A Nigerian father recently called off the introduction ceremony between his daughter and her suitor over a ‘red flag’

It was gathered that the father was unimpressed with the suitor during their meeting, especially because of a specific behaviour he displayed

Social media users who came across the post on TikTok had differing views about the father’s decision to cancel the wedding plans

A Nigerian father sparked debate online after he terminated the introduction ceremony between his daughter and her intended partner.

The decision followed a meeting that left him unsettled about the young man’s attitude.

Nigerian father cancels daughter's plan to get married. Photo credit: John M Lund Photography, Richard Drury/ Getty Images. Depicted persons have no relationship with story. Photos for illustration.

Source: Getty Images

Man cancels daughter's introduction

What was meant to be a formal step towards marriage ended abruptly when the parent judged the suitor’s conduct to be a warning sign he could not ignore.

The story was shared by an X user identified as @DrOlusesan on the platform.

According to the narration, the father’s disapproval stemmed from an incident during the visit.

While the father was washing his vehicle, the suitor acknowledged him with a greeting and continued on his way without offering assistance. The father interpreted that action as an indication of character.

He reasoned that just as families assessed a woman’s suitability through her behaviour at her partner’s home, a man’s willingness to help with domestic tasks revealed his readiness for marriage.

Nigerian father notices worrying behaviour after monitoring daughter's suitor. Photo credit: Iryna Veklich/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The post read:

"A father called off the introduction ceremony between his daughter and the man she had agreed to marry because the guy greeted him and walked past while he was washing his car without offering to help. He sees this as a red flag, and his rationale to his daughter is that, just as women are expected to show they are wife material when they visit their prospective in-laws, a man who would not help your father wash a car would not help you in the kitchen during marriage. Is this argument valid?"

Reactions as man cancels daughter's introduction

Nigerians who encountered the post on TikTok reacted with divided opinions regarding the father’s choice to halt the wedding arrangements.

Some supported his stance and argued that small gestures often reflected deeper values and responsibility.

Others questioned whether ending an engagement over a single act was cool.

Idrees said:

"The father overracted, but the fiancé made a huge cultural blunder. In our society, respect and home training are everything. Walking past your future father-in-law while he is sweating and washing a car without offering to help is a major sign of disrespect."

Charles said:

"Tbh, there are no right or wrong answers here.How a Yoruba man sees this issue would be remarkably different from how an Ibo or Hausa would likely see it. Then again does the boy have a NEPO or LAPO upbringing? This is crucial also. NEPO would walk past as he grew up knowing there is someone paid to handle such menial tasks and he would not even give assisting the man any thought. A LAPO boy would by default take over the task."

Peters said:

"What is good and expected from a wife to be, is and should be expected from a husband to be. Imagine a lady sees her mother inlaw to be but offers no helping hand even in disguise. There will be emergency wife review meetings from the family."

Streetz King added:

"I be old school o, in my 40s but I ain't washing anybodys car cos I want to marry his daughter. Just me sha highest is e ku ise sir. If his tire went flat I will gladly change it in a jiffy but I ain't washing any car sir."

See the post below:

Lady nearly cancels her introduction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady got so tensed on her introduction day that she almost cancelled the event on the D-day.

In an emotional video posted on TikTok, the lady's best friend quickly stepped in to talk to her and make her feel relaxed.

Source: Legit.ng