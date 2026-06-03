The Federal Government has launched new guidelines for connecting solar mini-grids to electricity distribution networks across Nigeria

The framework aims to improve electricity access and ensure safe and reliable integration of mini-grids into the national power system

Stakeholders said the guidelines will boost investor confidence, reduce regulatory uncertainties, and accelerate Nigeria’s energy transition efforts

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The federal government has introduced a new set of guidelines designed to ensure the safe and efficient connection of solar mini-grids to Nigeria’s electricity distribution networks, a move aimed at boosting renewable energy adoption and expanding access to power across the country.

The guidelines were officially launched in Abuja by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), Olusegun Adesayo, who described the framework as a significant step towards building a safer, more reliable and sustainable electricity sector.

FG described the framework as a significant step towards building a safer, more reliable and sustainable electricity sector. Photo credit: StateHouse, Ijeh Williams

Source: UGC

According to Vanguard, Adesayo said solar mini-grids have become an increasingly important solution for providing electricity to communities that remain outside the reach of the national grid, making it necessary to establish clear technical and operational standards for their integration.

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported that the FG proposed spending about N30.34 billion on solar mini-grids, inverters and related renewable energy solutions for ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in the 2026 budget.

New standards to safeguard grid stability

Adesayo explained that the guidelines outline detailed procedures, technical requirements, interconnection models and operational standards that will govern how solar mini-grids connect to existing distribution networks.

He noted that the framework is designed to ensure that the integration of renewable energy systems does not compromise grid stability, power quality, system reliability or public safety.

Beyond the technical benefits, the guidelines are also expected to reduce uncertainties faced by investors and project developers while promoting stronger collaboration among electricity distribution companies, mini-grid operators, regulators and other industry stakeholders.

The NEMSA chief added that the framework is aligned with the provisions of the Electricity Act 2023, the Mini-Grid Regulations 2026 and internationally recognised standards, including those established by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

Renewable energy as key to power expansion

Speaking at the event, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Power, Mahmuda Mamman, represented by Director of Distribution, Mustapha Abba, highlighted the growing role of renewable energy in Nigeria’s electricity sector.

He said solar mini-grids are crucial for increasing electricity access, strengthening energy security and supporting sustainable economic development.

The guidelines will promote stronger collaboration among DisCos, mini-grid operators, regulators and other industry stakeholders. Photo credit: Rural Electrification Agency, Templars Law

Source: UGC

According to him, the new guidelines provide a clear technical and operational framework that will enable effective coordination between mini-grid operators and existing distribution infrastructure while maintaining safety and reliability across the network.

Mamman added that the framework would help improve investor confidence, minimise regulatory and technical uncertainties and facilitate the long-term integration of renewable energy solutions into Nigeria’s power system.

Tinubu approves solar projects in universities, hospitals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved N68.7 billion for key electricity projects in universities and teaching hospitals across Nigeria.

Authorities stated that the projects reflect the government’s commitment to ensuring a steady electricity supply in vital sectors, such as education and healthcare.

The university project involves engineering, procurement, and construction under the Energising Education Programme, led by the Rural Electrification Agency.

Source: Legit.ng