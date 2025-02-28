Hannah Burcaw: redefining interabled relationships through 'Squirmy and Grubs'

Hannah Burcaw is an American author, speaker, and content creator. She runs the collaborative YouTube channel Squirmy and Grubs alongside her husband, Shane Burcaw, where they highlight their relationship as an interabled couple. Explore Hannah Burcaw’s rise to fame and their relationship journey, exemplifying the power of love and determination.

Hannah Burcaw is an advocate for interabled relationships , dispelling myths and educating people.

, dispelling myths and educating people. She has been married since 2020, to her husband, Shane Burcaw , who lives with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

to her husband, , who lives with (SMA). She has a strong social media presence and uses the platforms to share her story, educate, and inspire her followers.

Full name Hannah Aylward Burcaw Gender Female Date of birth 12 December 1995 Age 29 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Elizabeth Aylward Father George Aylward Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Shane Burcaw College Carleton College Profession Online content creator, author, speaker Instagram @hannahayl YouTube Squirmy and Grubs

Hannah Burcaw’s biography

The YouTuber was born Hannah Aylward in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States. She is the last-born child of Elizabeth and George Aylward, and has two siblings, Tim and Samantha. Her parents are coffee shop owners in their hometown, Minnesota. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

As for her education, Hannah is an alumna of Carleton College. She pursued her undergraduate studies at the institution, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and anthropology in 2019.

What is Hannah Burcaw’s age?

The YouTuber is 29 years old as of February 2025. She was born on 12 December 1995 and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Why is Hannah Burcaw so famous?

Hannah Burcaw is best recognised as one of the Squirmy and Grubs YouTube channel hosts. She and her husband, Shane, use the channel to share video content highlighting the realities of interabled relationships. Since its launch in June 2018, the channel has posted over 800 videos and boasts approximately 1.82 million subscribers as of this writing.

They use vlogs, Q&A sessions, and cover various topics in an attempt to demystify societal misconceptions and prejudice surrounding disability and romance. Their love story, authenticity, and humour have captivated many who resonate with their content. The couple also hosts the Junkyard Mayhem podcast on their YouTube channel.

Beyond social media, the couple has ventured into writing to advance their advocacy. In February 2025, they published the book Interabled: True Stories About Love and Disability from Squirmy & Grubs and Other Interabled Couples. The book, a compilation of essays from interabled couples, elaborates on the dynamics of such relationships and enhances inclusivity.

How did Hannah meet Shane?

Hannah Burcaw and Shane Burcaw’s relationship goes back to 2016 when Hannah was in college and Shane had just graduated. She contacted Shane after seeing his video on YouTube and days later, they started communicating regularly and travelling to see each other, marking the beginning of their relationship.

They moved in together in March 2018 in Minnesota and on her graduation day in 2019, Shane proposed marriage to her. A year later, in September 2020, the couple exchanged marriage vows in a private backyard ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What does Hannah Burcaw’s husband, Shane, do?

Shane, Hannah’s husband, has spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare genetic disorder that causes muscle weakness and wasting. He runs a blog, Laughing At My Nightmare, where he shares his experiences. Shane is also the founder of a non-profit organisation that offers adaptive equipment, assistive technology, and access to higher education for people living with disabilities.

He is the author of multiple books, including Strangers Assume My Girlfriend Is My Nurse and the award-winning picture book Not So Different. The Pennsylvania-born author is also a volunteer speaker at the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Do Hannah and Shane Burcaw have kids?

The couple does not have children. However, they have expressed their desire to have children through in vitro fertilization (IVF), which has failed multiple times.

In a video shared on their YouTube channel, they revealed that the primary challenge to having kids is that the medication Shane takes for SMA reduces his fertility, but they are exploring other treatment options that would enable them to have kids.

In an interview with People, the couple got candid about their IVF journey, with Shane saying:

When we began IVF, it was helpful for us to go online and read accounts from other people or watch videos of other people who had already gone through it. Now we get to be one more example you can go through IVF and you can fail at IVF, but it will still be okay, but life goes on. Your relationship will be okay. It can be okay. It is possible to navigate.

How tall is Hannah Burcaw?

Shane Burcaw’s wife stands at approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 121 pounds (55 kilograms).

Fast facts about Hannah Burcaw

Hannah Burcaw, through her relationship with Shane Burcaw, has become a leading voice in advocating interabled relationships. The couple’s relationship journey is a testament that true love transcends physical abilities. Through their various platforms, they redefine societal norms and demystify prejudice surrounding disability and romance.

