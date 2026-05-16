Polish forward Robert Lewandowski has announced his departure from Barcelona after four successful seasons

The former Bayern Munich leaves the Catalans as the 14th-highest goalscorer, converting 119 goals

The Poland international has sent a strong message to President Laporta and the fans for their support

Poland international Robert Lewandowski has confirmed his departure from Barcelona at the end of June after four successful seasons.

The 37-year-old joined the Catalans from Bayern Munich in 2022 and proceeded to score a total of 119 goals and 24 assists in 191 appearances for the club.

The former Borussia Dortmund scored 18 goals and four goals in 44 appearances in the 2025/26 Spanish La Liga season.

Polish forward Robert Lewandowski announces his departure from Barcelona after winning three trophies in four seasons. Photo by: Gongora/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

In his first season, he played a key role in Barça winning both La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup in 2022/23, scoring 33 goals in 46 matches, per Sofascore.

Lewandowski sends farewell message

Robert Lewandowski has sent an emotional message to FC Barcelona, thanking the club for their support during his time in Spain.

According to Barca Blaugranes, the Polish striker said he believes the time has come to move on after accomplishing his objectives with the Catalan giants.

Lewandowski added that he leaves the club feeling fulfilled after helping Barcelona win three trophies during his stay. He wrote:

“After four years full of challenges and hard work, it’s time to move on. I leave with the feeling that the mission is complete. 4 seasons, 3 championships.

“I will never forget the love I received from the fans from my very first days. Catalonia is my place on earth.

“Thank you to everyone I met along the way during these beautiful four years. A special thank you to President Laporta for giving me the chance to live the most incredible chapter of my career.

“Barça is back where it belongs. Visca el Barça. Visca Catalunya.”

Lewandowski confirms Lewandowski's exit

Spanish giants, Barcelona, stated that the club learned about the departure of Robert Lewandowski through social media.

In a post on X, the Catalans said the Polish forward showed exemplary leadership on and off the pitch. The statement read:

“Robert Lewandowski will bring his time as an FC Barcelona player to an end at the close of the season after announcing his departure through his own social media channels.

Polish international Robert Lewandowski announces exit from Barcelona after four seasons. Photo by: Gongora/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

“The Polish striker leaves after four seasons in the blaugrana shirt, making his mark through goals, leadership and an exemplary competitive mentality.

“Since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2022, Lewandowski accepted the responsibility of leading the attack and quickly became the team’s main reference point in front of goal,” per BBC.

Osimhen emerges as Lewandowski's replacement

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona could be preparing for life after Robert Lewandowski as reports in Spain suggest Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has emerged as one of the club’s leading replacement targets.

The Catalan giants are reportedly monitoring the Nigerian international closely amid growing uncertainty surrounding Lewandowski’s future at Camp Nou.

Source: Legit.ng