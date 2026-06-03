A Nigerian lady went viral on social media after speaking up about the rising cost of cooking gas in her area

In a now-viral video posted via her official TikTok account, she disclosed the amount of gas she bought and expressed surprise at the price

The video attracted massive reactions as social media users flooded the comments section to share what they were paying

A Nigerian lady attracted attention online after she raised concerns about the increasing price of cooking gas in her area.

Her comments sparked a conversation on social media as many people related to the financial pressure of household energy costs.

Lady cries out over price of cooking gas. Photo credit: @preshlifestyle/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady speaks about price of gas

The clip she shared quickly gained momentum and became one of the most talked about posts on the platform at the time.

Identified as @preshlifestyle on TikTok, she revealed the rate she was charged for a kilogram of gas and conveyed her disbelief at how high it had become.

She then asked viewers to indicate what they were paying in their own areas.

According to her, the current price of cooking gas in her area was already as high as N2100 per kg.

In her words:

"Gas is now N2100 per kg. How much is it in your area?"

Lady reacts to price of cooking gas. Photo credit: @preshlifestyle/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady laments over cooking gas

The post drew an overwhelming response as Nigerians filled the comments section with their own accounts.

Many shared the prices they faced in different parts of the country, while others expressed sympathy for the burden placed on families.

@NurseOlufunke Lifestyle said:

"It every where oo, naw charcoal I dey make use of here."

@Jason&Asher's Mom said:

"Nawa oo something I got for #1500 which day."

@ABIKE &Family said:

"Haaa na so my husband call me say make I pack stick come Dey cook."

@life.with.ajoke reacted:

"Una sure say this our Nigeria go still better sha."

@Filat said:

"I want fill my gas at our estate yesterday they said 2k, na so I remember say I signed gas voucher at work for 1480 at filling station same yesterday, I sharply enter 200 bike go fillings station oo. We're not going shagi oo but olori talk to the retailers too their price is too high 'ere ajeju."

@Shagbakwase reacted:

"Ah, and I been dey complain when I buy for 1600 a few days ago. Na wa, everything is so expensive, when I buy tomato and pepper I almost cry, Irish Potatoes no be wetin person go even talk sef."

@haliqueensignaturecuisin added:

"Omoh I need a hug oo am tired already. This country is not helping at all, everything is just expensive day by day."

See the post below:

Man reacts to price of cooking gas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man who bought cooking gas took to his page to share his experience and a payment receipt.

The individual mentioned that he bought cooking gas a week ago and shared the amount he paid for it.

Source: Legit.ng