What is Karrahbooo’s ethnicity? Her background and controversy

Karrah Schuster, popularly known by her stage name, Karrahbooo, is a rapper from the United States of America. She is best known for her hit songs, such as Running Late, Box The 40, On The Radar Concrete Cypher and Money Counter. While much is known about her career, her background remains a topic of curiosity for many. What is Karrahbooo’s ethnicity?

Karrahbooo at Waterfront Park in Louisville, Kentucky (L). Karrahbooo at Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia (R). Photo: Prince Williams, Sarah Anne Cohen (modified by author)

Karrahboo began her music career in 2022, gaining recognition with her single Money Counter. She also released a few songs, such as Box the 40 and Splash Brothers, with the Concrete Boys collective group before parting ways in 2024. Karrahbooo’s rise in popularity has prompted fans to speculate about her cultural background, but she has kept these details relatively private.

Profile summary

Full name Karrah Schuster Famous as Karrahbooo Gender Female Date of birth 28 March 1997 Age 27 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Aries Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession Rapper X (Twitter) Instagram @karrahbooo

What is Karrahbooo’s ethnicity?

The rising rapper is reportedly of mixed ethnicity, but her specific heritage has not been confirmed. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America, where she currently resides. Additionally, details of Karrahbooo’s parents, childhood life and education remain undisclosed.

What is Karrahbooo’s age?

The American recording artist is 27 years old as of 2024. She was born on 28 March 1997, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

Fast five facts about Karrahbooo. Photo: Udo Salters/Getty Images (modified by author)

Career highlights

Karrah Schuster commenced her career as rapper Lil Yachty's assistant in 2022. Inspired by his success and wanting to start an acting career, she decided to try rapping. On 18 November 2023, during an interview with Montreality, she said:

I’m only rapping because I saw Boat doing a movie when I was his assistant, and that’s the day I was like, ‘I want to be a rapper,’ because you can just be an actor from being a rapper if you’re fly enough. That’s how Boat did it.

In October 2022, Karrah released her first song, Money Counter, which got noticed in the Atlanta hip-hop scene. In 2023, Lil Yachty signed her to his label and music group, Concrete Boys, along with rappers Draft Day, Camo!, and DC2trill. She released her first song as a signed artist, Box the 40, in March 2023.

In November 2023, she worked with rapper Anycia on the song Splash Brothers and later released her single Running Late. On 5 April 2024, Concrete Boys released their first group album, It's Us Vol. 1, which included Karrah’s music and showed her talent as part of the team.

Is Karrahbooo still signed to Concrete Boys?

The budding rapper was removed from Concrete Boys in July 2024. The group confirmed her departure after they removed her name from their Instagram bio, and she unfollowed them on Twitter. Lil Yachty addressed the situation on 29 July 2024 during an Instagram livestream, stating that she had left the group and that he held nothing negative against her.

We have split ways with Karrah... I have nothing to say—nothing bad to say, nothing negative to say about Karrah. I wish her the best in her career. That's that. ... I don't have anything really bad to say or anything good to say. We just split, you know?.... I'm never gonna speak on it again. So that's it. ... Concrete's still Concrete. And no, we not—no one's replacing her, not looking for another girl.

Karrahbooo performs on stage at History on 7 November 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Robert Okine

What is Karrahbooo’s height?

The Atlanta-based rapper stands at 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 132 pounds or 60 kilograms.

Karrahbooo’s controversy explained

Rapper Karrahbooo faced controversy in 2023 regarding her use of the N-word in her music. Many people online said she shouldn't use the word because of her background. She talked about the issue on the Safe Space podcast, saying she was tired of people questioning her.

Lil Yachty, the leader of the Concrete Boys, agreed with the critics and told Karrah Schuster not to say it in her songs. This created more tension between them before Yachty left the group in 2024.

FAQs

Who is Karrahbooo? She is a rising American rapper best recognised for her songs, including Box the 40, Running Late, and Money Counter. Where is Karrahbooo from? She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. How old is Karrahbooo? The American entertainer is 27 years old as of 2024. She was born on 28 March 1997. What is Karrahbooo’s real name? Her real name is Karrah Schuster. What is Karrahbooo’s ethnicity? Karrahbooo is of mixed ethnicity. She is reportedly of African-American heritage. Is Karrahbooo black? The entertainer allegedly has African roots but hasn't confined it herself. What is Karrahbooo’s height? The rapper is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. Where does Karrahbooo live now? She resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America.

Karrahbooo is a rising rapper best known for her hit songs, such as Running Late, Box The 40 and Money Counter. The topic of Karrahbooo’s ethnicity has intrigued fans, sparking discussions about her cultural heritage and how it shapes her identity. The rapper is of mixed ethnicity but has shared limited details about her background.

