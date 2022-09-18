Sabrina Carpenter’s boyfriend timeline: who has she dated?

Who is Sabrina Carpenter’s boyfriend? She has captured the hearts of Disney Channel viewers since she played Maya Hart in Girl Meets World. Although she shares a lot about her life online, she prefers to keep her dating life largely private. Nonetheless, she has been romantically linked to different stars.

Born in 1999 in Pennsylvania, United States, Carpenter Carpenter started singing at age 10. She became famous as an actress, singer and songwriter under the Disney Channel and won two Radio Disney Music awards for her music. She is known to draw lyrical inspiration from her real life, which makes her music relatable to her fans.

Sabrina Carpenter’s boyfriend's timeline

Who is Sabrina Carpenter in a relationship with? She is rumoured to be dating actor Dylan O’Brien after they were reportedly spotted together. The actress has, however, been linked to different guys throughout her career, most of whom she has worked with. Here are the guys the actress has dated and rumoured to have been with.

Sabrina Carpenter and Bradley Steven Perry

The actress met Bradley Steven Perry in 2014 while both starred in various Disney Channel shows. The Good Luck Charlie actor was her first known boyfriend. She revealed that Bradley had asked her out through a message in a bottle.

They were together for close to a year before their breakup in August 2015. Bradley posted passive-aggressive tweets, causing fans to suspect that they split because of Bradley’s jealous nature. They have never spoken up about what happened between them.

Sabrina Carpenter and Bradley Simpson

In 2017, the actress was rumoured to be in a relationship with British singer Bradley Simpson. This came after she went on tour with his band and shared photos online. However, Carpenter set the record straight in an interview with Seventeen, saying they completely ignored the rumours.

Sabrina Carpenter and Corey Fogelmanis

Carpenter was linked to Corey Fogelmanis in 2018, following their great on-screen chemistry on Girl Meets World. However, this also turned out to be just a rumour. She clarified the rumour with a birthday message addressed to Corey. She called him a great friend and emphasised that she loved him platonically.

Griffin Gluck and Sabrina Carpenter's relationship

Sabrina and Griffin met while filming their 2019 Netflix movie Tall Girl. Shortly after, they started sharing pictures on social media, causing fans to speculate that they were dating.

However, the two never publicly confirmed their relationship status. They stopped sharing photos of each other around January 2020. By August 2020, they were reported to have officially broken up.

Sabrina Carpenter and Jordan Fisher

Sabrina starred alongside Jordan Fisher in the 2020 Netflix movie Work It. Their characters, Quinn and Jake, shared so much on-screen that fans thought they were together in real life. However, Jordan was engaged to Ellie Woods, and Sabrina was dating Griffin Gluck at the time. Sabrina and Jordan have never been romantically involved in real life.

Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter's relationship timeline

The actress was also romantically involved with Joshua Bassett between 2020 and 2022. Their relationship was faced with many controversies over the period, with Olivia Rodrigo appearing in the picture.

2020: Dating rumours emerge

Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter first met in June 2020. They went together to a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles, California, sparking dating rumours. They fueled the gossip in November when they dressed in matching Halloween costumes. They were also photographed having lunch together.

Between 2019 and early 2020, fans believed Joshua was dating singer Olivia Rodrigo. The two played love interests, Ricky and Nini, in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Although they never confirmed their relationship, they spoke of each other fondly, causing fans to draw wrong conclusions.

January 2021 to August 2021: Love triangle drama with Olivia Rodrigo

In January 2021, Olivia released a single, Drivers License, where she talks about an unnamed ex moving on with someone new. Fans concluded that the song was about Joshua and Sabrina, as Rodrigo refers to a blonde girl in the lyrics.

Two weeks later, Sabrina released a single, Skin, which seemed to respond to Rodrigo’s single. Her lyrics seemed to address the ‘blonde girl’ remark and to make veiled driving references, considering the title of Rodrigo’s song.

Amidst all the drama, Bassett came forth in an interview with ET Canada, asking fans to focus on the music. He called Rodrigo and Carpenter talented and said they had much to offer aside from the gossip. The pair continued to work together, though they never confirmed being in a romantic relationship.

September 2021 to 2022: Joshua and Sabrina goes separate ways

In September 2021, the actress posted a TikTok video in which she teased a breakup. Three months later, in December, Joshua confirmed that he was single in an interview with GQ.

Both singers have since released songs that fans think are about each other. Sabrina and Olivia were spotted chatting at the Met Gala in May 2022, causing fans to conclude that they had buried the hatchet. Sabrina's latest album, Emails I Can't Send, vaguely addresses the drama, revealing that she received death threats from Olivia’s fans.

Who is Sabrina Carpenter dating now?

Sabrina is rumoured to be in a relationship with Teen Wolf star Dylan O’Brien. On 12th September 2022, witnesses allegedly spotted them locking lips in New York City. However, neither of them has addressed the rumours at the time of writing.

FAQs

Is Sabrina Carpenter single? Dylan O’Brien is rumoured to be Sabrina Carpenter’s boyfriend after they were allegedly spotted kissing in New York City. However, they haven't confirmed the rumours. Are Sabrina Carpenter and Griffin Gluck still together? No, they reportedly broke up in August 2020. Did Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter date? Although they were linked for over a year, they never officially confirmed that they were in a relationship. Are Sabrina and Joshua still together in 2022? No, the pair broke up in September 2021, which Sabrina announced in a cryptic message on TikTok. Who is Sabrina Carpenter’s husband? The singer is not married as of 2022. Did Jordan Fisher and Sabrina Carpenter ever date? No, the pair only played love interests in the Netflix movie Work It.

Sabrina Carpenter’s boyfriend is currently rumoured to be Dylan O’Brien, but they have neither confirmed nor denied the rumours. The Girl Meets World star often keeps her love life private but has been at the centre of public romantic drama over recent years.

