heather Taras do for a living?

Daymond John’s wife is reportedly a professional nurse but no longer practices the profession. She instead chose to pursue her passion for fashion, beauty, and modelling. Her modelling pictures donning different outfits on Instagram have attracted the attention of many netizens.

Currently, she boasts over 20K followers. Besides fashion and beauty, the Instagram model endorses brands such as Aroma 360 and Breville.

What is Heather Taras’ net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. Her primary source of income is seemingly brand endorsements on social media. On the other hand, her husband is worth a whopping $350 million.

Is Daymond John still married?

The FUBU founder and CEO is still married to Taras. The couple allegedly met and began dating in 2012, and on 22 September 2016, they got engaged while taping the American TV series Shark Tank.

They tied the knot in a private wedding in 2018. Daymond John and Heather Taras have been together for approximately eleven years but have been married for five years.

Does Heather Taras have kids?

Daymond John and his wife, Heather Taras, are parents to one child, Minka Jagger John, born on 2 March 2016. Heather John’s daughter turned seven on 2 March 2023. Taras is also stepmother to Daymond’s other two children, Yasmeen and Destiny John.

Heather Taras’ height and weight

The Instagram model stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-28-38 inches (86-71-97 centimetres).

Fast facts about Heather Taras

Heather Taras became famous following his relationship with FUBU owner Daymond John. The two have been an item since 2012 and are proud parents of a single child. They reside in New York City, New York, USA.

