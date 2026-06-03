Lateef Adedimeji has publicly challenged the Nigerian government to take immediate action to secure the release of the Oyo kidnapping victims

The new father questioned why innocent young children have become vulnerable targets for criminals while politicians focus on their upcoming election campaigns

His emotional post drew attention online as fans and supporters praised him for using his voice to share the plight of the affected children and teachers

Nollywood star Lateef Adedimeji has urged the Nigerian government to act swiftly in securing the release of schoolchildren and teachers kidnapped during the May 15 terrorist attack in Oyo State.

The actor, who recently welcomed triplets, expressed deep concern over the worsening insecurity and the vulnerability of classrooms that should be safe spaces for learning.

Lateef Adedimeji speaks out on Oyo school abduction, asks government to bring back affected children and teachers. Photo: lateefadedimeji/officialasiwajubat/seyimakinde

Source: Instagram

He shared his thoughts on Instagram, questioning how elected leaders could allow such tragedies to continue while focusing on political campaigns.

Lateef Adedimeji lamented that children are now being held by criminals while politicians carry on with business as usual, making promises ahead of the coming elections.

“This is beyond the rhythm of the song and the melody behind the lyrics, it is about our pain, our unwanted reality.... Election is around the corner, and they’re making promises again, innocent children are in the loins of daredevils, yet, it’s business as usual for them… who do we call?”.

He further explained that no one would have imagined classrooms becoming unsafe or that children could be turned into pawns in the hands of those chosen to lead.

“Who would have thought that classrooms will no longer be safe? Who would have thought that vulnerable children would be turned to puns in the hands of the people we elected?”

The father of three ended his message with a direct plea to those in power, begging them to secure the release of the schoolchildren and teachers in the kidnappers' den.

“Dear people in government, pick up the call. You know what to do, we’re begging you. Do it. Bring back the kids and their teachers… Edakun 🙏🏾”

Check out his Instagram post below:

Fans react to Lateef Adedimeji's message

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many followers praised the actor for speaking up at such a critical time, with several noting that not enough public figures have been willing to use their platforms for issues like this.

@Korlatune:

“God bless you always for lending your voice!🙏”

@JohnOluwaseun12:

“In Nig where its so difficult for the so called celeb' to lend their voice due to tribes affiliation & stomach infrastructure, few like you shows u feel their pains. May God continue to bless you & your family 🙏”

@Emmanuelitunu:

“Thank you Mr Lateef for lending your voice. May God prosper your work and everything you lay your hands on.”

@ibraheem_lateef_adebayo:

“God bless you for this baba agba . We pray they listen to our cries and fix all of these already”

Lateef Adedimeji questions election promises while calling for release of abducted Oyo schoolchildren. Photo: lateefadedimeji

Source: Instagram

Lateef shares secret to winning Mo Bimpe's heart

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actor Lateef Adedimeji shared the simple relationship principle that helped him win the heart of his wife, actress Mo Bimpe.

The movie star made the revelation during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, where he spoke about love, friendship, and how their relationship quietly grew behind the scenes before they shocked fans with their wedding announcement in 2021.

According to Lateef, the secret was simple: he advised people to marry their friends.

Source: Legit.ng