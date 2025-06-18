Are Matt and Khani still together? A check-in with the quarantine couple

Yes, we’re still together…and now we have a family with our little Frenchie, Banks…We probably would have gone our separate [ways]… I think everything happens for a reason.

Matt Robertson shared this heartfelt update about his relationship with Khani Le, confirming they are still going strong. The couple, who starred in Netflix’s Longest Third Date, went viral after getting stranded in Costa Rica during the COVID-19 lockdown. They now live together in New York and continue to travel and create memories.

Key takeaways

Matt and Khani are still together as of 2025 and live in New York City with their dog, Banks.

They met on Hinge and took a spontaneous date trip to Costa Rica in March 2020.

in March 2020. Their four-day trip turned into 79 days due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

They were not pregnant during their stay, although Khani faced a brief pregnancy scare .

. They believe their relationship only blossomed because of the unique circumstances they faced.

Are Matt and Khani still together?

Matt Robertson and Khani Le are still together following their viral story from the Netflix documentary Longest Third Date. During their appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Matt shared a cheerful update:

We live together and we have a family now

Khani added with a smile, clarifying that they live with their pet dog.

We're dog parents.

As of January 2025, Matt’s Instagram bio confirms their continued relationship. He often shares photos and moments from their life together, offering followers a glimpse into their ongoing journey as a couple.

Insights into Khani and Matt’s relationship

Khani and Matt’s love story started with an impulsive twist. During their interview on the Tamron Hall Show, the celebrity couple recalled how Matt suggested a third date that was far from ordinary—a romantic trip to Costa Rica. Khani agreed despite initial doubts, and their adventure began just before the COVID-19 lockdown.

Matt admitted he was unsure if Khani would show up at the airport. However, she did, and that choice was life-changing. Their story, featured in the documentary Longest Third Date, showcases how they navigated a relationship under extraordinary conditions.

Living together in lockdown

The celebrity couple landed in Costa Rica in March 2020, only for the world to shut down days later. What was planned as a four-day trip turned into a three-month stay. They were strangers locked in an Airbnb, with nowhere else to go.

Initially, both struggled with the stress of the unknown. However, the couple decided to be open and vulnerable. They found comfort in shared experiences and humour, which helped strengthen their connection. Speaking to People, Khani revealed how their relationship started;

At the beginning, we were very much lost in paradise, but then things got really real and we had to throw down our guards and really lean on each other for support.

Matt continued to film their daily life, which annoyed Khani at times but gave them focus and a sense of purpose. He said,

We would do Airbnb experiences or things online, like a Tango lesson. Just anything fun and unique.

Building a life together after Costa Rica

When travel reopened, Khani and Matt returned to the United States. They continued their journey by taking a road trip across the country to meet each other’s families. Their bond, which began as a quarantine necessity, evolved into something lasting.

Now, they live together in New York with their dog. They still enjoy travelling and exploring new experiences. Looking back, both believe their love story would have been unlikely if not for the unusual circumstances.

Are Matt and Khani pregnant?

Matt and Khani are not pregnant, but their unexpected situation in Costa Rica did bring some emotional stress related to the possibility. Khani, who had been using birth control, grew concerned when her period was delayed 45 days into their stay.

In an , Khani recalled:

It was a really stressful situation. I was just trying to rationalise why it didn’t come when it usually did. I don’t think I wanted to stress about it too much until I knew for sure, but we both didn’t want children.

She also praised Matt’s unwavering support during that time:

He was always going out of his way to make me feel comfortable and anticipating my needs.

Matt echoed that sentiment, saying he was offering her the same support she consistently gives him. Despite the tension, Khani shared her biggest concern:

At the back of my mind, I was like, ‘We have to get back home. We can’t have a kid in another country.’

Fortunately, her period arrived when they reached San José, the capital of Costa Rica.

Where are Matt and Khani now?

Matt and Khani continue to live together in New York City. After spending three months together in Costa Rica, they initially sought time apart. However, their bond had grown too strong to ignore. Three years later, they are still going strong.

How old are Khani and Matt?

As of 2025, Matt Robertson is 36 years old, and Khani Le is 34 years old. However, their exact dates of birth have not been made publicly available. In 2023, Matt was 34, and Khani was 32, according to Netflix's documentary coverage.

The Longest Third Date is a true story documented in a Netflix film that follows Matt and Khani's unexpected romantic journey. After meeting on Hinge, they decided to go on a spontaneous third date in Costa Rica.

As their trip began, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, grounding flights and forcing them to remain together abroad. Matt, who is a vlogger, captured their experience on camera. The documentary provides a real-time glimpse into how two strangers adapted to lockdown life and formed a meaningful connection in the most unlikely of circumstances.

FAQs

Are Matt and Khani married? Matt and Khani are not married. When is Matt and Khani’s wedding date? The couple has not announced any wedding plans. Did Matt and Khani have a baby? Matt and Khani do not have a baby. Are Khani and Matt still together? They are still in a relationship and living together. How old are Khani and Matt? As of 2025, Matt is 36 years old, and Khani is 34. How did Khani and Matt meet? The couple met on the dating app Hinge before going on a spontaneous third date. Where are Matt and Khani now? They currently live together in New York City.

The story of Matt and Khani is a modern-day romance born out of uncertainty and shaped by shared resilience. What started as a spontaneous getaway turned into an unforgettable journey of love, growth, and emotional honesty. Now thriving together in New York, Matt and Khani continue to prove that even the most unexpected beginnings can lead to lasting happiness.

