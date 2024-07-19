Isabela Merced's relationships: who has the actress dated?

Isabela Merced is an American singer and actress who gained prominence in 2014 when she starred as Jenny in the TV series Growing Up Fisher. She has also played notable roles in Instant Family, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, and Transformers: The Last Knight. Being a well-known personality in Hollywood, her relationships have drawn many’s attention. Learn more about Isabela Merced’s relationships in this detailed piece.

Isabela Merced has been in the film industry for over a decade since 2013. While much is known about her career achievements, little is known about her personal life. Isabela Merced’s relationships have captivated many, as she seldom publicly shares details of her love life.

Profile summary

Full name Isabela Yolanda Moner Gender Female Date of birth 10 July 2001 Age 23 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Cleveland, Ohio, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'1" Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurements in inches 32-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 81-66-91 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Katherine Moner Father Patrick Moner Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Ohio Virtual Academy Profession Singer, actress Instagram @isabelamerced Facebook @isabelamercedofficial

Who is Isabela Merced?

She was born Isabela Yolanda Moner on 10 July 2001 in Cleveland, Ohio, United States, to her parents, Katherine and Patrick Moner. Her age as of 2024 is 23 years, and her zodiac sign is cancer. She was raised alongside two siblings, Jared and Gyovanni Moner.

Isabela is of mixed ethnicity; her mother is Peruvian, and her father is American. She grew up speaking Spanish and struggled to learn English when she started attending school. The actress reportedly took her education at Ohio Virtual Academy.

The Ohio native was interested in acting from a young age and performed at local theatres when she was six, ultimately making her Broadway debut at ten. Her family moved to New York after their house was burnt down, and she got the chance to further her acting ambitions.

She boasts over 20 acting credits, including her notable appearances in 100 Things to Do Before High School, Let It Snow, Father of the Bride, and Instant Family.

Isabela Merced’s relationships

Is Isabela Merced married? She has no husband and has never been married. However, the Instant Family actress has been in a few relationships which might have gone unnoticed by many. Who has Isabela Merced dated?

1. Jace Norman

Jace Norman is an American actor known for portraying Henry Hart in the Nickelodeon’s Henry Danger. His other prominent film and TV show appearances are Danger Force, The Thundermans, and Game Shakers. Jace Norman and Isabela Merced’s relationship began in 2016, and they were together for a few months before calling it quits.

They were upbeat about their relationship during their time together and did not shy away from sharing their good times on social media. Jace Norman shared their first picture on Instagram, and when asked about it during an interview, he responded saying:

I know some people are more private on Instagram, but it’s my life, and I want to share it and be real. I don’t want to hide it or anything unless it’s super personal. My relationship isn’t like a personal thing. It's just a thing in my life right now. I have friends and post pics with them and I have a girlfriend and will post pictures with her.

2. Dylan Summerall

Dylan Summerall is an American actor prominent for starring in American Housewife, Black-ish, and Saturday at the Starlight. He allegedly dated Isabela Merced shortly after her relationship with Jace Norman ended. A social media picture showing the two kissing generated rumours about their dating in 2017. However, it is unclear whether they had a romantic relationship as there is nothing much other than the picture, and neither came out to clear the air regarding the relationship rumours.

3. Kianah McWilson

Kianah McWilson is not a famous personality like the other people with whom Isabela Merced has been romantically linked. They are a talented graphic designer. Kianah and Isabela Merced's alleged relationship came to the fore in June 2021 after their pictures went viral on social media. The two are seemingly not together as they have deleted all their social media pictures.

Who is Isabela Merced dating now?

The American actress and singer is seemingly single. She has kept mum about her love life; therefore, she is presumably not dating anyone.

FAQs

How old is Isabela Merced? As of 2024, she is 23 years old. Her date of birth is 10 July 2001. Where does Isabela Merced come from? Her hometown is Cleveland, Ohio, United States, and she lives in New York, US. What is Isabela Merced known for? She is best known as an actress who has appeared in several films and TV series, such as Sweet Girl, Maya and the Three, Spirit Untamed, and Let It Show. Is Isabela Moner single? The actress is seemingly not in a relationship with anyone. Who is Isabela Merced’s husband? She has no husband and has never been married. How long did Jace Norman and Isabela Moner date? Their relationship was short-lived, lasting less than a year in 2016. Did Isabela Merced date Dylan Summerall? They allegedly had a romantic relationship in 2017, but none of them has confirmed it.

Many people have been interested in Isabela Merced's relationships. She has been romantically linked with a few people and is currently seemingly single, as she has not revealed her relationship status. Aside from her personal life, she has thrived in the entertainment industry as a singer and actress with several acting credits.

