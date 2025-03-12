Canadian model, influencer, and reality TV star Lexi Wood has made headlines for her high-profile relationships. She has been linked to celebrities like Brooklyn Beckham and Presley Gerber. Discover all of Lexi Wood’s exes and more about her love life.

Lexi Wood at Chelsea Factory in New York City (L. Lexi Wood at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City (R). Photo: Kevin Mazur, Gotham (modified by author)

Profile summary

Full name Lexi Wood Gender Female Date of birth 22 September 1997 Age 27 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac Virgo Place of birth Toronto, Canada Current residence York City, New York, United States Nationality Canadian Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father Barry Mother Joan Wood Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Jesse Solomon Profession Model, reality TV star Instagram @lexiwood

Who are Lexi Wood’s exes?

Since entering the entertainment industry, the reality television personality has had a few high-profile relationships that have garnered significant attention. Here is how Lexi Wood's dating history looks like.

1. Presley Gerber

Presley Gerber and Lexi Wood at the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on 28 October 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Full name: Presley Walker Gerber

Presley Walker Gerber Date of birth : 2 July 1999

: 2 July 1999 Age : 25 years old (as of March 2025)

: 25 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth : Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, United States

: Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Model, TV personality

Presley Gerber is an American model and the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber. He and Lexi Wood reportedly began dating in 2022.

The two first sparked dating rumours after they were spotted at the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills, where Lexi dressed up as the cartoon character Wilma Flintstone and Presley donned a Fred Flintstone costume.

Lexi Wood and Presley Gerber made their relationship official in November 2022, sharing affectionate posts on their Instagram accounts. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Presley shared a photo with Lexi and captioned it:

Guys I did it! I've found the person that makes me the happiest I've ever been.

In a separate post, the Summer House star wrote,

If you didn't already know, I'm in love.

Presley Gerber and Lexi Wood also shared some brief insights about their relationship during a Q&A on their Instagram Stories. When asked why they decided to go public with their romance, Wood said:

I always told you guys that when I was in love that I would share it and we've arrived. Your girl is in love with this guy.

The reality stars also appeared together at several events, including a red carpet appearance alongside Presley's parents. However, their relationship was short-lived; by December 2022, they had parted ways. After parting ways, Presley and Lexi removed traces of each other from their social media accounts.

2. Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham during an appearance on the Today show on 28 October 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton

Full name : Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham

: Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham Date of birth : 4 March 1999

: 4 March 1999 Age : 26 years old (as of 2025)

: 26 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Westminster, London, England

: Westminster, London, England Profession: Former model, photographer

Brooklyn Beckham is a former model and photographer, best known as the son and firstborn child of the former footballer David Beckham and fashion designer and Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham. Lexi Wood and Brooklyn Beckham sparked romance rumours after they were photographed sharing a kiss at a Los Angeles tattoo parlour in 2018.

At that time, Beckham was reportedly still in an on-again, off-again relationship with famous actress Chloë Grace Moretz. Neither Wood nor Beckham publicly addressed the nature or duration of their relationship. By 2019, Beckham had begun dating his now-wife, actress Nicola Peltz.

A closer look at Lexi Wood and Jesse Solomon's relationship

Lexi Wood poses with a Louis Vuitton handbag in Manhattan, New York (L). Jesse Solomon stands on a bridge in the Dolomite Italian Alps (R). Photo: @lexiwood, @jessesols (modified by author)

Full name : Jesse Solomon

: Jesse Solomon Date of birth : 28 May 1993

: 28 May 1993 Age: 31 years old (as of March 2025)

31 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth : Illinois, United States of America

: Illinois, United States of America Profession: Reality TV star

Lexi Wood is currently dating Jesse Solomon, her co-star from the reality TV show Summer House. Their relationship has been a significant part of the show's storyline in the ninth season.

In the show, during a weeknight date in New York City, Lexi Wood and Jesse Solomon briefly discussed their dating styles. According to Life and Style, Lexi said:

I’m definitely the type that like, I want to make sure that this is a thing where we’re only getting to know each other. It just makes things more like black and white. And I don’t like gray. Like, I’m not saying it has to be soon. I just don’t like to share. I definitely have the tendency to be a jealous type...I’m not a casual dater at all. Like I’m a relationship sex girl.

Lexi Wood and Jeremy Ruehlemann were close friends. The two first met when Lexi was 15, and Lexi has described him as her "soulmate" and "best friend." Jeremy was a prominent model who collaborated with brands like Ralph Lauren and GQ. He passed away in January 2023 at the age of 27.

On 24 January 2023, Lexi paid tribute to him via an Instagram post, expressing her deep sadness and love for him. She wrote:

I can’t even fathom a world where I would ever have to be writing this. But if you have ever known me you know how much I love Jeremy. I can’t even articulate the magic that he was. I met jeremy when I was 15, the day I met him I knew my heart would be full forever, he’s my soulmate, my bestfriend, my support, my family, my light, my love, my twin flame…

She continued:

I could go on and on because he was so special. But I think what was the most special thing about him was that he was walking sunshine, he made everyone feel like they were the most special in the room, when he went anywhere it was like there was a light beam on him. His love will eternally flow through this world.

FAQs

Who is Lexi Wood? She is a Canadian model, influencer, and reality TV star best recognised for appearing in the reality TV show Summer House. Where is Lexi Wood from? The reality star was born in Toronto, Canada. Who are Lexi Wood's parents? The Summer House star's parents are Barry and Joan Wood. How old is Lexi Wood? The popular model is 27 years old as of 2025. She was born on 22 September 1997. Who is Lexi Wood's boyfriend? She is currently dating her Summer House co-star Jesse Solomon. Who has Lexie dated? The TV personality has been linked to a few men, including Presley Gerber and Brooklyn Beckham. Are Lexi Wood and Jason Tartick dating? They have been seen together, sparking dating rumours. However, neither has publicly confirmed their relationship status.

The topic of Lexi Wood’s exes has always sparked interest among her fans and media alike amid her budding romance with Jesse Solomon. The reality star has been previously linked to a some big names in the entertainment industry, including Presley Gerber and Brooklyn Beckham.

